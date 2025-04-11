Apr 11, 2025 at 11:52 AM ET

MLB The Show 25 Update 7 dropped earlier this week, adding improvements to modes like Road to the Show, Diamond Dynasty, Franchise, and more. Furthermore, the update makes several general and gameplay improvements. But what else can fans expect to see from the new update? Without further ado, let's dive right in!

MLB The Show 25 Update 7 Patch Notes – Full List of Improvements

General – MLB The Show 25 Update 7

Added 2025 San Francisco Giants City Connect uniforms.

Implemented various bug fixes to the game log.

Fixed various bugs related to settings where items were displayed as locked or unlocked incorrectly.

Fixed a bug where framerates would drop when a player with the dreadlock hairstyle was on the field.

Enhanced hair physics for Xbox Series S.

Fixed a bug that led to low resolution signs in the outfield.

Gameplay – MLB The Show 25 Update 7

Fixed a few bugs with the Perfect Accuracy Region (PAR) to resolve issues where the ball sometimes landed outside of the PAR on perfect pitches.

Fixed an issue where a blank UI could appear when re-entering the bullpen screen after substituting a pitcher in online play.

Resolved an issue with substitutions while in player-lock mode.

“LHP vs RHH” and “LHP vs LHH” preset PCI Anchor settings will no longer reset to Middle-Center when a user boots the game.

Fixed a bug where a catcher could get stuck in a block animation on a bunt when in player-lock.

Fixed a bug where prompting an intentional walk could reset the pitch clock.

Road To The Show – MLB The Show 25 Update 7

Fixed a bug where regular season stats would display in the main menu during the Postseason.

Fixed a bug that could promote a player from AA to AAA after a trade.

Fixed a freeze that could occur during an opening presentation scene.

Fixed an issue that would cause the game to become unresponsive when connecting a second controller in the menus.

There will no longer be crowd noise in an empty college practice field.

Fixed an issue where a null screen could appear after creating a sell order on an equipment item.

An equipment pack is no longer a guaranteed reward for a boss challenge.

Diamond Dynasty:

Removed milestone notifications in Mini Seasons.

Fixed a bug where moments could repeat in Diamond Quest.

Fixed a screen flickering issue that could occur when viewing perks in Diamond Quest.

Fixed issue where users were allowed to continue a Diamond Quest run after losing or quitting a stadium challenge.

PXP progress can now be earned when playing against Mini Bosses in Diamond Quest.

Users will now receive Peanuts for gameplay in Diamond Quest.

Treasure is now filtered to show Stadium Rewards first if they are earned in Diamond Quest.

Users will no longer receive duplicate Perks within the same rarity tier in Diamond Quest.

Hall of Fame difficulty will now begin at the 700 Player Rating in Ranked.

Various stability fixes.

Franchise – MLB The Show 25 Update 7

Improved Prospect Trade Metric Accuracy: We now do a better job of predicting when a prospect will make his MLB debut and when their team control clock will start winding down. This leads to more accurate trade values for prospects with the biggest boost going to younger top prospects

Trade Metric Contract Effect Dampening: Lessened any negative contract effect on good players. star players will see the biggest boost in their trade value if they have a negative contract effect.

Bottom Ticker: Added projected standings and projected leaders for first ten games of the regular season.

Fixed an issue where some prospects would have the incorrect round drafted as 0 on their player card.

Improved menu functionality to prevent accidentally jumping to the max amount in contract extensions for prospects.

Fixed an issue where the “Rumored Talking to [Teams]” could display incorrect information after tabbing over.

Fixed an issue where some teams (Guardians/Astros/Rays/White Sox) had inconsistent game start times in season modes.

Updated March To October rosters with teams’ late offseason free agent signings.

Miscellaneous – MLB The Show 25 Update 7

General commentary and audio bug fixes.

Various UI updates and text legibility improvements.

The crowd will now take a seat after the National Anthem.

Wilson glove web styles can now be changed when the pattern is set to normal.

Various presentation adjustments and improvements.

Yankee Stadium: Fixed colors displayed on jumbotron while playing as the home team.

Overall, that includes everything from the MLB The Show 25 Update 7 Patch Notes. We hope the fixes and improvements create a more enjoyable experience for you. Keep on the lookout for new updates!

