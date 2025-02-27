The Pokemon Legends Z-A Starters have been revealed, giving you plenty of time to decide which starter Pokemon will join you on your first adventure. The next entry in the Pokemon Legends series will once again offer a new trio of Pokemon from older generations. But who exactly can we choose from this time?

Who Are the Pokemon Legends Z-A Starters?

Totodile, Chikorita, and Tepig are the confirmed starter Pokemon for Pokemon Legends Z-A. Here's a quick rundown on each potential starter.

Totodile (Water) – Generation II

Evolves into Croconaw (Water) at level 18

Evolves into Feraligatr (Water) at level 30

Chikorita (Grass Type) – Generation II

Evolves into Bayleef (Grass) at level 16

Evolves into Meganium (Grass) at level 32

Tepig (Fire Type) – Generation V

Evolves into Pignite (Fire/Fighting) at level 17

Evolves into Emboar (Fire/Fighting) at level 36

Which Starter Should You Choose? Pokemon Legends Z-A

Both Totodile and Chikoria come from the second generation of Pokemon games (Gold, Silver, and Crystal). Cyndaquil, the third option in their trio, was already a starter in Legends Arceus. Tepig, on the other hand, comes from the fifth generation of games (Black, Black 2, White, White 2). He's the second Pokemon from the Gen V starter trio (along with Oshawott) to be a starter in the Legends series of games.

While Totodile and Chikorita only have one type (including their evolutions), Tepig's second and third evolutions are dual-type. So if you're looking to maximize the amount of types you have, Tepig is a solid choice.

However, pure water types like Totodile only have two weaknesses, whereas Emboar (Tepig's final evolution) has four. However, Emboar is resistant to six different types, and no type can deal 4x damage to him.

Meganium is a defensive Pokemon. It won't wow you with it's special or physical attack, but it can take hits and stay on the field long enough for you to make a move. However, Grass Type is only super effective against three types, while it's weak to five. No matter who you decide to pick, take careful consideration of the Pokemon's stats and type.

Or, you could put your starter away and travel with any other Pokemon you like. Legends Z-A will offer many Pokemon to catch and train with besides the starters.

Overall, that includes the all the Starter Pokemon for Pokemon Legends Z-A. We hope this gives you enough time to decide who you're going to catch them all with later this year.

