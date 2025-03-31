The NBA 2K25 Season 6 Release Date arrives soon, with the developers sharing new patch notes for the Season 6 update. Overall, this brand new season brings new content across a variety of modes like MyCAREER and MyTEAM. The update comes with a ton of fixes in gameplay, as well as modes like MyNBA, The W, and more. Without further ado, let's take a look at the NBA 2K25 Season 6 Release Date & Patch Notes.

NBA 2K25 Season 6 Release Date – April 4th, 2025

https://twitter.com/NBA2KMyTEAM/status/1906375871553732685

The NBA 2K25 Season 3 Release Date is Friday, April 4th, 2025 at 8AM PT/ 11AM ET.

Like always, players can expect to see new content in MyCAREER and MyTEAM. Additionally, there will be a brand new season pass containing 80 free rewards to earn over time. Check back with us when Season 6 launches to see the full list of rewards.

NBA 2K25 Season 6 Patch Notes

General

Preparations for NBA 2K25 Season 6, launching on Friday, April 4th, at 8AM PT/11AM ET/3PM GMT. Stay tuned for what we have in store!

The following players have received likeness updates: Shakira Austin (general likeness update) Patty Mills (dynamic hair update)



CITY / PRO-AM / REC / THEATER / PROVING GROUNDS

Made various improvements to performance, stability, and visuals to enhance the overall experience in the City

Resolved a hang that could occur when entering the Appearance menu when in the City

The Swaggy Shimmy animation package from Season 5 has been made available for Season 6 and will now activate as expected.

MyCAREER / Quests / Progression

When completing test games in the MyPLAYER Builder, you will now be properly returned to the Finalize Build screen

Resolved a hang that could occur in the Edit Playbook menu at the start of an NBA season

MyTEAM

Made various performance improvements in the Exchange menu

Additional minor updates and fixes have been made to the UI and other features in my MyTEAM to continue to improve the overall experience.

MyNBA / The W

Various stability fixes and improvements have been made for MyNBA, MyNBA Online and The W

Addressed a possible hang that could occur in the offseason in MyNBA Online

Fixed a rare issue that could prevent games from being played or simulated when a team's G League roster isn't valid.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the NBA 2K25 Season 6 Release Date & Patch Notes. We look forward to a brand new season full of rewards for players to earn. If you're looking for more NBA 2K content, try redeeming the latest locker codes. Furthermore, catch up on last week's episode of NBA 2KTV to earn some VC.

