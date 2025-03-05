A new Maximum Football Update has released, adding a new Coach Mode, along with various gameplay improvements. Furthermore, this update adds improvements to Animations, Matchmaking and Multiplayer, Dynasty, and much more. Therefore, we listed all the big changes, along with the full patch notes for your convenience.

Maximum Football Update Details & Full Patch Notes

Overall, the biggest addition to Maximum Football in this Update is Coach Mode. Essentially, this will let you call the plays without playing the game. It's available in both Exhibition and Dynasty Mode, giving you more control over how you play.

Overall, activating Coach Mode in Maximum Football is easy. When you enter the team select screen, press the Menu key (or V) to activate Coach Mode. Once in Coach Mode, you'll be able to toggle the different camera views.

Sandbox Progression

Secondly, Maximum Football's newest update adds Sandbox Progression to the game. Overall, it allows you to bypass the XP system and change the individual ratings of all players however you want. This option can be toggled to on or off in the Dynasty Mode settings menu.

Improved Animations

Furthermore, the developers are planning to make major improvements to running animations, and you'll see some of those changes reflected in this update. Furthermore, you can expect it to improve moving forward with each major update.

Sportsmanship in MPL

Overall, the developers made adjustments to how sportsmanship impacts your matchmaking experience. Now, it will attempt to match you with players who have similar scores online.

Essentially, that includes all the major changes. But check out the full patch notes below.

Gameplay – Maximum Football Update

Overall, the following gameplay improvements and changes have been made:

Implemented the Coach Mode

Fixed the kick returner not going for the ball on the ground on onside kicks

Camera fix: Incorrect camera angle on next kick if the previous was blocked during the field goal practice

Set 2-point scenarios back to 1 point PAT

“Signature” celebration camera fix: The camera is too zoomed in during the “Signature” celebration

Tackling punter in his own end zone should correctly result in a safety.

Consider spikes a pass to prevent touchback

Adjustments to catch and fallback

Spiking the ball on goal line will not result in kickoff anymore

Made man coverage less aggressive against HBs if not near end zone

Ball swat direction is now stronger and aimed more towards the ground.

Kicking the goal post on kickoff will always result in touchback

Fixed an issue where blitzing defenders ignored the QB on screen plays

Add failed moving block animations variation

Man coverage defender guarding screen target fix

Diving at end zone corner along sideline will now register TD, if the ball crosses goal line

Fixed cases where the player stood up immediately after making a dive

Defenders are now shifting direction to pursue the QB and peel off engagements easier

Increased the ball mass to reduce fumble force.

Allow requesting a timeout during or after the play. It will start a timeout on the next play selection.

Fixed cases when the referee could be seen sliding

Fixed the AI controlled team not reacting to practice play changes

Fixed an issue where causing consecutive delay of games during 2 point conversions lead to an exploit where the offense would regain possession of the ball instead of a turnover

Fixed the user controlled team not performing kickoff in coach mode

Fix for glitching route art after pause-unpause while holding input.

Delay of game on PAT plays at the end of quarters now should replay correctly.

Stepping OOB, or getting tackled OOB will keep the game clock running, unless it's the last two mins of either half.

Snapping at the moment of game clock reaching 2 mins will not trigger the 2min warning UI.

Disabled timeout pre-request while the ball is in play.

Change timeout pre-request to be enabled only during post-play

Increased min time to call fair catch (for the ball to hit the ground) from 0.5s to 1.0s

Fixed receiver buttons not showing up in passing drills.

Going OOB at the end of halves will only stop game clock, if a forward progress was made.

Fixed the catch chance widget showing on top of the QB during long-snap passing plays.

Fixed an issues with the “Delay of game” penalty always resulting in a turnover

Sideline updates:

Updated the Sideline Officials to move and signal

Repositioned sideline and on-field officials based on play type

Sideline officials now role swap on certain game events (e.g. kick received or turnover)

All sideline and on-field officials signal now based on play type and distance to ball

Added very simple avoidance method on sideline players

Animations:

Overall, the developers made the following improvements:

Improvements to basic locomotion for a smoother more natural feel:

Addressed QB's strafe to scramble delay issue.

Fixed an issue that caused locomotion transitions to be played unusually slowly sometimes

Added run to strafe (forward running towards own end zone -> strafe towards own end zone) transition that can be used by kick returner.

Integrated new QB walk animations used for very slow movement.

Activated blocking stance move to idle transitions.

Added an accelerated run cycle for a small amount of time before transitioning to a normal run.

Made small adjustment to blocking stance move to idle backwards transitions conditions.

Fixed a weird lean motion done by character when stopping after run/sprint

Updates on Run, Sprint and added back lean for decelerations

integrated the more extreme run and sprint banking while deactivating 90 degrees cuts

integrated a decelerated run version when losing speed

changed accelerated/decelerated run behavior: remove hold time and replaced with instant acceleration as trigger to go back to normal run; additionally, these special run cycles trigger when the instant acceleration is different than 0

now when sprint is active the locomotion will not descend to a run cycle due to loss of speed, this is intended so we can use extreme banking for fast turns/cuts.

integrated QB idle to scramble transitions.

integrated new idle to run and sprint transitions that end in a forward lean.

Increased the punt animation speed

Added new catch animations

Added new slow jump catch animations

Added new injury animations

Added new jump catch animations

Added new tackle animations

Dynasty

Overall, the developers made the following improvements:

Enable changing team logo and info

Loading screen updated

Simulation times optimization and status display on loading screen

Coach mode available in Dynasty

Individual match return flow adjustments

Fixed the match results if multiplayer invitation was accepted while playing or spectating

Fix for automatic progression in dynasty

Coach Hot Seat news category

Changes to Max Social and Stadium Costs

Matchmaking

Overall, the developers made the following improvements:

Sportsmanship now has a higher impact on matchmaking priority

Multiplayer

Overall, the developers made the following improvements:

Fixed floating player widget (overhead) not showing Catch button above the intended receiver in the client.

Fixed a soft lock observed in Online Exhibition when the host disconnects from the internet on the Game Settings screen and selects Start Game

MPL

Overall, the developers made the following improvements:

Allow to add cards to roster after card reveal.

Fixed the default playbooks

Fixed the cards being removed from starting positions in the depth chart if the user exits the game without switching to another tab

Players are in poses that are not appropriate for their position

Challenges

Overall, the developers made the following improvement(s):

New challenges types and UI fix for new challenges system

Customization

Overall, the developers made the following improvements:

Fixed not being able to scroll through the items when the ‘locked’ filter is applied

Fixed the team color not updating after typing the hex code in ‘Team Uniform'

Fixed the Helmet material

Fixed cloning team sometimes causing in duplicate jersey numbers

Fixed the arrow buttons missing for ‘Year In College' during player customization

Fixed some preview celebration animation related issues

Fixed some Player Banner preview issues

Logo upload is now available in the Customization menus too

Fixed the “Explore” button functionality in logo selection screen

Fixed the selected filters overlapping with the ‘Filter by’ and ‘Sort by’ sections

Animation and Cinematic Sound Updates

Overall, the developers made the following improvements:

kick return catch, jump catch and swim animations audio edit

block run and move animations audio edit

player spotlight sound effects adjustments

adjusted crowd intensity to make it more dynamic

catch fallback regular and fail animations audio edit

pre-snap crowd intensity lowered when the Home Team is on offense

catch run animations audio edit

Impact (player collision) sounds bugfix and implementation

Commentary Updates

Overall, the developers made the following improvements:

Fix kick quality commentary trigger conditions

yardsline distance modification for good kick and bad kick cases based on player position

Updates to Touchback

Editing the nighttime commentary version in the database, as well as creating and configuring the objects

Greeting for daytime/nighttime

Remaining night commentary added to the project and night greetings observer finalized

Good catch new commentaries implementation

Fix TD announcer playing at two point conversion

Incomplete pass new commentaries implementation

No touchdown commentary on illegal forward pass

Catching TD announcer doesn't play for two point conversion

Kneel and spike commentaries

End of 2nd Quarter delay adjustment and incomplete pass objects modification

Spike and Swat commentaries edit

Cinematics

Overall, the developers made the following improvements:

Improved in-game cut-scenes

Intro screen – added a background movie animation

Essentially, that includes everything from the latest Maximum Football Update. Overall, we look forward to trying out Coach Mode in Maximum Football ourselves, and seeing all the new gameplay improvements. Furthermore, we look forward to seeing what other additions the developers will make in the future.

Lastly, for more gaming and Football news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.Maximum Football Coach Mode Update Gameplay.