Jan 21, 2026 at 11:22 AM ET

EA NHL 26 Update 1.4 arrives today, with Patch Notes detailing improvements to Ultimate Team, Be A Pro, and more. Furthermore, the patch notes also mention improvements to gameplay while also adding and updating new uniforms. Without further ado, let's dive right into the NHL 26 Update 1.4 Patch Notes.

EA NHL 26 Update 1.4 Patch Notes – Full List of Improvements

Update 1.4 launches this Wednesday, January 21st at 1pm ET in #nhl26 Please complete all online games before this time as server instability is expected up to an hour after the patch deployment 🏒 Full Notes 📝| https://t.co/1lqZUy7cWL pic.twitter.com/TTVhF3C3XI — EA SPORTS NHL (@EASPORTSNHL) January 20, 2026

Hockey Ultimate Team (HUT) – NHL 26 Update 1.4 Patch Notes

HUT Moments Updated:

Adding new scenarios and requirements

Moments now instantly complete once you meet the objective

New scenarios:

Penalties/Power Plays

Face off locations

Goalies pulled / Empty Net situations

Fixed an issue where leaving the Cup Chase sub-hub and returning after reaching the Finals caused the Finals bracket record to display incorrectly

Fixed a visual issue in My Collection where X-Factor icons were misaligned within the black border on MSP Player Panels

Gameplay – NHL 26 Update 1.4 Patch Notes

Fix for goalie over sliding when performing a pad stack on an incoming shot

Be A Pro – NHL 26 Update 1.4 Patch Notes

Fixed an issue where perk and activities tool tip reappears after it has already been saved

Fixed a visual issue where transition screens do not appear after exiting player edit screen

Fixed an issue where injury headlines only occur once each season

Fixed an issue where on-screen text was incorrect in magazine endorsements

Fixed an issue where the Influential response to Stay on Powerplay does not show when the user has already purchased the trait to Stay on the Powerplay

World of Chel – NHL 26 Update 1.4 Patch Notes

Added the ability to view club name, branding and player stats on the Clubs tab

Added a party indicator in the Play HUB

Added the ability to see player banners in the Game Summary screen

Added the ability to see player banners in the Dressing Room

Added the ability to see player banners in the Matchup Screen

Fixed an issue with Glacia Frostwind's uniforms appearing too light

Fixed an issue where the Turkey's neck was see through from certain angles

Fixed an issue with the textures for Halloween 26 themed hoodies when equipped underneath a jersey

Fixed an issue where Jean Spectre's head flashes during intro of grudge matches

Fixed an issue where party members can enter dressing rooms while in the clubs tab

Fixed an issue where there can be more than one owner of a WoC club

Fixed crashes after modifying Club 3v3 stats, then filtering to 6v6 powerplay/penalty kill to change role and swapping between Edit lines and Edit Strategies view

Fixed an issue where users are unable to change powerplay/penalty kill player positioning using club strategies

Fixed an issue where Gamertag/PSN ID is displayed in opponent player’s banner in matchmaking lobby

Fixed an issue where X-Factor tier thumbnails mismatch with Loadout tabs for SCOORIN-SNP

Fixed an issue where some users are unable to progress beyond round 1 in Ones Eliminator

Fixed an issue where customized intro animations did not trigger when playing as Away team in Threes Eliminator

Fixed an issue where Martial Arts and Disco intro animations are not oriented properly in 6v6 Club games

Fixed an issue where camera can be embedded in crowd

Fixed an issue with matchmaking in Ones Eliminator

Franchise – NHL 26 Update 1.4 Patch Notes

Fixed a crash when editing 6'10” or taller players

Game Modes – NHL 26 Update 1.4 Patch Notes

Fixed an issue where Play Now games soft locked after quitting a Previous Play Now game

Fixed an issue where users get stuck in the Main Menu after advancing past a Banner

Art – NHL 26 Update 1.4 Patch Notes

Updated & Added the following Uniforms:

(NHL) Boston Bruins – Stadium Series

(NHL) Florida Panthers – Winter Classic

(NHL) New York Rangers – Winter Classic

(NHL) Tampa Bay Lightning – Stadium Series

(AHL) San Diego Gulls – Third

(AHL) Springfield Thunderbirds – Third

(ECHL) Trois-Rivieres Lions – Third

(ECHL) – Utah Grizzlies – Third

(ECHL) – Worcester Railers – Third

Canadian Hockey League:

(WHL) Kamloops Blazers – Third

(WHL) Penicton Vees – Third

(WHL) – Wenatchee Wild – Third

(ICEHL) – Steinbach Black Wings Linz – Home and Away

(ICEHL) – Steinbaack Black Wings Linz – Home and Away

(ICEHL) – EC IDM Warmepumpen VSV – Home and Away

(ICEHL) – EC Red Bull Salzburg – Home and Away

(ICEHL) – EC-KAC – Home and Away

(ICEHL) – FTC Telekom – Home and Away

(ICEHL) – HC Falkensteiner Wolfe – Home and Away

(ICEHL) – HC TWK Innsbruck – Home and Away

(ICEHL) – HCB Sudtirol Alperia – Home and Away

(ICEHL) – Fehervar AV19 – Home and Away

(ICEHL) – Moser Medical Graz 99ers – Home and Away

(ICEHL) – Olimpija Ljubljana – Home and Away

(ICEHL) – Pioneeers Voralberg – Home and Away

(ICEHL) – Vienna Capitals – Home and Away

Overall, that includes everything from the NHL 26 Update 1.4 Patch Notes.

