Tiger Woods is back, baby! After a long rest since his last tournament, the American golf legend returned to action during the Genesis Invitational. After a slightly rocky start to the day, Woods found his groove in the last few holes of the day. After the day ended, the star was asked about his incredible round-ender, per ESPN.

“I didn’t want to be the idiot host to miss it right in front of everybody after I just went birdie-birdie,” Tiger Woods said of his birdie putt on No. 18. “It was a great round.”

Despite his great end to the first day of the Genesis Invitational, Tiger Woods still looked visibly bothered by his nagging ankle injury. The star was often seen limping and fiddling with his ankle brace. Despite being hobbled though, Woods still looked pretty damn good, and he gave an update about his injury as well.

“My ankle’s a lot smaller than it has been. I’ve had so many surgeries that the ankle just keeps changing, the leg keeps changing,” Tiger Woods said. “Yes, the shoes keep changing, the socks keep changing. Everything’s a moving target. How much I’m on my feet, how much I’m not, how active I am, how not active, the muscles that are on, they’re off. It’s a moving target all the time.”

The second day of the Genesis Invitational will be another grueling battle for Tiger Woods. With just over half a day to recover, the American star will need to dig deep to overcome his injuries. Already, he’s preparing for the day by icing his body. We’ll see how Woods can perform on such a short turnaround.