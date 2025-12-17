The 2025 Indiana football season has been nothing short of magical. They finished the year undefeated and won the Big Ten championship game over the Ohio State Buckeyes. It also helped that Curt Cignetti led the Hoosiers as head coach and Fernando Mendoza under center. Mendoza won the Heisman Trophy and has a chance to be the top pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Legendary college football head coach and current analyst Urban Meyer spoke about Fernando Mendoza on the “The Triple Option” podcast and admitted he was wrong on Mendoza. Meyer said he initially thought he needed another year, but he's ready for the league now. While he is not elite at any one thing, he is excellent at everything, and that will translate, especially after the year he had this season.

Meyer said, “That’s good for our sport, that’s good for Indiana, and obviously the Mendoza family. And for the NFL, I mean, he proved me wrong. I kind of thought he needed another year. He’s ready to go, he’s ready to go play. I don’t know if he does anything great. I mean, like elite, elite. But he’s great at everything. The ball comes out fast. He’s got good size. He’s mobile enough to get out of trouble. But when you cut him open, and you listen to him speak, his intellect, his toughness, and his competitive spirit.”

Meyer also went on to praise Mendoza for what he did at Indiana this season, calling it the best turnaround in college football history under him and coach Curt Cignetti.

“Remember on the road at Oregon, at the road at Penn State in the two-minute drill, one of the best I’ve ever seen, Meye said. “And then to go beat a team that’s more talented than them in the Big Ten Championship. Heisman Trophy winner and the best season at IU. One of the best, I think, best turnarounds in college football history.”

Curt Cignetti completely changed this Indiana football program, and they are not done yet. They have a chance to win a national championship after finishing in the top spot in the College Football Playoff after shocking Ohio State. The dream season can continue for Mendoza, too, and he can only add to his NFL Draft tape.