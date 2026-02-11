The Romeo is a Dead Release Date arrives this week, with new trailers showing off gameplay and story details. Developer Grasshopper Manufacture is back once again with their first video game since 2021 (No More Heroes III), and it's just as crazy and confusing as their previous titles. From the creators of Killer7 and Lollipop Chainsaw comes another action-packed adventure.

Romeo Is a Dead Man Release Date – February 11th, 2026

The Romeo Is a Dead Man Release Date is Wednesday, February 11th, 2026. It is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC for $49.99. Furthermore, the Steam version of the game is 10% off until February 17th, 2026 ($44.99)

Romeo Is a Dead Man Gameplay

Romeo Is a Dead Man is a third-person hack-and-slash RPG in which you control the time-traveling FBI Agent, Romeo. In this game, you have access to four melee weapons and 4 ranged weapons, all of which may be useful in defeating bosses or various enemy types. Romeo even possesses a special ability called “Bloody Summer”. In addition to this, his main weapons can also be upgraded throughout the game.

Between levels, Romeo may explore The Last Night, a 2D hub world full of things to do. Overall, on the Ship, Romeo can:

Talk to other members

Grow and upgrade Bastards (minions with different abilities who fight for Romeo)

Upgrade their arsenal

& More

The Last Night serves as a great place to prep for all the crazy battles that you'll encounter.

Article Continues Below

Romeo Is a Deadman Story

Romeo Is a Dead Man is a re-telling of the classic tragedy “Romeo & Juliet”. But instead of taking place in 14th century Verona, our journey begins in Deadford Pennsylvania.

You control Romeo Stargazer, a police officer on the brink of death after nearly being killed by a monster known as a White Demon. Fortunately, he's saved by his time-traveling grandfather, Benjamin, and his DeadGear Life Support System. The device prevents Romeo from dying and transforms him into DeadMan.

The FBI's Space-Time Police recruits Romeo to help them stop those taking advantage of the situation at hand. DeadMan must now search for criminals while also looking for clues about the disappearance of his Juliet.

Romeo isn't alone, though. Benjamin, now deceased, lives on in the form of a 2D patch on Romeo's back. With Romeo's strength and his grandfather's intelligence, the two must team up in an epic time-traveling, action-packed story.

Lastly, for more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints. Lastly, subscribe to our own gaming newsletter for more weekly info.