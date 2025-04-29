We've got the Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks Game 5 Results according to NBA 2K25 to see who the game predicts will win. The Knicks are just one win away from winning the series and heading to the next round. But despite their series record, Detroit has kept these last two games close. We're just interested in seeing who NBA 2K thinks will win. Without further ado, let's dive right in!

Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks Game 5 Results According To NBA 2K25

According to our NBA 2K25 simulation, the Detroit Pistons will defeat the New York Knicks in Game 5 96-94. This turned out to be one of our closest simulations yet, with both teams fighting back and forth until the last second. Detroit managed to take the lead with just 11 seconds left, and the Knicks missed a three-point attempt to win the series. Now, the series extends for at least one more game.

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL DET 25 30 18 23 96 NY 25 28 23 18 94

Cade Cunningham was named player of the game after scoring 30 points in the win. Additionally he earned six rebounds, five assists, and two steals. Nobody else on the Pistons scored more than 17, but everyone did their part on defense to keep the Knicks at bay. We'll see if they can keep it up in Game 6.

As for the Knicks, Jalen Brunson led the team in points scored (26), while also earning seven rebounds, six assists, and one steal. Mikal Bridges helped out, scoring 25 points along with three rebounds and four assists. However, only one other player on the team managed to score 15 points, while nobody else was particularly impactful. We'll see if they can rebound from this performance in Game 6.

Additionally, check out some of game stats:

Pistons STAT Knicks 40/89 (44%) Field Goals 35/84 (42%) 11/30 (37%) Three Pointers 10/33 (30%) 5/7 (71%) Free Throws 14/18 (78%) 9 Offensive Rebounds 12 41 Defensive Rebounds 42 8 Steals 10 5 Blocks 2 11 (9) Turnovers (Points Off) 10 (14) 10 Team Fouls 4

4 Biggest Lead 10 25:29 Time of Possession 22:29

With the win, the Pistons cut the series deficit to 3-2, and keep their season alive for at least one more game. While they need to extend the series to seven games in order to advance, it's better than going home early. We'll see if Detroit is capable of pulling off an insane comeback to win the series.

Meanwhile, the Knicks lose out on a chance to rest their players a bit earlier. Now, the series extends to its sixth game, where injuries could potentially occur. And while their chances of winning still look good, you can't get too comfortable. We'll see if the Knicks can close out the series in Game 6.

That wraps up our Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks Game 5 results according to NBA 2K25. We hope you enjoyed our simulation. These sims also provide a way for us to improve these predictions by experimenting with CPU sliders. We still want to improve a few things, but there's also only so much we can control. That said, we hope to create more accurate sims in the future!

