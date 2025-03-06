MLB The Show 25's Best Player Ratings for each team has been revealed, giving players an idea of the top players for each position as well. Whether you're looking to scoop these players Free Agency in Franchise, or going against them in RTTS, you'll want to know who the best players are in the game. Therefore, we listed the best player ratings in MLB The Show 25 at launch. Note, these numbers are subject to change as the year progresses.
MLB The Show 25 Best Player Ratings – Best OVR Ratings in MLB The Show 25
Developer San Diego Studios revealed the Best Player Ratings for each team in MLB The Show 25:
Best American League Players On Each Team – MLB The Show 25 Player Ratings
AL East:
- New York Yankees
- Aaron Judge – 99 OVR
- Gerrit Cole – 88 OVR
- Cody Bellinger – 86 OVR
- Jazz Chisholm Jr. – 86 OVR
- Max Fried – 85 OVR
- Boston Red Sox
- Rafael Devers – 86 OVR
- Jarren Duran – 86 OVR
- Garrett Crochet – 85 OVR
- Alex Bregman – 82 OVR
- Triston Casas – 80 OVR
- Tanner Houck – 80 OVR
- Toronto Blue Jays
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. – 90 OVR
- Anthony Santander – 87 OVR
- Jeff Hoffman – 86 OVR
- Kevin Gausman – 83 OVR
- Andres Gimenez – 82 OVR
- Daulton Varsho – 82 OVR
- Yimi Garcia – 82 OVR
- Baltimore Orioles
- Gunnar Henderson – 94 OVR
- Adley Rutschman – 88 OVR
- Felix Bautista – 85 OVR
- Kyle Bradish – 83 OVR
- Zach Eflin – 83 OVR
- Tampa Bay Rays
- Brandon Lowe – 83 OVR
- Shane McClanahan – 82 OVR
- Ha-Seong Kim – 81 OVR
- Yandy Diaz – 80 OVR
- Edwin Uceta – 79 OVR
- Ryan Pepiot – 79 OVR
AL Central:
- Minnesota Twins
- Byron Buxton – 87 OVR
- Carlos Correa – 87 OVR
- Royce Lewis – 85 OVR
- Pablo Lopez – 84 OVR
- Griffin Jax – 83 OVR
- Joe Ryan – 83 OVR
- Cleveland Guardians
- Jose Ramirez – 95 OVR
- Emmanuel Clase – 91 OVR
- Cade Smith – 88 OVR
- Tanner Bibee – 86 OVR
- Carlos Santana – 84 OVR
- Kansas City Royals
- Bobby Witt Jr. – 96 OVR
- Cole Ragans – 87 OVR
- Seth Lugo – 86 OVR
- Salvador Perez – 82 OVR
- Lucas Erceg – 82 OVR
- Detroit Tigers
- Tarik Skubal – 94 OVR
- Kerry Carpenter – 83 OVR
- Riley Greene – 82 OVR
- Reese Olsen – 80 OVR
- Jack Flaherty – 80 OVR
- Chicago White Sox
- Luis Robert Jr. – 77 OVR
- Penn Murfee – 75 OVR
- Mike Tauchman – 73 OVR
- Davis Martin – 73 OVR
- Bryse Willson – 73 OVR
- Michael A. Taylor – 73 OVR
- Mike Clevinger – 73 OVR
American League West:
- Texas Rangers
- Corey Seager – 92 OVR
- Marcus Semien – 88 OVR
- Jacob deGrom – 88 OVR
- Wyatt Langford – 84 OVR
- Adolis Garcia – 83 OVR
- Seattle Mariners
- Julio Rodriguez – 90 OVR
- George Kirby – 89 OVR
- Logan Gilbert – 88 OVR
- Cal Raleigh – 86 OVR
- Bryan Woo – 85 OVR
- Athletics
- Brent Rooker – 90 OVR
- Mason Miller – 88 OVR
- Lawrence Butler – 81 OVR
- Osvaldo Bido – 80 OVR
- Shea Langeliers – 79 OVR
- Houston Astros
- Yordan Alvarez – 92 OVR
- Christian Walker – 88 OVR
- Jose Altuve – 88 OVR
- Yainer Diaz – 85 OVR
- Framber Valdez – 85 OVR
- Los Angeles Angels
- Mike Trout – 96 OVR
- Zach Neto – 84 OVR
- Yusei Kikuchi – 83 OVR
- Taylor Ward – 80 OVR
- Jose Soriano – 80 OVR
Best National League Players On Each Team – MLB The Show 25 Player Ratings
NL East:
- New York Mets
- Juan Soto – 99 OVR
- Francisco Lindor – 95 OVR
- Pete Alonso – 85 OVR
- Mark Vientos – 83 OVR
- Kodai Senga – 83 OVR
- Washington Nationals
- Nathaniel Lowe – 79 OVR
- Luis Garcia Jr. – 78 OVR
- CJ Abrams – 78 OVR
- Jacob Young – 77 OVR
- Mitchell Parker – 76 OVR
- Miami Marlins
- Eury Perez – 81 OVR
- Braxton Garrett – 78 OVR
- Sandy Alcantara – 78 OVR
- Otto Lopez – 77 OVR
- Griffin Conine – 76 OVR
- Atlanta Braves
- Chris Sale – 94 OVR
- Ronald Acuna Jr – 93 OVR
- Spencer Strider – 88 OVR
- Matt Olson – 87 OVR
- Michael Harris II – 87 OVR
- Philadelphia Phillies
- Bryce Harper – 95 OVR
- Zack Wheeler – 90 OVR
- Trea Turner – 90 OVR
- Matt Strahm – 84 OVR
- Bryson Stott – 83 OVR
National League Central:
- Cincinnati Reds
- Elly De La Cruz – 93 OVR
- Hunter Greene – 83 OVR
- Nick Martinez – 80 OVR
- Rhett Lowder – 79 OVR
- Tyler Stephenson – 78 OVR
- Milwaukee Brewers
- William Contreras – 89 OVR
- Christian Yelich – 87 OVR
- Jackson Chourio – 82 OVR
- Freddy Peralta – 82 OVR
- Brice Turang – 80 OVR
- Trevor Megill – 80 OVR
- Brandon Woodruff – 80 OVR
- Pittsburgh Pirates
- Paul Skenes – 93 OVR
- Oneil Cruz – 83 OVR
- Bryan Reynolds – 82 OVR
- Jared Jones – 80 OVR
- Mitch Keller – 79 OVR
- Chicago Cubs
- Kyle Tucker – 93 OVR
- Seiya Suzuki – 86 OVR
- Justin Steele – 86 OVR
- Dansby Swanson – 86 OVR
- Shota Imanaga – 85 OVR
- St. Louis Cardinals
- Sonny Gray – 90 OVR
- Ryan Helsley – 85 OVR
- Willson Contreras – 84 OVR
- Erick Fedde – 81 OVR
- Nolan Arenado – 80 OVR
- Masyn Winn – 80 OVR
NL West:
- San Diego Padres
- Fernando Tatis Jr. – 93 OVR
- Jackson Merril – 87 OVR
- Manny Machado – 86 OVR
- Michael King – 86 OVR
- Dylan Cease – 85 OVR
- Colorado Rockies
- Brenton Doyle – 84 OVR
- Ezeqiuel Tovar – 83 OVR
- Ryan McMahon – 78 OVR
- Michael Toglia – 75 OVR
- German Marquez – 72 OVR
- Los Angeles Dodgers
- Shohei Ohtani – 99 OVR
- Mookie Betts – 95 OVR
- Blake Snell – 92 OVR
- Tyler Glasnow – 91 OVR
- Freddie Freeman – 90 OVR
- Arizona Diamondbacks
- Ketel Marte – 96 OVR
- Eugeno Suarez – 86 OVR
- Corbin Burnes – 86 OVR
- Corbin Carroll – 85 OVR
- Zac Gallen – 84 OVR
- San Francisco Giants
- Logan Webb – 89 OVR
- Matt Chapman – 86 OVR
- Willy Adames – 84 OVR
- Ryan Walker – 83 OVR
- Heliot Ramos – 82 OVR
Overall, that includes the best player ratings on each team for MLB The Show 25 at launch. We look forward to taking the field with them when the game launches this month!
