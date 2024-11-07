ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The UFC Vegas 100 Prelims are heating up and we're back to bring you another betting prediction and pick for this upcoming bout in the Bantamweight (135) Division. Peru's own Gaston Bolanos will take on debuting Contender Series alum Cortavious Romious. Check out our UFC odds series for our Bolanos-Romious prediction and pick.

Gaston Bolanos (7-4) has gone 1-1 under the UFC banner since last year. He's a former 6-3 prospect out of Bellator and split his first two UFC appearances, most recently losing to Marcus McGhee via TKO. He'll be in a big position as the underdog welcoming Rmious to his first UFC fight. Bolanos stands 5'7″ with a 69-inch reach.

Cortavious Romious (9-2) will finally make his UFC debut after splitting two of Dana White's Contender Series appearances 1-1. He lost his first try, then notched a win on the regional circuit, eventually leading to a win over Michael Imperato on DWCS. He'll now make his UFC debut as the betting favorite. Romious stands 5'4″ with a 68-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Vegas 100 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 100 Odds: Gaston Bolanos-Cortavious Romious Odds

Gaston Bolanos: +170

Cortavious Romious: -205

Over 1.5 rounds: -175

Under 1.5 rounds: +135

Why Gaston Bolanos Will Win

Gaston Bolanos will be looking to rebound following a bad TKO loss to Marcus McGhee. The bout resulted in a standing TKO and while Bolanos was able to withstand a final barrage of punches without going down, McGhee proved to be the better man that night. Still, Bolanos is still relatively fresh into the UFC and his experience should allow him to evolve and work on his mistakes from the previous fight. He's got a solid chin and great power he can lean on, so it'll be about tightening up the small things and limiting his mistakes.

Gaston Bolanos remains a dangerous fighter on the feet and his last loss to McGhee could be causing this line to be a bit inflated in favor of his opponent. It's worth noting that Bolanos looked very impressive in his debut and his maturity as a fight should result in him looking much more polished this time around. He also fights behind a solid takedown defense, so expect him to keep this fight on the feet and give himself a chance with the slick boxing.

Why Cortavious Romious Will Win

Cortavious Romious will be making his UFC debut after the matchmakers saw something in him to allow him back for another opportunity on DWCS. He was knocked out in an electric fight during his first appearance, but made his return a year later and put together a complete unanimous decision performance in against his opponent. His game clearly took a step forward and he's learning to slowly hone-in on his skill set and fight with a higher IQ.

Romious is a physical specimen at the 135-pound weight class and he's done a great job of learning to mesh his wild athleticism with crisp techniques and a smarter game plan. He's a threat to knock out anyone on the feet and more than half of his wins have come by way of submission. It's also very telling that his betting odds have him as the favorite in his very first UFC fight.

Final Gaston Bolanos-Cortavious Romious Prediction & Pick

This fight will be a certified banger as two talented strikers will meet on the prelims. Both men have had to learn from recent losses and we should see a more technically crisp bout with both sides refining their striking as of late. While Romious will have all the physical advantages in this one, Bolanos has faced the better competition and will have the slightly more technical striking in this one.

Still, the way Cortavious Romious crowds his opponents could become a factor as he's been much more cerebral in using his wrestling and physical strength to control opponents into tough positions. He's the much better wrestler and will be able to dictate where this fight takes place.

I expect Cortavious Romious to be very motivated ahead of this fight and it doesn't look as though he's willing to squander this UFC opportunity. I expect his wrestling and physicality to prove the difference in this one as he lands a number of damaging strikes in the process. Let's roll with Romious to win his first UFC appearance.

Final Gaston Bolanos-Cortavious Romious Prediction & Pick: Cortavious Romious (-205); OVER 1.5 Rounds (-175)