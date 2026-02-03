The Madden 26 Final Roster Update Release Date arrives soon, giving players the most up-to-date rosters to use in-game. Generally, these updates take into account any trades, FA signings, injuries, and other roster changes. However, these Roster Updates do not make any gameplay updates or fixes. Nevertheless, it's nice to use the game's most updated rosters before competing with your friends. Without further ado, let's look at the Madden 26 Final Roster Update release date.

Madden 26 Final Roster Update Release Date

We expect the Madden 26 Final Roster Update Release Date is Friday, February 13th, 2026. The final update typically drops the week after the Super Bowl, which takes place this Sunday (February 8th) Check back with us when it drops.

Additionally, make sure you know how to update your rosters in Madden 26. If you like, check out our guide on how to do so. Overall, the process takes just a few moments and only requires an internet connection. Once complete, you'll have the latest rosters from EA Sports.

Speaking of the Super Bowl, we're just days away from the Big Game. The Seattle Seahawks will take on the New England Patriots in a Super Bowl XLIX rematch.

The Final Roster Update of the season likely won't make too many adjustments to player ratings. Of course, we'll see some Patriots and Seahawks players receive some adjustments based on their performance.

Furthermore, this update will likely clear all injuries from the game, allowing you to play with healthy rosters. So you won't need to plug players like Malik Nabers back in every game.

At this point, there's not much else to say. After the Super Bowl ends and this update arrives, we won't see much more in terms of Madden 26 content. While the developers will still roll out UT content and small updates, we won't see any more updates to the rosters. We may not even see the updates to Franchise the developers said they were working on weeks ago.

Nevertheless, we look forward to enjoying Super Bowl LX this weekend. May the best team win!

Overall, that includes everything we know about the Madden 26 Final Roster Update Release Date. Feel free to check out some of our Madden 26 guides on passing, catching and kicking the ball. And we look forward to one more week of Football.

