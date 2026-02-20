RIDE 6 features 29 Naked Type Bikes at launch, but which ones are the best to use? There's a lot of variety, but some bikes boast better ratings than others, at the cost of a higher price. In this RIDE 6 guide, we're listing the Top 10 Naked Bikes in the game. These Bikes boast the best base stats and will offer the the best chance at winning races. Without further ado, let's dive right in.

The Top 10 Naked Bikes in RIDE

1. Brutale 1,000

Acceleration/Top Speed – 8.74/8.13

Manufacturer – Augusta MV

Unlock Cost: 42,990 Cr

Overall, it's one of the fastest Naked Bikes in the game. And with a Handling of 7.92, it turns pretty smoothly. Furthermore, the Bike's low price of 42,990 Cr makes it an easy ride to acquire. Perhaps it's only weakness is its low Braking stat (6.08), which ranks among the lowest in this list. However, it's worth adapting to thanks to its speed and acceleration.

2. Rush 1000

Acceleration/Top Speed – 8.48/8.17

Manufacturer – Augusta MV

Unlock Cost: 51,500 Cr

Augusta MV dominates the top of the list with two great Bikes. Like the Brutale, the Rush 1000 boasts great Top Speed and Acceleration. Furthermore, it boasts a slightly better braking stat, though the Brutale handles better. While this bike works extremely well it's higher cost and minimal Top Speed increase prevent it from taking the top spot.

3. Ducati V4 S Naked

Acceleration/Top Speed – 9.72/7.59

Manufacturer – Ducati

Unlock Cost: 37,000 Cr

The Ducati V4 S Naked is a step down from the top two cars on this list, but it is cheaper. Furthemore, it boasts an amazing 9.72 acceleration. Unfortunately, it comes with a slow Top Speed of just 7.59. Therefore, it becomes difficult to take advantage of the acceleration when the top speed can't match. However, it only costs 37,000 Cr, making it easier to acquire.

4. Z H2

Acceleration/Top Speed – 8.73/7.50

Manufacturer – Kawasaki

Unlock Cost: 18,000

Although it boasts worse stats than the car below it, this cheap bike is a steal. It boasts a solid speed and acceleration stat. Furthermore, it actually brakes better than the Brutale 1000 RR below at the cost of slightly worse handling. While not an amazing bike, it's low price makes it a great bike for grinding. You can rack up a lot of Cr with this bad boy.

5. Brutale 1000 RR

Acceleration/Top Speed – 8.66/7.92

Manufacturer – Augustana MV

Unlock Cost: 32,300

A cheaper alternative to the Brutale 1000, this Naked Bike works well and costs next to nothing. Although slightly faster than the Ducati V4 S Naked, it doesn't accelerate as fast. While still a solid ride, this Bike makes for a decent workhorse when you need to grind for credits. Furthermore, it does handle and brake just a bit better than its expensive counterpart.

6. 1290 Super Duke R

Acceleration/Top Speed – 8.51/6.97

Manufacturer – KTM

Unlock Cost: 18,000

Overall, this is where we start to notice a dip in quality compared to the top five cars. While a cheap ride, the 1290 Super Duke R boasts a rather slow Top Speed of just 6.97. It's Acceleration of 8.51 is fine, but these stats don't put this bike near the “endgame” tier of Naked Bikes. However, it's low price makes it a decent grab if you want to farm some Cr.

7. MT 10 ABS

Acceleration/Top Speed – 8.12/6.69

Manufacturer – Yamaha

Unlock Cost: 13,900

A very cheap bike with decent stats that's suitable for early-game drivers. If you do not have a lot of Cr, but want to ride a Naked Bike, look no further than the MT 10 ABS. It's the cheapest bike on this list, and actually boasts some okay stats. For example, Triumph's Speed Triple 1200 RR costs roughly 6,000 Cr more, but feels just slightly better. You're better off adjusting to this cheaper bike, which works quite well for its price.

8. Speed Triple 1200 RR

Acceleration/Top Speed – 8.36/6.47

Manufacturer – Triumph

Unlock Cost: 20,600

A solid bike that feels a bit too expensive. After all, you could just save up for the Brutale 1,000 at that point. Or, you could purchase the Kawasaki Z H2 if you're looking for something cheap and reliable. I only recommend this bike for people who want to complete their garage. Overall, not a bad bike, but not worth the price for its stats.

9. Speed Triple 1200 RS

Acceleration/Top Speed – 8.38/6.35

Manufacturer – Triumph

Unlock Cost: 18,900

A cheaper variation of the RR above it, this vehicle at least boasts a better price. But roughly 2,000 credits less does not make this Naked Bike a steal in RIDE 6. Overall, it's decent, but nothing groundbreaking.

10. S 1000 R

Acceleration/Top Speed – 8.48/6.16

Manufacturer – BMW

Unlock Cost: 16,449

Lastly, we end off this list with BMW's S 1000 R. Although it ranks last, it's a good ride. Like the Kawasaki Z H2, it's a cost effective ride suitable for grinding Cr. Being at the bottom of the list, it doesn't do anything spectacular. But it makes for a solid bike with good acceleration and acceptable top speeds.

And that's the top 10 Naked Bikes in RIDE 6.

