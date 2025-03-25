MLB The Show 25 Update 4 is out, with Patch Notes confirming new uniforms for the Astros and Nationals. Besides the new City Connect uniforms, the update also makes improvements to gameplay and modes like Diamond Quest, Storylines, and more. Furthermore, the update makes fixes to several issues to provide a better experience for the player. Without further ado, let's look at the MLB The Show 25 Update 4 Patch Notes.

MLB The Show 25 Update 4 Patch Notes

MLB The Show 25 Game Update 4 and server update is set to deploy at 3 AM PT on 3/25/25 on all platforms. Notes are here: https://t.co/By7gPLLFSF Please complete all games prior to that time. Thank you! — MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) March 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

PS5: 1.04

Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S: 1.0.33

Nintendo Switch: 1.04

General:

2025 Houston Astros and Washington Nationals City Connect uniforms have been added.

More fixes were made to prevent a crash that could occur from certain hits to the outfield.

Fixed an issue that would crop the viewable screen area incorrectly on PS5.

Various crash fixes and stability improvements.

Gameplay:

Fixed an issue with Mound Visits: Resolved a few freezes that could occur in online head-to-head and co-op.

Fixed an issue causing a lefty first baseman to use a righty pickoff tag.

Franchise and March To October:

Fixed a bug where the Detroit Tigers’ uniforms were set to ‘spring training’ for every game.

Diamond Quest:

Peanuts will now carry over between maps.

Added an in-game warning to let the user know the repercussions from quitting out of a game or challenge.

Storylines:

The “Blazing Speed” moment can now be completed for users that have ShowTime opportunities turned off.

Audio and Commentary:

Fixed an issue that caused incorrect commentary to be frequently repeated.

Overall, Update 4 does not change too much in terms of gameplay or bug fixes. However, it does add new content in the form of new City Connect Uniforms. In particular, the Houston Astros and Washington National received new uniforms. You can expect to see more uniform additions throughout the season. We just wonder on which ones they plan on adding next.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about MLB The Show 25 Update 4. We hope this update provides a more convenient experience for you moving forward. Furthermore, we hope Astros and Nationals fans enjoy playing with the new City Connect uniforms.

Additionally, check out some of our MLB The Show 25 guides. Whether you want to be a better pitcher or batter, we'll help you cover the basics. Moreover, make sure to keep on the lookout for any MLB The Show 25 codes.

Lastly, for more gaming and MLB news, visit ClutchPoints. Lastly, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.