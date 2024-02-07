Tiger Woods will participate in the Genesis Invitational

Tiger Woods announced on X that he is officially in the field for next week's 2024 Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club.

Excited to be a playing host next week @thegenesisinv pic.twitter.com/YvtJhe5DjB — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) February 7, 2024

The Genesis Invitational is a tournament that Tiger Woods hosts annually. His participation in the tournament next week will be the first time that he participates on the PGA Tour since the 2023 Masters. He withdrew from the third round of the 2023 Masters due to an ankle injury, and he has a newly fused joint that he has been playing on during his winter schedule.

It is a welcomed sight for golf fans to see Woods making his return to the PGA Tour. He walked 72 holes in competition for the first time since the 2023 Genesis Invitational at the Hero World Challenge in early December.

At the Hero World Challenge, Woods talked about what his 2024 schedule ideally would look like.

“The best scenario would be maybe a tournament a month,” Woods said at the Hero World Challenge, according to Patrick McDonald of CBS. “That's realistic whether that's — you would have to start with maybe at Genesis [Invitational] and something in March near The Players. Again, we have to set up right now the biggest events are one per month. It sets itself up for that. Now, I need to get myself ready for that.”

It will be worth monitoring how Woods fares at the Genesis Invitational, from both a scoring standpoint and a health standpoint. If Woods plays the whole tournament, it would be a good sign for his health for this year.