The full WWE 2K25 Roster is gradually being revealed as the launch date arrives, with fans excited to see which Wrestlers, Superstars, Legends, and Managers will be in the game. The WWE 2K games are known for their massive roster sizes, and 2K25 is no exception. We listed the entire confirmed roster below so far for your convenience.

WWE 2K25 Roster: Full List of Confirmed Wrestlers, Legends, Superstars, and Managers

https://twitter.com/WWEgames/status/1884072135460585652

According to the developers, the Wrestlers, Superstars, Legends, and Managers are coming to WWE 2K25.

Playable Wrestlers

  1. AJ Styles
  2. Akam
  3. Akira Tozawa
  4. Alba Fyre
  5. Alexa Bliss
  6. Alundra Blayze
  7. Andrade
  8. Andre Chase
  9. Andre The Giant
  10. Angel
  11. Angelo Dawkins
  12. Apollo Crews
  13. Ashante “Thee” Adonis
  14. Asuka
  15. Austin Theory
  16. Axiom
  17. B-Fab
  18. Baron Corbin
  19. Batista
  20. Bayley
  21. Becky Lynch
  22. Berto
  23. Bianca Belair
  24. Big E
  25. Blair Davenport
  26. Boogeyman
  27. Booker T
  28. Braun Strowman
  29. Bray Wyatt
    • The Fiend
  30. Bret Hart
  31. British Bulldog
  32. Bron Breakker
  33. Bronson Reed
  34. Brooks Jensen
  35. Bruno Sammartino
  36. Brutus Creed
  37. Bubba Ray Dudley
  38. Candice LeRae
  39. Carlito
  40. Carmella
  41. Carmelo Hayes
  42. Cedric Alexander
  43. Chad Gable
  44. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo
  45. Charlie Dempsey
  46. Charlotte Flair
  47. Chelsea Green
  48. Chyna
  49. CM Punk
  50. Cody Rhodes
    • Stardust
  51. Cora Jade
  52. Cruz Del Toro
  53. D-Von Dudley
  54. Dakota Kai
  55. Damian Priest
  56. Dexter Lumis
  57. Diamond Dallas Page
  58. Doink The Clown
  59. Dominik Mysterio
  60. Dragon Lee
  61. Drew McIntyre
  62. Duke Hudson
  63. Dusty Rhodes
  64. Eddie Guerrero
  65. Eddy Thorpe
  66. Elektra Lopez
  67. Elton Prince
  68. Eric Bischoff
  69. Erik
  70. Ethan Page
  71. Eve Torres
  72. Faarooq
  73. Fallon Henley
  74. Finn Balor
  75. George “The Animal” Steele
  76. Gigi Dolin
  77. Giovanni Vinci
  78. Grayson Waller
  79. Gunther
  80. Harley Race
  81. Headshrinker Fatu
  82. Headshrinker Samu
  83. Honky Tonk Man
  84. Hulk Hogan
    • Hollywood Hogan
  85. Ilja Dragunov
  86. Indi Hartwell
  87. Isla Dawn
  88. Islander Haku
  89. Islander Tama
  90. Ivar
  91. Ivy Nile
  92. IYO SKY
  93. Jacob Fatu
  94. Jacy Jayne
  95. Jade Cargill
  96. Jaida Parker
  97. Jakara Jackson
  98. Jake “The Snake” Roberts
  99. JBL
  100. JD McDonagh
  101. Je'Von Evans
  102. Jey Uso
  103. Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart
  104. Jimmy Uso
  105. Joaquin Wilde
  106. Joe Coffey
  107. Joe Gacy
  108. John Cena
  109. Johnny Gargano
  110. Josh Briggs
  111. Julius Creed
  112. Kairi Sane
  113. Kane
  114. Karl Anderson
  115. Karrion Kross
  116. Katana Chance
  117. Kayden Carter
  118. Kelani Jordan
  119. Ken Shamrock
  120. Kevin Nash
    • Diesel
  121. Kevin Owens
  122. Kiana James
  123. Kit Wilson
  124. Kofi Kingston
  125. Kurt Angle
  126. LA Knight
  127. Lash Legend
  128. Lex Luger
  129. Lexis King
  130. Lita
  131. Liv Morgan
  132. Logan Paul
  133. Lola Vice
  134. Ludwig Kaiser
  135. Luke Gallows
  136. Lyra Valkyria
  137. Mark Coffey
  138. Maryse
  139. Maxxine Dupri
  140. Michelle McCool
  141. Michin
  142. Mick Foley
    • Mankind
    • Dude Love
    • Cactus Jack
  143. Mighty Molly
    • Molly Holly
  144. Montez Ford
  145. Mosh
  146. Mr. Perfect
  147. Naomi
  148. Natalya
  149. Nathan Frazer
  150. Nia Jax
  151. Nikki Cross
  152. Nikkita Lyons
  153. Noam Dar
  154. Oba Femi
  155. Omos
  156. Oro Mensah
  157. Otis
  158. Pat McAfee
  159. Pete Dunne
  160. “High Chief” Peter Maivia
  161. Piper Niven
  162. R-Truth
  163. Randy Orton
  164. Randy Savage
  165. Raquel Rodriguez
  166. Rey Mysterio
  167. Rezar
  168. Rhea Ripley
  169. Rick Rude
  170. Rick Steiner
  171. Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat
  172. Ridge Holland
  173. Rikishi
  174. Rob Van Dam
  175. Roddy Piper
  176. Roman Reigns
  177. Rosey
  178. Roxanne Perez
  179. Sami Zayn
  180. Santos Escobar
  181. Scarlett
  182. Scott Hall
    • Razor Ramon
  183. Scott Steiner
  184. Sensational Sherri
  185. Seth Rollins
  186. Shawn Michaels
  187. Shawn Spears
  188. Shayna Baszler
  189. Sheamus
  190. Shinsuke Nakamura
  191. Shotzi
  192. Sol Ruca
  193. Solo Sikoa
  194. Sonya Deville
  195. Stacy Keibler
  196. Stephanie McMahon
  197. “Stone Cold” Steve Austin
  198. “Superstar” Billy Graham
  199. Syxx
  200. Tama Tonga
  201. Tamina
  202. Tatum Paxley
  203. Tegan Nox
  204. Terry Funk
  205. The Great Muta
  206. The Hurricane
  207. The Iron Sheik
  208. The Miz
  209. The Rock
    • Rocky Maivia
  210. The Sandman
  211. Thea Hail
  212. Thrasher
  213. Tiffany Stratton
  214. Tommaso Ciampa
  215. Tonga Loa
  216. Tony D'Angelo
  217. Trick Williams
  218. Triple H
    • Hunter Hearst Helmsley
  219. Trish Stratus
  220. Tyler Bate
  221. Tyler Breeze
  222. Ultimate Warrior
  223.  Umaga
    • Jamal
  224. Undertaker
  225. Vader
  226. Valhalla
  227. Wade Barrett
  228. Wendy Choo
  229. Wes Lee
  230. Afa
  231. Sika
  232. William Regal
  233. Wolfgang
  234. X-Pac
  235. Xavier Woods
  236. Yokozuna
  237. Zelina Vega
  238. Zoey Stark

All Managers in WWE 2K25

Overall, the following Managers will appear in WWE 2K25:

  1. Adam Pearce
  2. Afa (Manager)
  3. Armando Estrada
  4. Bobby “The Brain” Heenan
  5. Brother Love
  6. Captain Lou Albano
  7. Cathy Kelley
  8. Jimmy Hart
  9. Mick Foley
  10. Miss Elizabeth
  11. Mr. Fuji
  12. Nick Aldis
  13. Paul Bearer
  14. Paul Ellering
  15. Paul Heyman
  16. Stephanie McMahon
  17. Theodore Long

Pre-Order Bonus & DLC Wrestlers

Overall, the following DLC Packs and Characters are also coming to WWE 2K25:

  • Wyatt Sicks Pack:
    • Wyatt Sicks – Dexter Lumis
    • Wyatt Sicks – Erick Rowan
    • Wyatt Sicks – Joe Gacy
    • Wyatt Sicks – Nikki Cross
    • Wyatt Sicks – Uncle Howdy

Overall, that includes all the Wrestlers, Superstars, Legends, and Managers confirmed so far in WWE 2K25. You'll be able to play with or against them in a variety of modes.

As we approach the game's launch date, the developers will surely announce more playable characters that you can take into the ring. WWE 2K24 featured over 300 character (DLC included), so there's a good chance that 2K25 will feature more. We look forward to seeing the final WWE 2K25 roster.

