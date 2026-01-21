Kirby Air Riders features 27 courses across two different modes (Air Ride and Top Ride), but you'll need to unlock some of them if you want them all. However, not everybody knows how to unlock all courses in the game. Therefore, we created a list of all Courses in Kirby Air Riders and how to unlock them. Without further ado let's dive right in.

All Courses Kirby Air Riders & How to Unlock Them

For those new to Kirby Air Riders, here is a quick breakdown of each mode.

Firstly, Air Riders is a racing mode much similar to its GameCube counterpart. Simply race to the end, using shortcuts and Abilities along the way. Top Ride, on the other hand, is a much simpler racing mode seen from a top-down perspective.

Air Ride Courses:

Course Name How to Unlock Floria Fields N/A Waveflow Waters N/A Airtopia Ruins N/A Crystalline Fissure N/A Steamgust Forge N/A Cavernous Corners N/A Cyberion Highway N/A Mount Amberfalls N/A Fantasy Meadows Win two times in a row on any course

Celestial Valley On “Cyberion Highway”, break 10 triangular objects in a single race Frozen Hillside On “Crystalline Fissure”, Complete two laps in the lead position Sky Sands Finish a race on “Cavernous Corners” without touching a Golem Galactic Nova Win a total of 15 times on any course Machine Passage On “Airtopia Ruins”, pass Ancient Rings 4 times in a single race without reversing Magma Flows Finish a race on “Steamgust Forge” without touching the molten steel Beanstalk Park Finish a single race on “Mount Amberfalls” while maintaining a 1st place lead for at least 60 seconds Nebula Belt On “Galactic Nova”, defeat five types of enemies and complete one lap Checker Knights On “Fantasy Meadow” complete 3 laps in one minute

*N/A – Indicates a course available from the start.

Article Continues Below

Overall, that includes all Air Ride Courses in Kirby Air Riders. A good amount of them are free, but you'll need to unlock the rest. Some are easier to obtain, like Fantasy Meadows. Here, you only need to win two times in a row on any course. But others, like Beanstalk Park, may be difficult if you struggle to maintain a 1st place lead.

Thankfully, you can edit and customize the rules for each race, which may help you. Add more laps if you need more time, and adjust CPU skill levels if need be to help give yourself the edge.

Air Ride Courses:

Course Name How to Unlock Flower N/A Flow N/A Air N/A Crystal N/A Steam N/A Cave N/A Cyber N/A Mountain N/A Nova Win 15 Top Ride Races

Overall, that includes all of the Courses in Top Ride in Kirby Air Riders. Unlocking the one locked course in this mode should be rather easy, especially if you like Top Ride. In fact, all you need to do to unlock Nova is win 15 Top Ride Races. So you could win roughly two times on each map to keep things from getting repetitive, or just spam the map you play best on.

Overall, that includes all Courses in Kirby Air Riders and how you can unlock them. We hope this guide helps you in your effort to unlock everything the game has to offer. Furthermore, feel free to check out our other guides on how to unlock things like characters or machines.

Lastly, for more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our own gaming newsletter for more weekly info.