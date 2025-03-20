Just before the Switch 2 Direct, the Seattle Mariners have announced a partnership with Nintendo to be the team's first official jersey sleeve partner. The team revealed two official sleeves, one which uses the official Nintendo Switch 2 logo. Without further ado, let's take a look at the new jersey sleeves, and why this is pretty important for Nintendo fans awaiting the next big reveal.

Seattle Mariners & Nintendo Reveal Jersey Sleeve Partnership Ahead of Switch 2 Direct

Play ball ⚾ We’re thrilled to share we’re expanding our long-standing relationship with the @Mariners and will be featured on their jersey sleeve this season! See it for the first time on Opening Day, March 27th! pic.twitter.com/Lig4Aw4bmf — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

Nintendo has officially become the Seattle Mariners' first official jersey sleeve partner, as both entities revealed a partnership today. The Mariners revealed two different jersey sleeves. The home jersey contains the standard Nintendo logo, while the away jersey features the logo for the highly anticipated Nintendo Switch 2 Console. We'll see the Mariners take to the field with the logo on Opening Day, March 27th.

Mariners' Center Fielder Julio Rodriguez will serve as brand ambassador. The young superstar makes for a great candidate, as he's been playing extremely well since entering the league. The 2022 AL Rookie of the Year has also earned two All-Star nods and two silver-slugger awards. Who else would be a better fit to help promote Nintendo's next biggest product.

Our jerseys are leveling 🆙 We are excited to expand our long-standing relationship with @NintendoAmerica, with jerseys featuring Nintendo at home and Nintendo Switch 2 on the road. pic.twitter.com/okPP5QipeE — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) March 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

“It’s a genuine thrill to be able to partner with such a talented team, including bright stars like Julio [Rodriguez],” said Doug Bowser, President and Chief Operating Officer, Nintendo of America. “Our history with the Mariners goes back decades so this really feels like coming home. Nintendo has a lot of exciting news this year and through collaborations like this one, we can’t wait to create even more smiles across all generations.

The long-running relationship between the Mariners and Nintendo goes back to the early 90s. In 1992, Nintendo's President at the time (Hiroshi Yamauchi), purchased the Mariners to prevent the team's relocation. The team maintained a stake for three years after Yamauchi's death, but still keeps a strong relationship with the organization.

In a post from Nintendo, they wrote about the ongoing relationship between them and the Mariners. The post reads: “We're thrilled to share we're expanding our long-standing relationship with the Mariners and will be featured on their jersey sleeve this season! See it for the first time on Opening Day, March 27th!”

It's actually an excellent idea to use the Switch 2 Logo on the away jersey, too. Overall, that Logo will travel the country, and millions will see it over the course of the season.

Nintendo revealed the Switch 2 earlier this year, along with a new Mario Kart title. Nintendo plans to release a new Direct this April to showcase the upcoming console.

For more gaming and MLB news, visit ClutchPoints. Lastly, subscribe to our Gaming Newsletter for weekly gaming info.