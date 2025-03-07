Showcase returns to WWE 2K25, with a new Match List full of rewards that are available to earn. In fact, you can earn over 70 total rewards by completing all objectives and matches. For your convenience, we put together the full Showcase Match List, as well as the rewards for each one.
WWE 2K25 Showcase Match List & Rewards
Every challenge, every decision, every story is yours in WWE 2K25!
— #WWE2K25 (@WWEgames) March 7, 2025
WWE 2K25's Showcase Mode lets you re-live, re-write, and create history across a variety of Matches. This year, the Showcase Match List focuses on the Bloodline Dynasty. Here's the full Match List:
Re-live History Showcase Matches
Yokozuna vs. Hulk Hogan – King of the Ring '93
- Match Rewards:
- Jimmy Hart (Manager)
- Jimmy Hart King of the Ring 1993 (Manager)
- King of the Ring Arena (1993)
- WWE 1993 Championship Belt
- Objective Rewards:
- Mr. Fuji
- Yokozuna
- Hulk Hogan
- Hulk Hogan (WrestleMania V)
- Hulk Hogan (King of the Ring 1993)
Rocky Maivia vs. Hunter Hearst Helmsley – Thursday RAW – February 13th, 1997
- Match Rewards:
- Thursday RAW Arena (1997)
- Intercontinental 1997 Championship Belt
- Objective Rewards:
- Rocky Maivia
- Hearst Huntley
The Usos vs. The New Day – Hell in a Cell – October 8th, 2017
- Match Rewards:
- Hell in a Cell Arena (2017)
- Tag Team 2017 Championship Belt
- 2x MyFACTION Emerald Cards
- Objective Rewards
- Big E (2017)
- Jimmy Uso (2017)
- Jey Uso (2017)
- Kofi Klingston (2017)
- Xavier Woods (2o17)
Solo Sikoa vs. Carmelo Hayes – NXT 2.0 – September 13th, 2022
- Match Rewards:
- NXT 2.0 Arena (2022)
- Objective Rewards
- Trick Williams 2022 (Manager)
- Solo Sikoa (2022)
- Carmelo Hayes (2022)
Nia Jax vs. Lyra Valkyria – King and Queen of the Ring 2024
- Match Rewards:
- Lyra Valkyria (2024)
- Objective Rewards
- Nia Jax (2024)
Re-Write History Showcase Matches
The Headshrinkers vs. The Steiner Brothers – WrestleMania IX – April 4th, 1993
- Match Rewards:
- WrestleMania IX Arena
- Objective Rewards
- Afa – Manager
- Fatu
- Samu
- Scott Steiner (1993)
- Rick Steiner
Rikishi vs. “Stone Cold” Steven Austin – No Mercy 2000 – October 22nd, 2000
- Match Rewards:
- No Mercy Arena (2000)
- Objective Rewards
- Rikishi
- “Stone Cold” Steve Austin (2000)
- “Stone Cold” Steven Austin No Mercy (2000)
Umaga vs. John Cena – New Year's Revolution 2007 – January 7th, 2007
- Match Rewards:
- New Year's Evolution Arena (2007)
- WWE 2007 Championship Belt
- Objective Rewards
- Armando Alejandro Estrada – Manager
- Umaga
- John Cena (2007)
Tamina vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Carmella vs. Natalya – Money In The Bank 2017 – June 18th, 2017
- Match Rewards:
- Money In The Bank Arena (2017)
- Objective Rewards
- Tamina
- Charlotte Flair (2017)
- Becky Lynch (2017)
- Carmella (2017)
- Natalya (2017)
Naomi vs. Bayley – Super ShowDown 2020 – February 27th, 2020
- Match Rewards:
- Super ShowDown Arena
- Smackdown Women's 2020 Championship Belt
- Objective Rewards
- Naomi (2020)
- Bayley (2020)
Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins – Royal Rumble 2022 – January 29th, 2022
- Match Rewards:
- Royal Rumble Arena (2022)
- Universal 2017 Championship Belt
- Objective Rewards
- Roman Reigns (2022)
- Seth Rollins (2022)
Create History Showcase Matches
“High Chief” Peter Maivia vs. George “The Animal” Steele – Day 1 Arena
- Match Rewards:
- George “The Animal” Steele
- 1x MyFACTION Sapphire Card
- Objective Rewards
- “High Chief” Peter Maivia
3 Minute Warning vs. AOP – Day 1 Arena
- Match Rewards:
- 1x MyFACTION Sapphire Card
- Objective Rewards
- Rosey
- Jamal
The Wild Samons vs. The Dudley Boyz – Day 1 Arena
- Match Rewards:
- 1x MyFACTION Sapphire Card
- Objective Rewards
- Sika
- Afa
- “Captain” Lou Albano
Civil WarGames – The OG Bloodline vs. The Rogue Bloodline – Survivor Series
- Match Rewards:
- 1x MyFACTION Emerald Card
- 1x MyFACTION Sapphire Card
The Islanders vs. The Street Profits – Day 1 Arena
- Match Rewards:
- 1x MyFACTION Emerald Card
- Objective Rewards
- Bobby “The Brain” Heenan – Manager
- Alternate Attire for Bobby “The Brain” Heenan – Manager
- Tama
- Haku
Overall, that includes the full WWE 2K25 Showcase Match List and rewards. We wish you the best of luck in earning all Match and Objective Rewards. WWE 2K25
Lastly, for more gaming and WWE news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.