Gavin Escobar, former Cowboys TE, passed away at 31 after tragic accident

Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar is reportedly dead after a tragic rock climbing accident. According to ESPN, Escobar was found dead together with another person in California.

“The Riverside County sheriff’s coroner’s office on Thursday identified Escobar along with one other climber, 33-year-old Chelsea Walsh. Firefighters found them dead after a climbing accident involving two people was reported around noon Wednesday near Tahquitz Rock in the San Bernardino National Forest.”

Gavin Escobar played a total of five seasons in the NFL. He spent his best years in the league with the Cowboys from 2013 to 2016. During his stay with the Cowboys, Escobar was able to record 333 receiving yards and eight touchdowns on 30 receptions and 48 targets. His best season came in 2014 when he had four touchdown grabs across 16 games played.

Escobar was selected by the Cowboys in the second round (47th overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft and signed by the team to a four-year deal worth $4.21 million. In 2017, he signed a one-year contract with the Kansas City Chiefs but did not see action with them. He would subsequently sign deals with the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, and the Miami Dolphins.

Before being drafted by the Cowboys, Gavin Escobar was a collegiate star for the San Diego State Aztecs with whom he played from 2009 to 2012. He finished his college career with 29 catches for 323 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

After leaving the NFL when he was released by the Dolphins in 2018, Escobar would find himself playing in the AAF for the San Diego Fleet.