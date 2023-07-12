The PGA Tour is headed to Scotland! Check out our PGA Tour odds series as we hand out a Scottish Open prediction and pick while letting you know how to watch the event, as well.

After a brief hiatus, many of the tour's top players will be taking part in the international event this that will run Thursday-Sunday. Sepp Straka took home the trophy at the John Deere Classic last weekend in Silvis, Illinois. However, only three players inside the top-20 of the FedEx Cup standings took part in the event. On that same note, only one player inside the top-20 of the OWGR was present in Silvis. This weekend should be much more competitive as seven players inside the top-10 of the FedEx Cup standings will be there along with eight inside the top-10 of the OWGR. It is worth noting that Jon Rahm will not be traveling to Scotland this weekend as he is taking another week off.

Tour players will be competitng for a share of the $9,000,000 purse this weekend. It is not the biggest purse, but the event is stacked with talent. Xander Schauffele was the winner last year by just one stroke over Kurt Kitayama. The main thing to keep in mind here is that Schauffele was just seven under par for the whole tournment. This is an unforgiving course and I would not be surprised to see another winner shoot around that mark.

It is shaping up to be a wet and windy weekend in Scotland, so players are going to have to be at their best if they want to win this weekend. With all this in mind, here are the Scottish Open odds along with my prediction and pick for who will win.

Here are the Genesis Scottish Open Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

Genesis Scottish Open Odds

Scottie Scheffler: +700

Rory McIlory: +850

Patrick Cantlay: +1400

Xander Schauffele: +1400

Rickie Fowler: +1800

Viktor Hovland: +1800

Tyrell Hatton: +1800

Tommy Fleetwood: +2100

Jordan Spieth: +2100

Matthew Fitzpatrick: +2200

Shane Lowry: +2900

Min Woo Lee: +3400

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Wyndham Clark: +3400

Max Homa: +3400

Justin Thomas: +4500

How to Watch the Genesis Scottish Open

TV: Golf Channel, CBS

Stream: ESPN+, Paramount+, Peacock

Time: Thursday & Friday 2:45 AM ET/ 11:45 PM PT, Saturday& Sunday 4:30 PM ET/1:30 AM PT

Genesis Scottish Open favorite picks

Scottie Scheffler: Scheffler is the world number one for a reason. This would not be true if he was not one of the favorite picks as he is a threat to win at any event he is competing in. Scheffler is the best in strokes gained: tee-to-green and pretty much every other strokes gained category besides putting. The putter is a little converning from Scheffler, but with the wind howling and the rainy conditions this weekend, the good ball strikers will be in the best shape. Just seven under par won the event last weekend and I do not think much will change in this one. If Scheffler can just make his pars while mixing in a few birdies, he will come out on top.

Patrick Cantlay: Cantlay came in fourth place at the event last year. He knows the course and understands what it takes to shoot lower than the field in Scotland. Cantlay is coming off a top-15 finish at the U.S Open and a top-5 finish at the Travelers Chmapionship. He has made his last 12 cuts and has risen to fourth in the OWGR. Of those 12 cuts, Cantlay has seven top-10 finshes and 10 top-20 finishes. He has been playing good golf and has a lot of confidence in his game. If he can sink a few puts and hit some fairways, Cantlay will be in good shape.

Xander Shauffele: This is purely because he won the event last season. It is very hard to win an event in golf, let alone the same event two years in a row. However, Schauffele has finished in the top-10 in six of his last nine starts. He has also made every cut this season. We will definitely see him play on the weekend and there is a good chance he will be fighting for the lead inside the top-10. Schauffele is great on his approach shot and with his putter, but he does struggle off the tee at times. As long as he does not put himself in the heavy rough or sand, Schauffele will be in solid position this weekend.

Genesis Scottish Open sleeper picks

Tommy Fleetwood: Fleetwood is not one that many expect to win the event, but there is a chance. He has solid history at the course, though. He finished tied for fourth place at last year's event, so he knows how to play the course. Fleetwood did miss the cut at the Travelers, but he shot under par. However, he came in fifth at the U.S Open and lost in a playoff at the RBC Canadian Open. Fleetwood is seventh in total strokes gained and he is excellent on the greens. He gets himself into some trouble with his approach shots, though. If Fleetwood can find himself with some putts for par or birdie, he will be in good shape.

Shane Lowry: Lowry has finished in the top-20 in four of his last five events and made all those cuts. Lowry is pretty good off the tee and makes some good approach shots. However, the Irishman struggles on the greens. He needs to give himself some birdie putts just to make par, so greens in regulation are going to be very important. It could be a longshot, but if Lowry does that and enters the weekend three or four strokes back, I like his chances.

Final Genesis Scottish Open prediction and pick

This is going to come down to who can withstand the elements and make more pars. I do not expect a score lower than seven or eight under to win the event. The winner is going to have to make a majority pars, knock in some birdies and be okay with making a few bogies, as well. For this one I am just going to go with the best overall golfer at the event and that is Scottie Scheffler.

Final Genesis Scottish Open prediction and pick: Scottie Scheffler +700