Finishers and Super Finishers return to WWE 2K25, allowing the player to deal tons of damage en route to winning a match. However, new WWE 2K players might not know how to use these moves. Therefore, we created a WWE 2K25 Guide that teaches players how to use Finishers and Super Finishers. Without further ado, let's dive right in.

How Do You Perform Finishers in WWE 2K25?

Before you can pull off a regular finisher in WWE 2K25, you must completely fill your Momentum meter. Furthermore, you must have performed one Signature move. Once you have done so, you need to learn more about the wrestler you're playing as. Depending on which Finisher they have, you'll need to perform this move in a specific spot of the ring.

When the time finally does come to perform a finisher, you'll see a prompt on-screen. Then, you must press R2 + X (PlayStation) / RT + A (Xbox) to perform the Finisher. Once it's done, you'll have the ability to pin your opponent and potentially end the match.

To perform a Super Finisher in WWE 2K25, you must completely fill all three Finisher slots in order to use the move. However, only a limited number of characters in WWE 2K25 can perform Super Finishers. When all three slots are filled, you just need to press the same buttons you normally would for a regular finisher. Again, you may need to be in a certain spot in order to perform the move.

Therefore, we listed all known WWE 2K25 Super Finishers below for your convenience.

All WWE 2K25 Super Finishers

Wrestler Super Finisher Pre-Requisite AJ Styles Spiral Tap Go on Top Rope Against Grounded Opponent Andre The Giant Tombstone Pile Driver 3 Standing Start against Standing Opponent Batista Avalanche Powerbomb 2 Opponent sits on Top Rope, Facing Ring Bayley Avalanche Bayley to Belly Opponent sits on Top Rope, Facing Ring Becky Lynch Avalanche Manhandle Slam Opponent sits on Top Rope, Facing Ring Bianca Belair 450 Splash Go on Top Rope Against Grounded Opponent Braun Strowman Avalanche Powerslam 2 Opponent sits on Top Rope, Facing Ring British Bulldog Avalanche Powerslam 2 Opponent sits on Top Rope, Facing Ring Charlotte Flair Middle Rope Natural Selection Stand in front of opponent at corner

Chyna Avalanche Pedigree 1 Opponent sits on Top Rope, Facing Ring CM Punk Avalanche Pedigree 1 & 2 Opponent sits on Top Rope, Facing Ring OR Must be standing in front of opponent in the corner Cody Rhodes Cross Rhodes Trinity Stand behind Standing Opponent Damien Priest Super South of Heaven Opponent sits on top rope, facing ring Diamond Dallas Page Draping Cutter 1 & 2 Opponent sits on Top Rope, Facing Ring OR Must be standing in front of opponent leaning against the rope Gunther Avalanche Powerbomb 1 & Elevated Boston Crab Stand against opponent in the corner with their back turned / Stand by feet of grounded opponent Hulk Hogan Middle Rope Leg Drop 2 Stand on middle turnbuckle against grounded opponent Ilja Dragunov Super H-Bomb 1 Stand on middle turnbuckle against grounded opponent The Iron Sheik Back Suplex / Camel Clutch Combo Stand behind Standing Opponent Jade Cargill Avalanche Jaded Opponent sits on Top Rope, Facing Ring

Jim Neidhart Avalanche Powerslam 2 Opponent sits on Top Rope, Facing Ring John Cena Double Attitude Adjustment / Avalanche Attitude Adjustment Standing in front of standing opponent / Opponent sits on Top Rope, Facing Ring Julius Creed 450 Splash Go on Top Rope Against Grounded Opponent Kane Super Chokeslam 1 Opponent sits on Top Rope, Facing Ring Kevin Owens Package Piledriver / Apron Powerbomb Stand in front of standing opponent / Stand in front of opponent leaning on ropes Michin Package Piledriver Standing in front of Standing Opponent Natalya Pin-Up Strong Stand at feet of grounded opponent Pete Dunn Better End Standing in front of Standing Opponent R-Truth 450 Splash Go on Top Rope Against Grounded Opponent Randy Orton Avalanche RKO / Punt Kick 1 Opponent sits on Top Rope, Facing Ring

Rey Mysterio Dragonrana Go on Top Rope Against Grounded Opponent Rhea Ripley Avalanche Riptide Opponent sits on Top Rope, Facing Ring Roman Reigns Superman Punch / Spear Combo Run towards opponent in the corner Roxanne Perez Middle Rope Code Red Standing on middle turnbuckle against standing opponent Sami Zayn Top Rope Brainbuster Opponent sits on Top Rope, Facing Ring Santos Escobar Avalanche Phantom Driver Opponent sits on Top Rope, Facing Ring Seth Rollins Springboard Stomp / Super Stomp Running towards opponent in corner / Go on Top Rope Against Grounded Opponent Sheamus Irish Curse / Brogue Kick Combo Standing in front of Standing Opponent Shinsuke Nakamura Kinshasha '72 Stand in corner against grounded opponent Solo Sikoa Stabbing Samoan Spikes Stand by head of grounded opponent

Solo Sikoa (Tribal Chief) Samoan Spike 3 Standing in front of Standing Opponent Triple H Avalanche Pedigree 1 Opponent sits on Top Rope, Facing Ring The Undertaker Leaping Tombstones Piledriver / Hell's Gate Standing in front of Standing Opponent / Stand by head of grounded opponent . The Undertaker '90 Super Chokeslam 1 Opponent sits on Top Rope, Facing Ring . Vader Diving Moonsault 6 Go on Top Rope Against Grounded Opponent . X-Pac Avalanche X-Factor Opponent sits on Top Rope, Facing Ring .

Zelina Vega Middle Rope Code Red Standing on middle turnbuckle against standing opponent .

Overall, that includes everything you need to know how to perform Finishers and Super Finishers in WWE 2K25. We hope this guide helps you understand how to use these moves. Best of luck out there as you utilize these finishers to take out the competition.

