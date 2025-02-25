A new MLB The Show 25 Deep Dive on Franchise & March to October released today, showing off all the new improvements. From a revamped Free Agency system to presentation improvements, there's a lot to unpack. Without further ado, let's dive right in.

Everything New Coming to MLB The Show 25 Franchise & March to October

Firstly, MLB The Show 25 offers a new Offseason experience in both Franchise & March to October. A new Free Agency system allows for higher risks and rewards to get the players you want. Essentially, you'll need to motivate players to come to your league. A nice paycheck is usually the best way to get them, but your team's standings and competitiveness may also play a role.

In addition to this new system comes a smarter free agent logic. Before you sign a new player, you won't just see their stats. You'll be informed of their motivation, which can be increased or decreased based on varying factors. If a potential FA Signing has no competition at their position, they may feel more motivated to sign with your team.

Keep in mind that the top free agents now set a chain reaction when they sign new deals. If Vladimir Guerrero Jr. signs a record-breaking contract, then you may see prices for other players increase. Therefore, you'll want to make moves as soon as possible before market prices increase. Being the first to send an offer usually motivates a player more to join you.

However, a bad offer will decrease a player's motivation. Therefore, take careful consideration into how much you want to pay a player.

The Big Board

During the Offseason, you'll have access to The Big Board. This page lets you prioritize which free agent you want on your team. Every week, you'll have a chance to increase the motivation of a free agent, influencing their decision to sign with you. The Challenge will be to balance your time to ensure you've properly analyzed the best FAs.

The three qualities that affect FA motivation include:

Team Quality

Positional Competition

Team/Skill Needs

You can make offers early or later on, but there's a risk/reward to each. If you send an offer early and it's accepted, you'll get your player before market values rise. However, it may also be to soon to send an offer. If you wait to send an offer, you'll have more time to increase their motivation. That said, you may lose them to another interested team.

Sometimes a Free Agent may give you one last chance to send an offer. They also might just reach out to you, making your life just a bit easier.

Contract Overhauls, Arbitration, & Player Valuation

Players seeking new contracts will ask for offers similar to what we see in real life. Overall, developer San Diego Studio increased a player's max salary and updated their contract logic.

Speaking of updates, the developers also tweaked the arbitration figures to create more authentic situations. If you and your player can't come to an agreement, an arbitration will be held to decide the player's salary.

The developers added updated logic for trading and player valuation to up the realism in Franchise.

Commentary & Presentation

Jon Sciambi & Chris Singleton return as commentators in MLB The Show 25. But the developers also added Adrienne Roberson & Renel Brooks-Moon as public address announcers.

Other presentation improvements include updated Franchise intros, pre-match info, league news, and minor league reports. Furthermore, there's new topics on things like ROTY, league news, and much more.

Overall, that's everything we know about MLB The Show 25's Franchise mode so far. We look forward to experiencing it ourselves this March!

For more gaming and MLB news, visit ClutchPoints. Lastly, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.