The PGA Tour heads to Scotland for the Genesis Scottish Open! This post will continue our PGA Tour odds series as we hand out a Genesis Scottish Open prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the event.

The Scottish Open is held at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland. Last year, Rory McIlroy was able to take home the win after shooting 15-under par for the weekend. He was able to edge out the Scottish Robert McIntyre by one stroke.

One thing to keep in mind for this event is the weather. It does not get warm in Scotland as temperatures are not expected to be over 60 degrees. Along with that, Sunday has some rain forecasted, so being at the top on Sunday is going to be very important. With it being a little colder, the ball might not fly as far as it usually does. This means a shot that is usually a 7-iron might turn into a 6-iron.

The Renaissance Club is a par-70 course that comes in just over 7,200 yards. The three par-5's all come in over 590 yards, with one of the holes reaching 600 yards. The par-4's are not as bad, but there are still some long ones to be careful of. Of course hitting the fairway off the tee box is important, but being good with the irons is probably the most important aspect of the game this weekend.

Here are the Genesis Scottish Open odds, courtesy of FanDuel

Genesis Scottish Open odds

Rory McIlroy: +750

Xander Schauffele: +850

Ludvig Aberg: +1400

Collin Morikawa: +1600

Viktor Hovland: +2200

Tommy Fleetwood: +2200

Min Woo Lee: +2500

Tom Kim: +2800

Matt Fitzpatrick: +3500

Justin Thomas: +3500

Hideki Matsuyama: +3500

Sungjae Im: +4000

Aaron Rai: +4000

Jordan Spieth: +5000

Robert McIntyre: +5000

Corey Connors: +5000

Wyndham Clark: +5000

How to watch the Genesis Scottish Open

TV: Golf Channel, CBS

Stream: ESPN+, Peacock, Paramount+

Time: Thursday start time at 2:15 AM ET/11:45 PM PT (Wednesday night)

Genesis Scottish Open favorite picks

Rory McIlroy: McIlroy finally returns to the tee box after taking almost a month off. He finished second at the U.S Open behind Bryson DeChambeau, but abruptly left and decided to take a few weeks off. McIlroy is back now, and one can only assume he is feeling good. He has played well this season, and there is no reason to believe he will miss a beat. McIlroy crushes the ball off the tee, and he can land his irons pretty well. He has won here before, and it would not be shocking to see him do it again.

Xander Schauffele: Schauffele is second in the FedEx Cup rankings, and third in the OWGR. He has made every cut this season, and he has finished in the top-10 11 times. Schauffele has finished in the top-25 in 15 of his 16 starts this season, as well. Schauffele is 14th in greens in regulation, first in scrambling percentage, and second in scoring average. If he continues to play as he was, Schauffele will win in Scotland.

Ludvig Aberg: Aberg is eighth on tour in total strokes gained. He is ninth in strokes gained: approach to green. This means he is very good with his irons, which is going to be a huge help this weekend. Along with that, Aberg does a great job hitting fairways. He could be a little better on the greens, but with his iron and driver play, Aberg has a great chance to pull off the victory.

Genesis Scottish Open sleeper picks

Sungjae Im: Im has played well in his last two starts, and that is important. He finished third at the Travelers Championship, and 12th at the John Deere Classic. Im has been good all season on and around the green. He needs to be better off the tee, but there has been some improvement in the last two events he has played. Im should be able to play well and finish towards the top of the leaderboard.

Robert McIntyre: McIntyre finished second at the Scottish Open last season. He shot 14-under par, and 10-under on Saturday and Sunday. McIntyre is pretty good with his approach shots from short, but could use some work on his long irons. Along with that, he needs to hit more fairways. However, he won the RBC Canadian Open, and this is his home country. There is going to be some extra motivation for him this weekend.

Final Genesis Scottish Open prediction and pick

This is going to be a good weekend of golf. It is not easy for the golfers by any means, but it is competitive, and fun to watch. As for a winner, I am going to take Ludvig Aberg to win this event. I think he has been playing well, and I like his chances this weekend.

Final Genesis Scottish Open prediction and pick: Ludvig Aberg (+1400)