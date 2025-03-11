Finishers and Super Finishers return to WWE 2K25, allowing the player to deal tons of damage en route to winning a match. However, new WWE 2K players might not know how to use these moves. Therefore, we created a WWE 2K25 Guide that teaches players how to use Finishers and Super Finishers. Without further ado, let's dive right in.

How Do You Perform Finishers in WWE 2K25?

Before you can pull off a regular finisher in WWE 2K25, you must completely fill your Momentum meter. Furthermore, you must have performed one Signature move. Once you have done so, you need to learn more about the wrestler you're playing as. Depending on which Finisher they have, you'll need to perform this move in a specific spot of the ring.

When the time finally does come to perform a finisher, you'll see a prompt on-screen. Then, you must press R2 + X (PlayStation) / RT + A (Xbox) to perform the Finisher. Once it's done, you'll have the ability to pin your opponent and potentially end the match.

To perform a Super Finisher in WWE 2K25, you must completely fill all three Finisher slots in order to use the move. However, only a limited number of characters in WWE 2K25 can perform Super Finishers. When all three slots are filled, you just need to press the same buttons you normally would for a regular finisher. Again, you may need to be in a certain spot in order to perform the move.

Therefore, we listed all known WWE 2K25 Super Finishers below for your convenience.

All WWE 2K25 Super Finishers

WrestlerSuper FinisherPre-Requisite
AJ StylesSpiral TapGo on Top Rope Against Grounded Opponent
Andre The GiantTombstone Pile Driver 3Standing Start against Standing Opponent
BatistaAvalanche Powerbomb 2Opponent sits on Top Rope, Facing Ring
BayleyAvalanche Bayley to BellyOpponent sits on Top Rope, Facing Ring
Becky LynchAvalanche Manhandle SlamOpponent sits on Top Rope, Facing Ring
 Bianca Belair450 SplashGo on Top Rope Against Grounded Opponent
Braun StrowmanAvalanche Powerslam 2Opponent sits on Top Rope, Facing Ring
British BulldogAvalanche Powerslam 2Opponent sits on Top Rope, Facing Ring
Charlotte FlairMiddle Rope Natural SelectionStand in front of opponent at corner
ChynaAvalanche Pedigree 1Opponent sits on Top Rope, Facing Ring
CM PunkAvalanche Pedigree 1 & 2Opponent sits on Top Rope, Facing Ring OR Must be standing in front of opponent in the corner
Cody RhodesCross Rhodes TrinityStand behind Standing Opponent
Damien PriestSuper South of HeavenOpponent sits on top rope, facing ring
Diamond Dallas PageDraping Cutter 1 & 2Opponent sits on Top Rope, Facing Ring OR Must be standing in front of opponent leaning against the rope
GuntherAvalanche Powerbomb 1 & Elevated Boston CrabStand against opponent in the corner with their back turned / Stand by feet of grounded opponent
Hulk HoganMiddle Rope Leg Drop 2Stand on middle turnbuckle against grounded opponent
Ilja DragunovSuper H-Bomb 1Stand on middle turnbuckle against grounded opponent
The Iron SheikBack Suplex / Camel Clutch ComboStand behind Standing Opponent
Jade CargillAvalanche JadedOpponent sits on Top Rope, Facing Ring
Jim NeidhartAvalanche Powerslam 2Opponent sits on Top Rope, Facing Ring
John CenaDouble Attitude Adjustment / Avalanche Attitude AdjustmentStanding in front of standing opponent / Opponent sits on Top Rope, Facing Ring
Julius Creed450 SplashGo on Top Rope Against Grounded Opponent
KaneSuper Chokeslam 1Opponent sits on Top Rope, Facing Ring
Kevin OwensPackage Piledriver / Apron PowerbombStand in front of standing opponent / Stand in front of opponent leaning on ropes
MichinPackage PiledriverStanding in front of Standing Opponent
NatalyaPin-Up StrongStand at feet of grounded opponent
Pete DunnBetter EndStanding in front of Standing Opponent
R-Truth450 SplashGo on Top Rope Against Grounded Opponent
Randy OrtonAvalanche RKO / Punt Kick 1Opponent sits on Top Rope, Facing Ring
Rey MysterioDragonranaGo on Top Rope Against Grounded Opponent
Rhea RipleyAvalanche RiptideOpponent sits on Top Rope, Facing Ring
Roman ReignsSuperman Punch / Spear ComboRun towards opponent in the corner
Roxanne PerezMiddle Rope Code RedStanding on middle turnbuckle against standing opponent
Sami ZaynTop Rope BrainbusterOpponent sits on Top Rope, Facing Ring
Santos EscobarAvalanche Phantom DriverOpponent sits on Top Rope, Facing Ring
Seth RollinsSpringboard Stomp / Super StompRunning towards opponent in corner / Go on Top Rope Against Grounded Opponent
SheamusIrish Curse / Brogue Kick ComboStanding in front of Standing Opponent
Shinsuke NakamuraKinshasha '72Stand in corner against grounded opponent
Solo SikoaStabbing Samoan SpikesStand by head of grounded opponent
Solo Sikoa (Tribal Chief)Samoan Spike 3Standing in front of Standing Opponent
Triple HAvalanche Pedigree 1Opponent sits on Top Rope, Facing Ring
The UndertakerLeaping Tombstones Piledriver / Hell's GateStanding in front of Standing Opponent / Stand by head of grounded opponent.
The Undertaker '90Super Chokeslam 1Opponent sits on Top Rope, Facing Ring.
VaderDiving Moonsault 6Go on Top Rope Against Grounded Opponent.
X-PacAvalanche X-FactorOpponent sits on Top Rope, Facing Ring.
Zelina VegaMiddle Rope Code RedStanding on middle turnbuckle against standing opponent.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know how to perform Finishers and Super Finishers in WWE 2K25. We hope this guide helps you understand how to use these moves. Best of luck out there as you utilize these finishers to take out the competition.

Lastly, for more gaming and WWE news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.