The full WWE 2K25 Roster is gradually being revealed as the launch date arrives, with fans excited to see which Wrestlers, Superstars, Legends, and Managers will be in the game. The WWE 2K games are known for their massive roster sizes, and 2K25 is no exception. We listed the entire confirmed roster below so far for your convenience.

WWE 2K25 Roster: Full List of Confirmed Wrestlers, Legends, Superstars, and Managers

https://twitter.com/WWEgames/status/1884072135460585652

According to the developers, the Wrestlers, Superstars, Legends, and Managers are coming to WWE 2K25.

Playable Wrestlers

AJ Styles Akam Akira Tozawa Alba Fyre Alexa Bliss Alundra Blayze Andrade Andre Chase Andre The Giant Angel Angelo Dawkins Apollo Crews Ashante “Thee” Adonis Asuka Austin Theory Axiom B-Fab Baron Corbin Batista Bayley Becky Lynch Berto Bianca Belair Big E Blair Davenport Boogeyman Booker T Braun Strowman Bray Wyatt The Fiend Bret Hart British Bulldog Bron Breakker Bronson Reed Brooks Jensen Bruno Sammartino Brutus Creed Bubba Ray Dudley Candice LeRae Carlito Carmella Carmelo Hayes Cedric Alexander Chad Gable Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo Charlie Dempsey Charlotte Flair Chelsea Green Chyna CM Punk Cody Rhodes Stardust Cora Jade Cruz Del Toro D-Von Dudley Dakota Kai Damian Priest Dexter Lumis Diamond Dallas Page Doink The Clown Dominik Mysterio Dragon Lee Drew McIntyre Duke Hudson Dusty Rhodes Eddie Guerrero Eddy Thorpe Elektra Lopez Elton Prince Eric Bischoff Erik Ethan Page Eve Torres Faarooq Fallon Henley Finn Balor George “The Animal” Steele Gigi Dolin Giovanni Vinci Grayson Waller Gunther Harley Race Headshrinker Fatu Headshrinker Samu Honky Tonk Man Hulk Hogan Hollywood Hogan Ilja Dragunov Indi Hartwell Isla Dawn Islander Haku Islander Tama Ivar Ivy Nile IYO SKY Jacob Fatu Jacy Jayne Jade Cargill Jaida Parker Jakara Jackson Jake “The Snake” Roberts JBL JD McDonagh Je'Von Evans Jey Uso Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart Jimmy Uso Joaquin Wilde Joe Coffey Joe Gacy John Cena Johnny Gargano Josh Briggs Julius Creed Kairi Sane Kane Karl Anderson Karrion Kross Katana Chance Kayden Carter Kelani Jordan Ken Shamrock Kevin Nash Diesel Kevin Owens Kiana James Kit Wilson Kofi Kingston Kurt Angle LA Knight Lash Legend Lex Luger Lexis King Lita Liv Morgan Logan Paul Lola Vice Ludwig Kaiser Luke Gallows Lyra Valkyria Mark Coffey Maryse Maxxine Dupri Michelle McCool Michin Mick Foley Mankind

Dude Love

Cactus Jack Mighty Molly Molly Holly Montez Ford Mosh Mr. Perfect Naomi Natalya Nathan Frazer Nia Jax Nikki Cross Nikkita Lyons Noam Dar Oba Femi Omos Oro Mensah Otis Pat McAfee Pete Dunne “High Chief” Peter Maivia Piper Niven R-Truth Randy Orton Randy Savage Raquel Rodriguez Rey Mysterio Rezar Rhea Ripley Rick Rude Rick Steiner Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat Ridge Holland Rikishi Rob Van Dam Roddy Piper Roman Reigns Rosey Roxanne Perez Sami Zayn Santos Escobar Scarlett Scott Hall Razor Ramon Scott Steiner Sensational Sherri Seth Rollins Shawn Michaels Shawn Spears Shayna Baszler Sheamus Shinsuke Nakamura Shotzi Sol Ruca Solo Sikoa Sonya Deville Stacy Keibler Stephanie McMahon “Stone Cold” Steve Austin “Superstar” Billy Graham Syxx Tama Tonga Tamina Tatum Paxley Tegan Nox Terry Funk The Great Muta The Hurricane The Iron Sheik The Miz The Rock Rocky Maivia The Sandman Thea Hail Thrasher Tiffany Stratton Tommaso Ciampa Tonga Loa Tony D'Angelo Trick Williams Triple H Hunter Hearst Helmsley Trish Stratus Tyler Bate Tyler Breeze Ultimate Warrior Umaga Jamal Undertaker Vader Valhalla Wade Barrett Wendy Choo Wes Lee Afa Sika William Regal Wolfgang X-Pac Xavier Woods Yokozuna Zelina Vega Zoey Stark All Managers in WWE 2K25 Overall, the following Managers will appear in WWE 2K25: Adam Pearce Afa (Manager) Armando Estrada Bobby “The Brain” Heenan Brother Love Captain Lou Albano Cathy Kelley Jimmy Hart Mick Foley Miss Elizabeth Mr. Fuji Nick Aldis Paul Bearer Paul Ellering Paul Heyman Stephanie McMahon Theodore Long Pre-Order Bonus & DLC Wrestlers Overall, the following DLC Packs and Characters are also coming to WWE 2K25:

Wyatt Sicks Pack: Wyatt Sicks – Dexter Lumis Wyatt Sicks – Erick Rowan Wyatt Sicks – Joe Gacy Wyatt Sicks – Nikki Cross Wyatt Sicks – Uncle Howdy



Overall, that includes all the Wrestlers, Superstars, Legends, and Managers confirmed so far in WWE 2K25. You'll be able to play with or against them in a variety of modes.

As we approach the game's launch date, the developers will surely announce more playable characters that you can take into the ring. WWE 2K24 featured over 300 character (DLC included), so there's a good chance that 2K25 will feature more. We look forward to seeing the final WWE 2K25 roster.

Lastly, for more gaming and WWE news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our own gaming newsletter for more weekly info.