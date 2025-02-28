A new EA Sports UFC 5 Update has arrived, adding Women's Strawweight fighter Iasmin Lucindo to the game. Furthermore, the patch notes mention that new Alter Egos are coming, along with new vanity rewards and more. Additionally, the update adds some new gameplay fixes and improvements while addressing some bugs. Without further ado, let's dive right in!

EA Sports UFC 5 Update Adds Iasmin Lucindo & More – Patch 1.20

The latest EA Sports UFC 5 Update added Strawweight fighter Iasmin Lucindo (17-5-0) to the game. Some of her best attributes include an Accuracy of 94, a Switch Stance of 94, and a Punch Power of 92.

The 23 year-old fighter hasn't lost a sight since 2022, with a current win streak of 4. In her most recent bout, she defeated Marina Rodriguez at UFC 307 by Split Decision. Her only loss in UFC came in her first ever appearance. Since then, she's been stacking some impressive victories. She makes for a great addition to the UFC 5 Roster.

Furthermore, the newest UFC 5 update also adds the Middleweight version of Michael “Venom” Page. Page returned to the Middleweight division this year, successfully defeating Sharabutdin Magomedov by Unanimous Decision at Fight Night. With 23 wins and only three losses in his career, Page will be a problem to deal with no matter which division he fights in.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the game's newest fighter. However, the developers also released some patch notes, detailing improvements in other areas of the game.

EA Sports UFC 5 Update – Patch 1.20 Notes

General – UFC 5 Update 1.20 Patch Notes

New fighters Iasmin Lucindo Michael “Venom” Page (Middleweight) Additional Alter Egos coming March 4th

New assorted vanity rewards added

Gameplay

Fixed a rare bad state that prevented fighters from blocking after some clinch sequences.

Fixed a camera issue after the Outside Trip from Muay Thai Clinch.

Added Max Holloway’s unique switch stance combo to his 90s Alter Ego.

Bugs

Fixed some Challenge Board challenges not tracking correctly

Fixed some rare crashes

Fixed an issue occasionally causing hair to behave in unintended ways during matches

Fixed an issue that could rarely cause unintended purchases in the store when pressing multiple inputs

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the latest EA Sports UFC 5 Update, which adds Iasmin Lucindo to the game. We hope you enjoy playing with the newest fighter. Furthermore, you can expect more fighters and Alter Egos to appear as long as EA Sports continues to update the game.

