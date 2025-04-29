ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Lakers host the Timberwolves on Wednesday in L.A.! The Lakers are desperate to stay alive in the series, while the Timberwolves have looked dominant. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Timberwolves-Lakers prediction and pick.

The Timberwolves have looked dominant and have taken a 3-1 series lead over the Lakers. Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle make this team go, but Jaden McDaniels and Naz Reid have also been great in the postseason. The Lakers have talent and were the third seed for a reason, but the Timberwolves have punched them in the mouth. They will close out the series if they continue to use their size advantage.

The Lakers have struggled in this series and are down 3-1 for a reason. LeBron James and Luka Doncic are the biggest keys for the Lakers, and they have been playing great. The issue has been the depth behind those two. Austin Reaves has not been as consistent as he should be, and Rui Hachimura has also been solid. They need more from their bench; if they get that, they can extend the series.

Here are the Timberwolves-Lakers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Playoffs Odds: Timberwolves-Lakers Game 5 Odds

Minnesota Timberwolves: +5.5 (-106)

Moneyline: +190

Los Angeles Lakers: -5.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -230

Over: 209.5 (-110)

Under: 209.5 (-110)

How To Watch Timberwolves vs. Lakers NBA Playoffs 2025

Time: 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT

TV: TNT/TruTV/Max

Why the Timberwolves Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Timberwolves have been solid on offense in the postseason. They are fourth in scoring with 108.5 points per game, seventh in field-goal percentage at 45.1%, and fourth in three-point percentage at 38.1%.

Four different Timberwolves are averaging more than double digits in scoring this postseason, with Edwards being the most consistent scorer, averaging 29.8 points per game. Randle is up next, scoring 22.5 points per game. McDaniels and Reid have also been great in scoring. Regarding ball movement, Edwards is also the engine that runs this offense, averaging 5.8 assists per game. Randle is second, averaging 4.5 assists per game.

This offense has potential, and they have looked much better in the postseason than in the regular season. Edwards and Randle have played great, but McDaniels and Reid have been big X-factors, especially with their size, and they can continue that in Los Angeles.

The Timberwolves' defense has been one of the most consistent units in the NBA this season, but they have taken a slight step back in the postseason. They are seventh in scoring defense, allowing 101.5 points per game; sixth in field-goal defense with 44.3%; and 11th in three-point defense with 36.3%.

The frontcourt has been a focal point of this defense. Also, Edwards has been the best rebounder in the postseason, averaging 7.8 per game, but McDaniels is second with 7.3. They have also been dominant with their on-ball defense, with five players averaging at least one steal per game. Donte DiVincenzo is the best on-ball defender and leads the team with two steals per game.

The Timberwolves' defense faces a massive task against a desperate Lakers offense in this game. They have the personnel to slow them down, but it won't be easy with the Lakers' backs against the wall.

Why the Lakers Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Lakers' offense has been solid at best in the postseason, but also inconsistent. They are 10th in scoring at 101.5 points per game, 11th in field goal percentage at 44.3% from the field, and sixth in three-point shooting at 36.3% from behind the arc.

Four different Lakers are averaging over double digits. Doncic is the scoring leader, averaging 30.3 points per game, and James is second, with 26.3 points per game. LeBron also leads the team in assists, at 5.5 per game, and Doncic is second, averaging five per game. The Lakers desperately need Reaves and Hachimura to step up and take pressure off.

The Lakers go as far as both James' and Doncic's offense. They need more of the Lakers to step up and help in an elimination game like this. They need more balance to take pressure off their superstars to stay alive in the postseason.

The Lakers' defense was solid in the regular season, but has struggled in the postseason. They are 13th in points allowed, at 108.5 points per game; 10th in field goal percentage, at 45.1%; and 13th in three-point defense, allowing 38.1% from behind the arc.

The frontcourt is solid, even after taking a hit with Anthony Davis gone. James is the rebounding leader, averaging 9.5 per game, but Doncic is just behind with seven. The biggest key to this defense is their on-ball pressure. Only two are averaging at least one steal, with James averaging two per game and Doncic averaging one per game.

The Lakers are not playing a great offense in Minnesota, but they must step up more. This is the key to the game because if they can slow down Edwards, then this series should continue.

Final Timberwolves-Lakers Prediction & Pick

I like the Lakers to win, cover, and extend this series with the game at home. The Timberwolves might still win the series, but not in this game.

Final Timberwolves-Lakers Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Lakers -5.5 (-114)