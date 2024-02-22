After finding out King Charles was diagnosed with cancer., the king was "reduced to tears" upon the overwhelming support.

King Charles was “reduced to tears” after the overwhelming support for his cancer diagnosis according to People.

In King Charles' weekly chat with the U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Charles revealed how thankful he was for the support after his diagnosis.

“Well, we're all behind you. The country's behind you,” Sunak said.

The King responded, “I've had so many wonderful messages and cards. It's reduced me to tears most of the time.”

King Charles Diagnosed With Cancer

King Charles was diagnosed with a “form of cancer,” earlier this month which came as a surprise to Palace insiders.

“I was really shocked when I heard it,” a palace insider told the publication.

“He has not looked himself. I put it down to grief—he’d had two deaths close together [his mother, Queen Elizabeth, in Sept. 2022 and his father, Prince Philip in April 2021]—but maybe he wasn’t well, without realizing so. It would take it out of him,” the palace insider added.

While the form of cancer has not been revealed, the Palace did confirm that the monarch does not have prostate cancer.

“His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer,” the Palace said in a statement per PEOPLE.

Will King Charles' Diagnosis Bridge Gap Between Prince Harry and Prince William?

“We often see in families, incidents like this bridge a gap,” royal expert Gareth Russell told Us Weekly on Tuesday of Harry’s trip back to the U.K. “They build a bridge [between] formally estranged members of a family. Cancer is nothing to be taken lightly and maybe it puts into perspective quarrels and fights that you’ve had before.”

“It could also be a case of as it was with [Queen] Elizabeth II‘s funeral, that this is more of a temporary emotional rebounding that will then fall apart, partly because of the geographical distance,” he said, referring to Harry’s trip across the pond for his grandmother's funeral.

However, according to Entertainment Tonight, “there are no plans for Prince William and Harry to meet during his London visit.” As of now, “nothing [is] scheduled in the diary.”

Both sons have broken their silence about their father's diagnosis.

“We really appreciate everyone’s kindness,” William, 41, said on Wednesday (February 7) as he was arriving at a gala for London’s Air Ambulance Charity per Us Weekly.

As for Harry, he said that he has since talked to his father and visited him.

“I spoke to him,” Harry said. “I jumped on a plane and went to go see him as soon as I could.”

“Look, I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that.”