Showcase returns to WWE 2K25, with a new Match List full of rewards that are available to earn. In fact, you can earn over 70 total rewards by completing all objectives and matches. For your convenience, we put together the full Showcase Match List, as well as the rewards for each one.

WWE 2K25 Showcase Match List & Rewards

WWE 2K25's Showcase Mode lets you re-live, re-write, and create history across a variety of Matches. This year, the Showcase Match List focuses on the Bloodline Dynasty. Here's the full Match List:

Re-live History Showcase Matches

Yokozuna vs. Hulk Hogan – King of the Ring '93

Match Rewards: Jimmy Hart (Manager) Jimmy Hart King of the Ring 1993 (Manager) King of the Ring Arena (1993) WWE 1993 Championship Belt

Objective Rewards: Mr. Fuji Yokozuna Hulk Hogan Hulk Hogan (WrestleMania V) Hulk Hogan (King of the Ring 1993)



Rocky Maivia vs. Hunter Hearst Helmsley – Thursday RAW – February 13th, 1997

Match Rewards: Thursday RAW Arena (1997) Intercontinental 1997 Championship Belt

Objective Rewards: Rocky Maivia Hearst Huntley



The Usos vs. The New Day – Hell in a Cell – October 8th, 2017

Match Rewards: Hell in a Cell Arena (2017) Tag Team 2017 Championship Belt 2x MyFACTION Emerald Cards

Objective Rewards Big E (2017) Jimmy Uso (2017) Jey Uso (2017) Kofi Klingston (2017) Xavier Woods (2o17)



Solo Sikoa vs. Carmelo Hayes – NXT 2.0 – September 13th, 2022

Match Rewards: NXT 2.0 Arena (2022)

Objective Rewards Trick Williams 2022 (Manager) Solo Sikoa (2022) Carmelo Hayes (2022)



Nia Jax vs. Lyra Valkyria – King and Queen of the Ring 2024

Match Rewards: Lyra Valkyria (2024)

Objective Rewards Nia Jax (2024)



Re-Write History Showcase Matches

The Headshrinkers vs. The Steiner Brothers – WrestleMania IX – April 4th, 1993

Match Rewards: WrestleMania IX Arena

Objective Rewards Afa – Manager Fatu Samu Scott Steiner (1993) Rick Steiner



Rikishi vs. “Stone Cold” Steven Austin – No Mercy 2000 – October 22nd, 2000

Match Rewards: No Mercy Arena (2000)

Objective Rewards Rikishi “Stone Cold” Steve Austin (2000) “Stone Cold” Steven Austin No Mercy (2000)



Umaga vs. John Cena – New Year's Revolution 2007 – January 7th, 2007

Match Rewards: New Year's Evolution Arena (2007) WWE 2007 Championship Belt

Objective Rewards Armando Alejandro Estrada – Manager Umaga John Cena (2007)



Tamina vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Carmella vs. Natalya – Money In The Bank 2017 – June 18th, 2017

Match Rewards: Money In The Bank Arena (2017)

Objective Rewards Tamina Charlotte Flair (2017) Becky Lynch (2017) Carmella (2017) Natalya (2017)



Naomi vs. Bayley – Super ShowDown 2020 – February 27th, 2020

Match Rewards: Super ShowDown Arena Smackdown Women's 2020 Championship Belt

Objective Rewards Naomi (2020) Bayley (2020)



Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins – Royal Rumble 2022 – January 29th, 2022

Match Rewards: Royal Rumble Arena (2022) Universal 2017 Championship Belt

Objective Rewards Roman Reigns (2022) Seth Rollins (2022)



Create History Showcase Matches

“High Chief” Peter Maivia vs. George “The Animal” Steele – Day 1 Arena

Match Rewards: George “The Animal” Steele 1x MyFACTION Sapphire Card

Objective Rewards “High Chief” Peter Maivia



3 Minute Warning vs. AOP – Day 1 Arena

Match Rewards: 1x MyFACTION Sapphire Card

Objective Rewards Rosey Jamal



The Wild Samons vs. The Dudley Boyz – Day 1 Arena

Match Rewards: 1x MyFACTION Sapphire Card

Objective Rewards Sika Afa “Captain” Lou Albano



Civil WarGames – The OG Bloodline vs. The Rogue Bloodline – Survivor Series

Match Rewards: 1x MyFACTION Emerald Card 1x MyFACTION Sapphire Card



The Islanders vs. The Street Profits – Day 1 Arena

Match Rewards: 1x MyFACTION Emerald Card

Objective Rewards Bobby “The Brain” Heenan – Manager Alternate Attire for Bobby “The Brain” Heenan – Manager Tama Haku



Overall, that includes the full WWE 2K25 Showcase Match List and rewards. We wish you the best of luck in earning all Match and Objective Rewards. WWE 2K25

