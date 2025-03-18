In this MLB The Show 25 Batting Guide, we'll help you understand the hitting mechanics, controls, and different settings to improve your game. Overall, Hitting remains relatively the same to previous MLB The Show titles, so returning players will probably get the controls down right away. Nevertheless, this guide should help new players, as well as returning ones looking for setting recommendations.

MLB The Show 25 Batting Guide – Controls

#MLBTheShow 25 launches today!

Control your career, own your legacy, and forge a new RPG journey in Road to the Show: The Amateur Years. Buy now at https://t.co/arQV8xwEvT pic.twitter.com/RbwiBrI74h — MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) March 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

Overall, there's several ways to swing in MLB The Show 25:

Swing Type PlayStation Xbox Normal Swing X A Contact Swing Circle B Power Swing Square X Bunt Triangle Y

Additionally, there are a few actions you can perform pre-pitch if you'd like:

View Pitch History (R2 or RT)

View Defensive Positions (R2+R3 or RT+RS)

Substitution – Left D-Pad

Bullpen – Right D-Pad

Analyze Pitcher – Up D-Pad

Call Timeout – D-Pad Down

Firstly, Normal Swings are your standard swings. Generally, you want to use this most of the time, especially if your batter isn't particularly powerful. Don't expect to hit too many home runs with this, but you can rely on it if you need to get on base. Overall, Normal Swings are the easiest to hit, so keep that in mind during the pre-pitch.

Secondly, Contact Swings work better in situations when you're in a 0-2 or 1-2 situation. The hit won't be powerful of course, but you'll have a better chance of making contact with the ball. If you really want to avoid an out, use Contact Swings to keep yourself alive.

Lastly, Power Swings are best saved for certain situations. For example, if you have Aaron Judge up at bat, or if there's 3 balls and no strikes, feel free to risk a Power Swing. Like the name suggests, you'll hit the ball with more power at the expense of Contact. It'll be harder to land, but will give you a chance of sending the ball out of the park.

But before you use any swing type, it's best to select a Hitting Interface. You can check out our guide on the different hitting interfaces and which one you should use. But for now, we'll give a quick run-down on each one:

Zone (Recommended) – Uses analogue stick to move PCI and line up your swing

Directional – Uses analogue stick to influence the direction of the ball

Timing (Easiest) – No analogue stick required, just focus on timing of pitches.

Out of all options, Timing is the easiest for newcomers looking to get used to the game's mechanics. With it, your timing will improve as you get comfortable with different pitch types and speeds. However, we recommend using Zone once you feel more comfortable with the game. It's the hardest to learn, but offers the best control over your experience.

Swinging Tips & Tricks in MLB The Show 25 – Batting Guide

Although you may know the controls for batting, there's other tips you should remember to perform well.

Firstly, you want to know the team and players you're heading out to the ballpark with and against. Look at each player's individual ratings to identify what their good at. For example, you can feel more at ease using Power Swings with someone like Shohei Ohtani, who has great attributes in that area.

However, pitchers or low-rated batters might rather rely on Contact Swings or even bunts. If you really need to score and can sacrifice a man, a bunt in the right direction can help move your guys in the right spot. In general, your priority should be to get on base for most players, and take risks when there's an opportunity.

Secondly, players can adjust their swinging view in MLB The Show 25. In the Settings menu, you can adjust your view to see which one work best for you. Furthermore, you'll also be able to adjust the PCI Transparency, making it easier to see the ball coming. Head into practice and experiment with the different view.

Lastly, when batting, it's important not only to get on base but apply pressure to the pitcher. You can do this by tiring them out.

While it's tempting to swing at every pitch, you need to keep an eye on where the ball is going. If it's going too far away from the strike zone, don't swing. It could end up being a ball, which will save you from a strike, and add to their pitch count.

Ideally, your opponent is going to want to strike you out with the least amount of strikes possible. However, you need to prevent them from doing that in any way possible. For example, if there's three balls and no strikes, you can risk not swinging just to add to their pitch count. Even if it is a strike, you'll still have an opportunity to swing.

On the other side, if there's two strikes, you may need to swing more often. In this case, use Contact Swings to increase your chances of hitting the ball. Even if you hit a foul ball, you'll still have a chance to swing again. Overall, the idea here is to increase the wear and tear on your opposing pitcher.

Throughout a game, you'll identify a pitcher's favorite pitch types. Additionally, the more they pitch, the less effective they'll become after about 7-8 innings. It's at this point you want to take risks and try more power swings while they're at their weakest. Once they send in a substitution, the process will start all over again.

Generally, you want to tire a pitcher out as early as possible. If a team needs to use 3 or four pitchers on you, you can really devastate their bullpen. Of course, you'll also discover unique ways of your own once you get the hang of things.

Overall, that wraps up our MLB The Show 25 Batting Guide. We hope this guide helps you understand the basics on how to swing, each swing type, and general tips on batting. We wish you luck as you inevitably break records in RTTS.

Lastly, for more gaming and MLB news, visit ClutchPoints. Lastly, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.