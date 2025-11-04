The Madden 26 Week 10 Roster Update Release Date arrives soon, giving players the most up-to-date rosters to use in-game. Generally, these updates take into account any trades, FA signings, injuries, and other roster changes. However, these Roster Updates do not make any gameplay updates or fixes. Nevertheless, it's nice to use the game's most updated rosters before competing with your friends. Without further ado, let's look at the Madden 26 Week 10 Roster Update release date.

Madden 26 Week 10 Roster Update Release Date

We expect the Madden 26 Week 10 Roster Update Release Date to arrive on Thursday, November 6th, 2025. The update itself should arrive just hours before the Broncos host the Raiders on TNF this week. EA Sports typically releases their roster updates around this time, but it could also arrive at a later date.

Additionally, make sure you know how to update your rosters in Madden 26. If you like, check out our guide on how to do so. Overall, the process takes just a few moments and only requires an internet connection. Once complete, you'll have the latest rosters from EA Sports.

Speaking of Week 10, it kicks off with an AFC West Showdown between the Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos. The Raiders are coming off a close loss against the Jaguars in which Geno Smith threw 4 TD passes. Meanwhile, the 7-2 Denver Broncos are looking to extend their six game win-streak as they try to claim the top spot in the conference.

Speaking of rivalries, the Rams and 49ers are set for a rematch in week 10, with the former hoping to earn revenge from their week 5 loss. Mac Jones has done a great job filling in for Brock Purdy, helping the team go 5-2 in the QB's absence. The top three teams in the NFC West all have six wins so far, making this matchup important for both the Rams and Niners.

Lastly, Week 10 ends with an epic matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers. The defending Super Bowl Champions are coming off a bye week. During that time they acquired new defensive talent while also bringing back veteran Brandon Graham from retirement. Meanwhile, the Packers will look to rebound from a loss against Carolina as they try to reclaim the top spot in the conference.

There's all sorts of exciting matchups in Week 10, and we can't wait to see what happens.

Overall, that includes everything we know about the Madden 25 Week 9 Roster Update Release Date. Feel free to check out some of our Madden 26 guides on passing, catching and kicking the ball. And we look forward to another week of Football which starts this Thursday.

For more gaming and NFL news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.