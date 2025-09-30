MLB The Show 25 simulated the 2025 postseason to predict the winners of the 2025 World Series. With the MLB season officially over, the top 12 teams in the league will duke it out across several series to see who will be crowned the champion. Will the Dodgers repeat their success, or will a new victor hoist the trophy in the end? Let's find out.

Who Will Win The World Series in 2025, According to MLB The Show 25?

According to MLB the Show 25, here is how the 2025 MLB Postseason will go down:

The ALWC (Best of 3 Series):

The Detroit Tigers defeat the Chicago Cubs (2-0)

The Boston Red Sox defeat the New York Yankees (2-1)

In the NLWC (Best of 3 Series):

The L.A. Dodgers defeat the Cincinnati Reds (2-0)

The San Diego Padres defeat the Chicago Cubs (2-0)

The ALDS (Best of 5 Series):

The Boston Red Sox defeat the Toronto Blue Jays (3-2)

The Seattle Mariners defeat the Detroit Tigers (3-2)

In the NLDS (Best of 5 Series):

The Philadelphia Phillies defeat the Los Angeles Dodgers (3-2)

The San Diego Padres defeat the Milwaukee Brewers (3-1)

For the ALCS (Best of 7 Series):

The Boston Red Sox defeat the Seattle Mariners (4-2)

The Philadelphia Phillies defeat the San Diego Padres (4-1)

In the 2025 World Series (Best of 7 Series):

The Philadelphia Phillies defeat the Boston Red Sox (4-1)

MLB The Show simulated the 2025 Postseason and have the Phillies winning the World Series! They predicted the whole NL side correctly last year 👀 pic.twitter.com/uvrZLP5KIT — MLB (@MLB) September 30, 2025

Therefore, according to MLB The Show 25, the Philadelphia Phillies will win the World Series in 2025. The simulation predict the Phillies beat the Dodgers and Padres en route to a World Series appearance.

From the looks of it, the Phillies had an easy time in the playoffs. Only the Dodgers seemingly posed a threat, as they only lost twice in every other series combined. In the World Series, they beat the Red Sox in 5.

Of course, the Phillies are definitely talented enough to win the World Series this year. Overall, the team boasts one of the best rosters in the league, and they earned 96 wins throughout the year. It also helps to have a bye in the playoffs, which will help rest players in the bullpen.

The Red Sox will apparently be the runner-up this year. Although they powered through all the way through from the Wild Card round, they failed to keep afloat for one last series.

The Milwaukee Brewers have the best record in baseball right now, but they ended up only winning one game in their entire playoff run. They were defeated by the Padres, who went on to lose to the Phillies.

Overall, neither team from last year's World Series made it to the World Series this year.

Overall, that wraps everything up here. Furthermore, we can't wait to see how everything pans out in the end.

