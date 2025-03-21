The new NBA 2K25 MyTEAM Bracket Busters event offers players a chance to earn a 100 OVR Steph Curry, Blake Griffin, and Carmelo Anthony among other items! But how exactly can you earn these items, and how long does the event last? In this guide, we'll go over everything you need to know about the NBA 2K25 MyTEAM Bracket Busters event.

NBA 2K25 MyTEAM Bracket Busters Explained – How to Get 100 OVR Steph Curry & More

The NBA 2K25 MyTEAM Bracket Busters Event allows players to earn Event cards after earning wins in any MyTEAM mode. You can exchange these event cards for prizes at The Exchange. You can also seek out additional rewards by completing Bracket Buster Challenges in the Challenges Tab. Additionally, you can also purchase Bracket Buster cards directly from the market, though we don't recommend doing so. Lastly, the event runs until the end of Season 5, which ends in April.

While the Bracket Busters event offers new Bracket Buster cards, it's headlined by three MT Festival Cards. These include a 100 OVR card for Steph Curry, Blake Griffin, and Carmelo Anthony. In order to earn any of these cards, you must exchange twenty total 100 OVR Bracket Buster Cards. Yikes.

So while the 100 OVR player items will be hard to earn, Bracket Busters offers several good player cards which will be a bit easier to earn. These include:

100 OVR Chris Webber – 100 OVR

Dark Matter Adam Morrison – 99 OVR David Robinson – 99 OVR Lonzo Ball – 99 OVR

Galaxy Opal Carlos Boozer – 98 OVR Tyler Hansborough – 98 OVR Shane Battier – 98 OVR Jalen Rose – 98 OVR

Pink Diamond Frank Kaminsky – 96 OVR Stacey Augmon – 96 OVR Udonis Haslem – 96 OVR JJ Redick – 96 OVR Austin Rivers – 96 OVR

Diamond Emeka Okafor – 94 OVR Juwan Howard – 94 OVR Christian Laettner – 94 OVR Rex Chapman – 93 OVR Ben Gordon – 93 OVR Mike Dunleavy – 93 OVR

Amethyst Tyler Kolek – 91 OVR Kelly Oynyk – 91 OVR



Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the NBA 2K25 MyTEAM Bracket Busters event. We wish you the best of luck in earning all of these items before Season 5 expires. But don't stress out about earning everything, as it will be quite the grind. Overall, just enjoy the event and whatever you can earn for free.

