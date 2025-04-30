We've got the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game 5 Results according to NBA 2K25 to see who the game predicts as our winner. The Timberwolves are just one win away from winning the series. But they'll need to win a game in L.A. in order to advance to the next round. For now, we're just interested in seeing who NBA 2K thinks will win. Without further ado, let's dive right in!

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game 5 Results According To NBA 2K25

According to our NBA 2K25 simulation, the Minnesota Timberwolves will defeat the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 5 124-116 in Overtime. Both teams kept it close throughout the entire game, with no team taking a double-digit lead. The Timberwolves, however, dominated in OT, nearly doubling the points scored by the Lakers.

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter OT Final MIN 26 27 22 32 17 124 LAL 26 25 25 31 9 116

Several Timberwolves players put up great numbers in the win. Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle scored a combined 66 points, earned 19 combined rebounds, and Randle earned a block and a steal. Mike Conley Jr. chipped in wit 19 points and eight assists, while Rudy Gobert dished in an additional 17 points and 11 rebounds. Overall, it was a team victory for this Timberwolves' team.

Luka Doncic and LeBron did what they do best. Together they scored a combined 81 points. However, nobody else on the team managed to post up more than 12 points. Unlike the Timberwolves, the Lakers only relied on star talent, and it cost them. Because of that, they'll be booking flights to Cancun while the Timberwolves move on ahead.

Additionally, check out some of game stats:

Timberwolves STAT Lakers 49/97 (49%) Field Goals 43/96 (45%) 11/29 (38%) Three Pointers 13/35 (37%) 17/21 (81%) Free Throws 17/22 (77%) 15 Offensive Rebounds 18 40 Defensive Rebounds 38 10 Steals 4 5 Blocks 2 6 (22) Turnovers (Points Off) 12 (4) 13 Team Fouls 12

9 Biggest Lead 6 26:10 Time of Possession 26:48

With the win, the Timberwolves, advance to the next round of the NBA Playoffs. They will play either the Rockets or the Warriors, depending on the winner of that series. It was a good series for the Wolves, who managed to defeat a star-studded Lakers team in in only five games. They also head to the next round with their stars in healthy condition.

With the loss, the Lakers' season comes to an end. Despite trading for Luka Doncic, the team was unable to make it past the First Round. This will be an important offseason for the team, which may just be a piece or two away from going farther next year. But that's easier said than done, as 29 other teams will be looking to improve their rosters for the year ahead.

That wraps up our Timberwolves vs. Lakers Game 5 results according to NBA 2K25. We hope you enjoyed our simulation. These sims also provide a way for us to improve these predictions by experimenting with CPU sliders. We still want to improve a few things, but we're getting more satisfied with each sim. We hope to create more accurate sims in the future!

