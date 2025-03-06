MLB The Show 25's Best Player Ratings for each team has been revealed, giving players an idea of the top players for each position as well. Whether you're looking to scoop these players Free Agency in Franchise, or going against them in RTTS, you'll want to know who the best players are in the game. Therefore, we listed the best player ratings in MLB The Show 25 at launch. Note, these numbers are subject to change as the year progresses.

MLB The Show 25 Best Player Ratings – Best OVR Ratings in MLB The Show 25

Developer San Diego Studios revealed the Best Player Ratings for each team in MLB The Show 25:

Best American League Players On Each Team – MLB The Show 25 Player Ratings

AL East:

New York Yankees Aaron Judge – 99 OVR Gerrit Cole – 88 OVR Cody Bellinger – 86 OVR Jazz Chisholm Jr. – 86 OVR Max Fried – 85 OVR

Boston Red Sox Rafael Devers – 86 OVR Jarren Duran – 86 OVR Garrett Crochet – 85 OVR Alex Bregman – 82 OVR Triston Casas – 80 OVR Tanner Houck – 80 OVR

Toronto Blue Jays Vladimir Guerrero Jr. – 90 OVR Anthony Santander – 87 OVR Jeff Hoffman – 86 OVR Kevin Gausman – 83 OVR Andres Gimenez – 82 OVR Daulton Varsho – 82 OVR Yimi Garcia – 82 OVR

Baltimore Orioles Gunnar Henderson – 94 OVR Adley Rutschman – 88 OVR Felix Bautista – 85 OVR Kyle Bradish – 83 OVR Zach Eflin – 83 OVR

Tampa Bay Rays Brandon Lowe – 83 OVR Shane McClanahan – 82 OVR Ha-Seong Kim – 81 OVR Yandy Diaz – 80 OVR Edwin Uceta – 79 OVR Ryan Pepiot – 79 OVR



AL Central:

Minnesota Twins Byron Buxton – 87 OVR Carlos Correa – 87 OVR Royce Lewis – 85 OVR Pablo Lopez – 84 OVR Griffin Jax – 83 OVR Joe Ryan – 83 OVR

Cleveland Guardians Jose Ramirez – 95 OVR Emmanuel Clase – 91 OVR Cade Smith – 88 OVR Tanner Bibee – 86 OVR Carlos Santana – 84 OVR

Kansas City Royals Bobby Witt Jr. – 96 OVR Cole Ragans – 87 OVR Seth Lugo – 86 OVR Salvador Perez – 82 OVR Lucas Erceg – 82 OVR

Detroit Tigers Tarik Skubal – 94 OVR Kerry Carpenter – 83 OVR Riley Greene – 82 OVR Reese Olsen – 80 OVR Jack Flaherty – 80 OVR

Chicago White Sox Luis Robert Jr. – 77 OVR Penn Murfee – 75 OVR Mike Tauchman – 73 OVR Davis Martin – 73 OVR Bryse Willson – 73 OVR Michael A. Taylor – 73 OVR Mike Clevinger – 73 OVR



American League West:

Texas Rangers Corey Seager – 92 OVR Marcus Semien – 88 OVR Jacob deGrom – 88 OVR Wyatt Langford – 84 OVR Adolis Garcia – 83 OVR

Seattle Mariners Julio Rodriguez – 90 OVR George Kirby – 89 OVR Logan Gilbert – 88 OVR Cal Raleigh – 86 OVR Bryan Woo – 85 OVR

Athletics Brent Rooker – 90 OVR Mason Miller – 88 OVR Lawrence Butler – 81 OVR Osvaldo Bido – 80 OVR Shea Langeliers – 79 OVR

Houston Astros Yordan Alvarez – 92 OVR Christian Walker – 88 OVR Jose Altuve – 88 OVR Yainer Diaz – 85 OVR Framber Valdez – 85 OVR

Los Angeles Angels Mike Trout – 96 OVR Zach Neto – 84 OVR Yusei Kikuchi – 83 OVR Taylor Ward – 80 OVR Jose Soriano – 80 OVR



Best National League Players On Each Team – MLB The Show 25 Player Ratings

NL East:

New York Mets Juan Soto – 99 OVR Francisco Lindor – 95 OVR Pete Alonso – 85 OVR Mark Vientos – 83 OVR Kodai Senga – 83 OVR

Washington Nationals Nathaniel Lowe – 79 OVR Luis Garcia Jr. – 78 OVR CJ Abrams – 78 OVR Jacob Young – 77 OVR Mitchell Parker – 76 OVR

Miami Marlins Eury Perez – 81 OVR Braxton Garrett – 78 OVR Sandy Alcantara – 78 OVR Otto Lopez – 77 OVR Griffin Conine – 76 OVR

Atlanta Braves Chris Sale – 94 OVR Ronald Acuna Jr – 93 OVR Spencer Strider – 88 OVR Matt Olson – 87 OVR Michael Harris II – 87 OVR

Philadelphia Phillies Bryce Harper – 95 OVR Zack Wheeler – 90 OVR Trea Turner – 90 OVR Matt Strahm – 84 OVR Bryson Stott – 83 OVR



National League Central:

Cincinnati Reds Elly De La Cruz – 93 OVR Hunter Greene – 83 OVR Nick Martinez – 80 OVR Rhett Lowder – 79 OVR Tyler Stephenson – 78 OVR

Milwaukee Brewers William Contreras – 89 OVR Christian Yelich – 87 OVR Jackson Chourio – 82 OVR Freddy Peralta – 82 OVR Brice Turang – 80 OVR Trevor Megill – 80 OVR Brandon Woodruff – 80 OVR

Pittsburgh Pirates Paul Skenes – 93 OVR Oneil Cruz – 83 OVR Bryan Reynolds – 82 OVR Jared Jones – 80 OVR Mitch Keller – 79 OVR

Chicago Cubs Kyle Tucker – 93 OVR Seiya Suzuki – 86 OVR Justin Steele – 86 OVR Dansby Swanson – 86 OVR Shota Imanaga – 85 OVR

St. Louis Cardinals Sonny Gray – 90 OVR Ryan Helsley – 85 OVR Willson Contreras – 84 OVR Erick Fedde – 81 OVR Nolan Arenado – 80 OVR Masyn Winn – 80 OVR



NL West:

San Diego Padres Fernando Tatis Jr. – 93 OVR Jackson Merril – 87 OVR Manny Machado – 86 OVR Michael King – 86 OVR Dylan Cease – 85 OVR

Colorado Rockies Brenton Doyle – 84 OVR Ezeqiuel Tovar – 83 OVR Ryan McMahon – 78 OVR Michael Toglia – 75 OVR German Marquez – 72 OVR

Los Angeles Dodgers Shohei Ohtani – 99 OVR Mookie Betts – 95 OVR Blake Snell – 92 OVR Tyler Glasnow – 91 OVR Freddie Freeman – 90 OVR

Arizona Diamondbacks Ketel Marte – 96 OVR Eugeno Suarez – 86 OVR Corbin Burnes – 86 OVR Corbin Carroll – 85 OVR Zac Gallen – 84 OVR

San Francisco Giants Logan Webb – 89 OVR Matt Chapman – 86 OVR Willy Adames – 84 OVR Ryan Walker – 83 OVR Heliot Ramos – 82 OVR



Overall, that includes the best player ratings on each team for MLB The Show 25 at launch. We look forward to taking the field with them when the game launches this month!

