Tiger Woods didn’t make a Sunday charge at the Genesis Invitational after a strong Saturday, but the day still has to be considered a success given he completed his final round and made it through all 72 holes as the host of the event. This was Woods’ first official PGA Tour event in more than seven months, and simply finishing the tournament is a big accomplishment.

Tiger got an ovation after finishing up with a par on 18, which wrapped up a rocky 2-over 73 but kept him under par for the tournament:

Tiger Woods gets an ovation on his last putt of The Genesis Invitational 👏 pic.twitter.com/AdQVjBxELo — Golf On ClutchPoints (@GolfByCP) February 19, 2023

After the round, Tiger Woods gave his immediate reaction to his performance and discussed when we could possibly see him on the course next:

"[I'm] just very lucky and very thankful."@TigerWoods spoke with @Amanda_Balionis about what this event means to him and when we can expect to see him next. pic.twitter.com/VXiskeQ15R — Golf on CBS ⛳ (@GolfonCBS) February 19, 2023

Tiger isn’t totally sure when he’s going to play competitively next, but he acknowledged that he wants to play all the majors if possible. While he won’t be able to play much more than that because of his health issues, just seeing him out there for the majors would be great.

The 2023 Masters are in under two months. Will the 47-year-old try to get in a warmup tournament before that or just play at Augusta?

Tiger Woods participated in the Masters in 2022, finishing in 47th place. That was the last time he actually completed all 72 holes in a competitive event. He tried playing in the PGA Championship and The Open Championship as well, but he withdrew from the PGA Championship after the third round and didn’t make the cut at The Open Championship. The latter event was his last official PGA Tour event before participating in the Genesis Invitational.

Tiger carded three birdies but also bogeyed five times on Sunday to finish with that score of 73. He was tied for 45th place when he finished his round.