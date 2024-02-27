Actor Gary Sinise is dealing with the devastating loss of his son, McCanna “Mac” Sinise.
He had been battling a rare form of cancer called Chordoma in 2018 and died on January 5, PEOPLE reports.
The Forest Gump actor posted about his death on his Instagram page. He included a photo with the caption, “In Honor & Memory of McCanna Anthony “Mac” Sinise 1990-2024.”
The actor posted a lengthy statement on his Gary Sinise Foundation website. In it, he details what the family has been through recently.
He wrote about how his diagnosis came several months after he joined his father's foundation, which works with veterans, military members, first responders, and their families.
Mac graduated from USC, where he studied songwriting and composition.
Mac Sinise's cancer battle
The effects of the cancer were devastating. He underwent five separate spine surgeries between 2018 and 2020. Eventually, he was paralyzed from the chest down.
Regardless of his physical constraints, Mac and several collaborators created an album called Resurrection & Revival. It went to press the same week that he passed away.
Gary wrote, “Like any family experiencing such a loss, we are heartbroken and have been managing as best we can. As parents, it is so difficult losing a child. My heart goes out to all who have suffered a similar loss, and to anyone who has lost a loved one. We've all experienced it in some way. Over the years I have met so many families of our fallen heroes. It's heartbreaking, and it's just damn hard.”
He added, “Our family's cancer fight lasted for 5 1/2 years, and it became more and more challenging as time went on. While our hearts ache at missing him, we are comforted in knowing that Mac is no longer struggling, and inspired and moved by how he managed it. He fought an uphill battle against a cancer that has no cure, but he never quit trying.”
RIP Mac Sinise.