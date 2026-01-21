EA NHL 26 Update 1.4 arrives today, with Patch Notes detailing improvements to Ultimate Team, Be A Pro, and more. Furthermore, the patch notes also mention improvements to gameplay while also adding and updating new uniforms. Without further ado, let's dive right into the NHL 26 Update 1.4 Patch Notes.
EA NHL 26 Update 1.4 Patch Notes – Full List of Improvements
Hockey Ultimate Team (HUT) – NHL 26 Update 1.4 Patch Notes
HUT Moments Updated:
- Adding new scenarios and requirements
- Moments now instantly complete once you meet the objective
New scenarios:
- Penalties/Power Plays
- Face off locations
- Goalies pulled / Empty Net situations
- Fixed an issue where leaving the Cup Chase sub-hub and returning after reaching the Finals caused the Finals bracket record to display incorrectly
- Fixed a visual issue in My Collection where X-Factor icons were misaligned within the black border on MSP Player Panels
Gameplay – NHL 26 Update 1.4 Patch Notes
- Fix for goalie over sliding when performing a pad stack on an incoming shot
Be A Pro – NHL 26 Update 1.4 Patch Notes
- Fixed an issue where perk and activities tool tip reappears after it has already been saved
- Fixed a visual issue where transition screens do not appear after exiting player edit screen
- Fixed an issue where injury headlines only occur once each season
- Fixed an issue where on-screen text was incorrect in magazine endorsements
- Fixed an issue where the Influential response to Stay on Powerplay does not show when the user has already purchased the trait to Stay on the Powerplay
World of Chel – NHL 26 Update 1.4 Patch Notes
- Added the ability to view club name, branding and player stats on the Clubs tab
- Added a party indicator in the Play HUB
- Added the ability to see player banners in the Game Summary screen
- Added the ability to see player banners in the Dressing Room
- Added the ability to see player banners in the Matchup Screen
- Fixed an issue with Glacia Frostwind's uniforms appearing too light
- Fixed an issue where the Turkey's neck was see through from certain angles
- Fixed an issue with the textures for Halloween 26 themed hoodies when equipped underneath a jersey
- Fixed an issue where Jean Spectre's head flashes during intro of grudge matches
- Fixed an issue where party members can enter dressing rooms while in the clubs tab
- Fixed an issue where there can be more than one owner of a WoC club
- Fixed crashes after modifying Club 3v3 stats, then filtering to 6v6 powerplay/penalty kill to change role and swapping between Edit lines and Edit Strategies view
- Fixed an issue where users are unable to change powerplay/penalty kill player positioning using club strategies
- Fixed an issue where Gamertag/PSN ID is displayed in opponent player’s banner in matchmaking lobby
- Fixed an issue where X-Factor tier thumbnails mismatch with Loadout tabs for SCOORIN-SNP
- Fixed an issue where some users are unable to progress beyond round 1 in Ones Eliminator
- Fixed an issue where customized intro animations did not trigger when playing as Away team in Threes Eliminator
- Fixed an issue where Martial Arts and Disco intro animations are not oriented properly in 6v6 Club games
- Fixed an issue where camera can be embedded in crowd
- Fixed an issue with matchmaking in Ones Eliminator
Franchise – NHL 26 Update 1.4 Patch Notes
- Fixed a crash when editing 6'10” or taller players
Game Modes – NHL 26 Update 1.4 Patch Notes
- Fixed an issue where Play Now games soft locked after quitting a Previous Play Now game
- Fixed an issue where users get stuck in the Main Menu after advancing past a Banner
Art – NHL 26 Update 1.4 Patch Notes
Updated & Added the following Uniforms:
- (NHL) Boston Bruins – Stadium Series
- (NHL) Florida Panthers – Winter Classic
- (NHL) New York Rangers – Winter Classic
- (NHL) Tampa Bay Lightning – Stadium Series
- (AHL) San Diego Gulls – Third
- (AHL) Springfield Thunderbirds – Third
- (ECHL) Trois-Rivieres Lions – Third
- (ECHL) – Utah Grizzlies – Third
- (ECHL) – Worcester Railers – Third
Canadian Hockey League:
- (WHL) Kamloops Blazers – Third
- (WHL) Penicton Vees – Third
- (WHL) – Wenatchee Wild – Third
- (ICEHL) – Steinbach Black Wings Linz – Home and Away
- (ICEHL) – Steinbaack Black Wings Linz – Home and Away
- (ICEHL) – EC IDM Warmepumpen VSV – Home and Away
- (ICEHL) – EC Red Bull Salzburg – Home and Away
- (ICEHL) – EC-KAC – Home and Away
- (ICEHL) – FTC Telekom – Home and Away
- (ICEHL) – HC Falkensteiner Wolfe – Home and Away
- (ICEHL) – HC TWK Innsbruck – Home and Away
- (ICEHL) – HCB Sudtirol Alperia – Home and Away
- (ICEHL) – Fehervar AV19 – Home and Away
- (ICEHL) – Moser Medical Graz 99ers – Home and Away
- (ICEHL) – Olimpija Ljubljana – Home and Away
- (ICEHL) – Pioneeers Voralberg – Home and Away
- (ICEHL) – Vienna Capitals – Home and Away
