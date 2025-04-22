Apr 22, 2025 at 9:45 AM ET

MLB The Show 25 Update 9 released this week, with Patch notes detailing improvements to Gameplay, RTTS, Diamond Dynasty, and much more. Additionally, the update makes improvements to other modes like Franchise, Storylines, Stadiums, and much more. Without further ado, let's take a look at the MLB The Show 25 Update 9 Patch Notes.

MLB The Show 25 Update 9 Patch Notes – Full List of Improvements

MLB The Show 25 Game Update 9 and server update is set to deploy at 4 AM on 4/22/25 on all platforms. Notes are here: https://t.co/dSys3dlmad Please complete all games prior to that time. Thank you! — MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) April 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

Gameplay:

Fixed an issue where correctly guessed pitches were not landing in the intended zone while using the guess pitch feature.

Resolved an issue in online play where players could not access the bullpen menu after their opponent performed very specific steps.

Fixed one issue where the pause menu could remain on screen while the game was playing in the background.

Updated stats in the pause menu to display as PA – AVG – HR – RBI – SB instead of the previous format (PA – AVG – RBI – H – HR).

Fixed various input issues in the pause menu.

Diamond Dynasty:

Marketplace buy/sell order limit for player items at 90-95 OVR has been increased from 500,000 to 750,000. NOTE: This change specifically goes live at 12 PM PT on April 22nd.



Road to the Show:

Addressed an issue where lower difficulty settings were occasionally playing as higher difficulty.

Fixed a crash that could occur with two-way players in the offseason.

Fixed an issue that could prevent a player from being included in the postseason roster in the playoffs.

Player cards will now show the correct position after a player switches from a two-way player.

Fixed an issue where CPU controlled batters could make contact no matter where the first pitch was thrown.

Franchise:

Prorated player salaries are now properly applied to budgets after mid-season trades.

Storylines:

Fixed a crash that could occur after playing Storylines and then entering an exhibition game.

Stadiums:

Added missing retired numbers in Citi Field.

The “Win! Twins!” neon sign will now light up during night games at Target Field.

Fixed Mariners flags and banners at T-Mobile Park.

Miscellaneous:

Added Los Angeles Dodgers 2024 World Series Gold uniforms.

Various commentary bug fixes.

Updated player models for:

Jackson Rutledge

Mason Englert

Overall, that includes all the patch notes from MLB The Show 25 Update 9. We hope all the improvements and fixes to the various modes improves your experience. Expect more game updates to release throughout the course of the year. Furthermore, we look forward to the next update.

Lastly, for more gaming and MLB news, visit ClutchPoints. Lastly, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.