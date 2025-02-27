The full WWE 2K25 Roster is gradually being revealed as the launch date arrives, with fans excited to see which Wrestlers, Superstars, Legends, and Managers will be in the game. The WWE 2K games are known for their massive roster sizes, and 2K25 is no exception. We listed the entire confirmed roster below so far for your convenience.
WWE 2K25 Roster: Full List of Confirmed Wrestlers, Legends, Superstars, and Managers
According to the developers, the Wrestlers, Superstars, Legends, and Managers are coming to WWE 2K25.
Playable Wrestlers
- AJ Styles
- Akam
- Akira Tozawa
- Alba Fyre
- Alexa Bliss
- Alundra Blayze
- Andrade
- Andre Chase
- Andre The Giant
- Angel
- Angelo Dawkins
- Apollo Crews
- Ashante “Thee” Adonis
- Asuka
- Austin Theory
- Axiom
- B-Fab
- Baron Corbin
- Batista
- Bayley
- Becky Lynch
- Berto
- Bianca Belair
- Big E
- Blair Davenport
- Boogeyman
- Booker T
- Braun Strowman
- Bray Wyatt
- The Fiend
- Bret Hart
- British Bulldog
- Bron Breakker
- Bronson Reed
- Brooks Jensen
- Bruno Sammartino
- Brutus Creed
- Bubba Ray Dudley
- Candice LeRae
- Carlito
- Carmella
- Carmelo Hayes
- Cedric Alexander
- Chad Gable
- Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo
- Charlie Dempsey
- Charlotte Flair
- Chelsea Green
- Chyna
- CM Punk
- Cody Rhodes
- Stardust
- Cora Jade
- Cruz Del Toro
- D-Von Dudley
- Dakota Kai
- Damian Priest
- Dexter Lumis
- Diamond Dallas Page
- Doink The Clown
- Dominik Mysterio
- Dragon Lee
- Drew McIntyre
- Duke Hudson
- Dusty Rhodes
- Eddie Guerrero
- Eddy Thorpe
- Elektra Lopez
- Elton Prince
- Eric Bischoff
- Erik
- Ethan Page
- Eve Torres
- Faarooq
- Fallon Henley
- Finn Balor
- George “The Animal” Steele
- Gigi Dolin
- Giovanni Vinci
- Grayson Waller
- Gunther
- Harley Race
- Headshrinker Fatu
- Headshrinker Samu
- Honky Tonk Man
- Hulk Hogan
- Hollywood Hogan
- Ilja Dragunov
- Indi Hartwell
- Isla Dawn
- Islander Haku
- Islander Tama
- Ivar
- Ivy Nile
- IYO SKY
- Jacob Fatu
- Jacy Jayne
- Jade Cargill
- Jaida Parker
- Jakara Jackson
- Jake “The Snake” Roberts
- JBL
- JD McDonagh
- Je'Von Evans
- Jey Uso
- Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart
- Jimmy Uso
- Joaquin Wilde
- Joe Coffey
- Joe Gacy
- John Cena
- Johnny Gargano
- Josh Briggs
- Julius Creed
- Kairi Sane
- Kane
- Karl Anderson
- Karrion Kross
- Katana Chance
- Kayden Carter
- Kelani Jordan
- Ken Shamrock
- Kevin Nash
- Diesel
- Kevin Owens
- Kiana James
- Kit Wilson
- Kofi Kingston
- Kurt Angle
- LA Knight
- Lash Legend
- Lex Luger
- Lexis King
- Lita
- Liv Morgan
- Logan Paul
- Lola Vice
- Ludwig Kaiser
- Luke Gallows
- Lyra Valkyria
- Mark Coffey
- Maryse
- Maxxine Dupri
- Michelle McCool
- Michin
- Mick Foley
- Mankind
- Dude Love
- Cactus Jack
- Mighty Molly
- Molly Holly
- Montez Ford
- Mosh
- Mr. Perfect
- Naomi
- Natalya
- Nathan Frazer
- Nia Jax
- Nikki Cross
- Nikkita Lyons
- Noam Dar
- Oba Femi
- Omos
- Oro Mensah
- Otis
- Pat McAfee
- Pete Dunne
- “High Chief” Peter Maivia
- Piper Niven
- R-Truth
- Randy Orton
- Randy Savage
- Raquel Rodriguez
- Rey Mysterio
- Rezar
- Rhea Ripley
- Rick Rude
- Rick Steiner
- Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat
- Ridge Holland
- Rikishi
- Rob Van Dam
- Roddy Piper
- Roman Reigns
- Rosey
- Roxanne Perez
- Sami Zayn
- Santos Escobar
- Scarlett
- Scott Hall
- Razor Ramon
- Scott Steiner
- Sensational Sherri
- Seth Rollins
- Shawn Michaels
- Shawn Spears
- Shayna Baszler
- Sheamus
- Shinsuke Nakamura
- Shotzi
- Sol Ruca
- Solo Sikoa
- Sonya Deville
- Stacy Keibler
- Stephanie McMahon
- “Stone Cold” Steve Austin
- “Superstar” Billy Graham
- Syxx
- Tama Tonga
- Tamina
- Tatum Paxley
- Tegan Nox
- Terry Funk
- The Great Muta
- The Hurricane
- The Iron Sheik
- The Miz
- The Rock
- Rocky Maivia
- The Sandman
- Thea Hail
- Thrasher
- Tiffany Stratton
- Tommaso Ciampa
- Tonga Loa
- Tony D'Angelo
- Trick Williams
- Triple H
- Hunter Hearst Helmsley
- Trish Stratus
- Tyler Bate
- Tyler Breeze
- Ultimate Warrior
- Umaga
- Jamal
- Undertaker
- Vader
- Valhalla
- Wade Barrett
- Wendy Choo
- Wes Lee
- Afa
- Sika
- William Regal
- Wolfgang
- X-Pac
- Xavier Woods
- Yokozuna
- Zelina Vega
- Zoey Stark
All Managers in WWE 2K25
Overall, the following Managers will appear in WWE 2K25:
- Adam Pearce
- Afa (Manager)
- Armando Estrada
- Bobby “The Brain” Heenan
- Brother Love
- Captain Lou Albano
- Cathy Kelley
- Jimmy Hart
- Mick Foley
- Miss Elizabeth
- Mr. Fuji
- Nick Aldis
- Paul Bearer
- Paul Ellering
- Paul Heyman
- Stephanie McMahon
- Theodore Long
Pre-Order Bonus & DLC Wrestlers
Overall, the following DLC Packs and Characters are also coming to WWE 2K25:
- Wyatt Sicks Pack:
- Wyatt Sicks – Dexter Lumis
- Wyatt Sicks – Erick Rowan
- Wyatt Sicks – Joe Gacy
- Wyatt Sicks – Nikki Cross
- Wyatt Sicks – Uncle Howdy
Overall, that includes all the Wrestlers, Superstars, Legends, and Managers confirmed so far in WWE 2K25. You'll be able to play with or against them in a variety of modes.
As we approach the game's launch date, the developers will surely announce more playable characters that you can take into the ring. WWE 2K24 featured over 300 character (DLC included), so there's a good chance that 2K25 will feature more. We look forward to seeing the final WWE 2K25 roster.
