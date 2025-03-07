The new NBA 2K25 Player Ratings have dropped for the month of March, with players like Stephen Curry and Evan Mobley receiving significant boosts to their OVR. Several other players on each team all received an adjustment to their OVR, and we'll go over the biggest changes. Without further ado, let's check out the NBA 2K25 Player Ratings Update for the month of march.

Steph Curry, Evan Mobley Shine in NBA 2K25 Player Ratings Update For March, 2025

The newest #2KRatings just dropped! 🚨 What's your take on these latest OVR updates? 📈 pic.twitter.com/Dbv8MwiqqY — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) March 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

Firstly, we'll go over some of the biggest winners in this player ratings update.

Firstly, Warriors' superstar Stephen Curry still continues to be one of the best in the league. And now with Jimmy Butler, the Warriors are creeping their way up the Western Conference Standings. The team has gone 8-2 in their last 10 contests, and Curry has averaged nearly 30 points per game since the All-Star Break. Overall, Curry's rating is now a 96 in NBA 2K25.

Furthermore, Cavaliers' PF Evan Mobley is now a 92 OVR in NBA 2K25 after the March Ratings Update. He received +3 to his overall rating as he's helped the Cavs possess the best record in the league (currently). Additionally, he's also the current favorite to win the DPOTY award, an award he'll earn if he continues to play well. But Mobley's biggest concern right now is probably winning it all with this dominant Cavs team

Boston Celtics Kristaps Porziņģis: 88 OVR (-1)

Payton Pritchard: 83 OVR (+1)

Jrue Holiday: 83 OVR (-1)

Al Horford: 80 OVR (+1)

Luke Kornet: 77 OVR (-1) Brooklyn Nets Nicolas Claxton: 82 OVR (+1)

Ziaire Williams: 78 OVR (+1)

Day'Ron Sharpe: 78 OVR (+1)

Trendon Watford: 76 OVR (+2)

Tyrese Martin: 74 OVR (+1) New York Knicks Precious Achiuwa: 78 OVR (-1)

Cameron Payne: 77 OVR (-1) Philadelphia 76ers Joel Embiid: 93 OVR (-1)

Tyrese Maxey: 87 OVR (-2)

Paul George: 83 OVR (-1)

Quentin Grimes: 82 OVR (+3)

Guerschon Yabusele: 79 OVR (-1)

Andre Drummond: 77 OVR (+1)

Justin Edwards: 76 OVR (+1)

Ricky Council IV: 74 OVR (-1) Toronto Raptors Immanuel Quickley: 82 OVR (+1)

Chris Boucher: 79 OVR (-1)

Gradey Dick: 79 OVR (-2)

Ja'Kobe Walter: 77 OVR (+1)

Jonathan Mogbo: 75 OVR (-1)

Orlando Robinson: 74 OVR (+2)

CENTRAL

Chicago Bulls Josh Giddey: 83 OVR (+2)

Coby White: 82 OVR (-1)

Zach Collins: 79 OVR (+1)

Matas Buzelis: 77 OVR (+1)

Kevin Huerter: 77 OVR (+1)

Dalen Terry: 74 OVR (+2) Cleveland Cavaliers Evan Mobley: 92 OVR (+3)

Darius Garland: 88 OVR (-1)

Ty Jerome: 83 OVR (+1)

Isaac Okoro: 77 OVR (+1)

Dean Wade: 74 OVR (-1) Detroit Pistons Cade Cunningham: 92 OVR (+1)

Ausar Thompson: 82 OVR (+2)

Tobias Harris: 81 OVR (+1)

Malik Beasley: 81 OVR (+1) Indiana Pacers Tyrese Haliburton: 88 OVR (+1)

Pascal Siakam: 87 OVR (-1)

Myles Turner: 83 OVR (+1)

Andrew Nembhard: 82 OVR (+1)

Obi Toppin: 81 OVR (+1)

Jarace Walker: 76 OVR (-1) Milwaukee Bucks Damian Lillard: 91 OVR (-1)

Brook Lopez: 83 OVR (+1)

Kyle Kuzma: 82 OVR (+2)

Gary Trent Jr.: 78 OVR (+1)

Kevin Porter Jr.: 77 OVR (+1)

A.J. Green: 76 OVR (-1)

Andre Jackson Jr.: 74 OVR (-1)

SOUTHEAST

Atlanta Hawks Dyson Daniels: 84 OVR (+1)

Caris LeVert: 80 OVR (+1)

Clint Capela: 80 OVR (-1)

Georges Niang: 77 OVR (+1)

Terance Mann: 75 OVR (+1)

Mouhamed Gueye: 73 OVR (+1)

Dominick Barlow: 72 OVR (+1) Charlotte Hornets LaMelo Ball: 89 OVR (-1)

Jusuf Nurkić: 78 OVR (+1)

K.J. Simpson: 73 OVR (+1)

Taj Gibson: 73 OVR (+1)

Wendell Moore Jr.: 73 OVR (-1)

Damion Baugh: 72 OVR (+2)

Tidjane Salaun: 72 OVR (-1)

DaQuan Jeffries: 71 OVR (-1) Miami Heat Andrew Wiggins: 81 OVR (-1)

Duncan Robinson: 78 OVR (+1)

Davion Mitchell: 77 OVR (+2)

Haywood Highsmith: 77 OVR (+1)

Terry Rozier III: 76 OVR (-2) Orlando Magic Paolo Banchero: 89 OVR (+1)

Wendell Carter Jr.: 80 OVR (+1)

Goga Bitadze: 80 OVR (-2)

Cole Anthony: 78 OVR (-1)

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: 76 OVR (-1)

Jonathan Isaac: 76 OVR (-2)

Gary Harris: 72 OVR (-1) Washington Wizards Bilal Coulibaly: 80 OVR (-1)

Marcus Smart: 80 OVR (-1)

Richaun Holmes: 76 OVR (+1)

Kyshawn George: 76 OVR (-2)

NORTHWEST

Denver Nuggets Aaron Gordon: 83 OVR (+1)

Michael Porter Jr.: 83 OVR (-2)

Russell Westbrook: 82 OVR (-1)

Julian Strawther: 76 OVR (-1)

Zeke Nnaji: 75 OVR (+2)

Jalen Pickett: 72 OVR (+1) Minnesota Timberwolves Donte DiVincenzo: 78 OVR (+1)

Mike Conley: 78 OVR (-1)

Terrence Shannon Jr.: 75 OVR (+4)

Jaylen Clark: 75 OVR (+2)

Robert Dillingham: 75 OVR (-1)

Joe Ingles: 73 OVR (-1)

Josh Minott: 72 OVR (-1) Oklahoma City Thunder Jalen Williams: 89 OVR (+1)

Isaiah Hartenstein: 83 OVR (-2)

Kenrich Williams: 79 OVR (+1)

Jaylin Williams: 77 OVR (-1) Portland Trailblazers Toumani Camara: 81 OVR (+3)

Deni Avdija: 81 OVR (+1)

Shaedon Sharpe: 81 OVR (+1)

Donovan Clingan: 79 OVR (+1)

Jerami Grant: 79 OVR (-1)

Jabari Walker: 76 OVR (+2) Utah Jazz John Collins: 85 OVR (+1)

Keyonte George: 80 OVR (+1)

Jordan Clarkson: 80 OVR (-1)

Isaiah Collier: 78 OVR (+2)

Kyle Filipowski: 78 OVR (+1)

Brice Sensabaugh: 76 OVR (+1)

Micah Potter: 73 OVR (+2)

Jaden Springer: 73 OVR (+2)

Cody Williams: 71 OVR (+1)

PACIFIC

Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry: 96 OVR (+1)

Moses Moody: 78 OVR (+1)

Gui Santos: 75 OVR (+1) Los Angeles Clippers James Harden: 88 OVR (+1)

Kris Dunn: 78 OVR (+2)

Ben Simmons: 78 OVR (+2) Los Angeles Lakers Rui Hachimura: 81 OVR (+1)

Jaxson Hayes: 78 OVR (+2)

Jarred Vanderbilt: 78 OVR (-1)

Jordan Goodwin: 75 OVR (+1) Phoenix Suns Kevin Durant: 93 OVR (-2)

Devin Booker: 91 OVR (-2)

Bol Bol: 78 OVR (+2)

Nick Richards: 78 OVR (-1)

Grayson Allen: 78 OVR (-1)

Tyus Jones: 78 OVR (-2)

Royce O'Neale: 77 OVR (+1)

Mason Plumlee: 76 OVR (-2) Sacramento Kings Zach LaVine: 88 OVR (+2)

Domantas Sabonis: 88 OVR (-1)

Keon Ellis: 79 OVR (+1)

Jake LaRavia: 76 OVR (-2)

Trey Lyles: 75 OVR (+1)

Markelle Fultz: 75 OVR (-1)

SOUTHWEST