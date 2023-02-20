The Genshin Impact Version 3.5 banners were announced during the Special Event Livestream! The update will add Dehya and Mika as playable characters, along with reruns from all over Teyvat.

Genshin Impact Version 3.5 is expected to go live on March 1st, 2023. This update will also continue the Archon Quest with a Traveler Act, as well as celebrate Mondstadt’s Windblume Festival.

Genshin Impact 3.5 Banners

First Phase

The first phase banners will feature “Flame-Mane” Dehya (5-star Claymore) on her debut banner. We initially meet her in the middle of our journey in Sumeru, and she accompanied us until the end of the Archon Quest. Do note that after the Version 3.6 update, Dehya will be added to the Standard Wish pool. If you’re interested in her skills, or planning to pre-farm for her, check out our Dehya feature.

Dehya’s banner will be accompanied by a rerun banner for “Judicator of Secrets” Cyno (5-star Electro Polearm). As of now, the featured 4-stars are currently unknown.

Dehya is expected to be an on-field DPS. Her numbers suggest scaling off her max HP, and she can even heal herself back up. In this manner, she seems self-sufficient so the other members of your party can focus on buffing her damage up. She can also become one of these buffers, as her field can decrease damage taken for characters inside of it.

Cyno’s strength has now become more apparent with the release of more Dendro characters, as he is incredibly dependent on Quicken and Aggravate. His straightforward playstyle makes it easy for players to pick him up and lay waste with his Elemental Burst. If you wanna brush up on Cyno, read more about him here.

The new weapon Beacon of the Reed Sea will also most likely be in the first phase weapon banner, accompanied by Cyno’s Staff of Scarlet Sands.

Second Phase

The second phase banners feature two 5-star Cryo favorites: “Frostflake Heron” Kamisato Ayaka (5-star Cryo Sword) and “Lonesome Transcendence” Shenhe (5-star Cryo Polearm).

The second new character of the update, “Coordinates of Clear Frost” Mika (4-star Cryo Polearm) will be available starting from this point. He will be a featured 4-star on both of Ayaka’s and Shenhe’s banners.

Mika can grant the party an attack speed steroid through his Elemental Skill. He’s also capable of healing through his Elemental Burst, so it won’t be hard to find a spot for him in your party.

Shenhe is similar in that she is primarily a support for Cryo characters, providing huge damage buffs from her Elemental Skill. Not only this, but she also lowers the Cryo and Physical RES of enemies with her Elemental Burst. If your team revolves around Cryo DMG, then you’re sure to appreciate Shenhe as a member of your team.

Ayaka’s great at applying Cryo as even her Normal Attacks can be Cryo-infused by simply using her Sprint. Her damage output with her Elemental Skill and Burst is good, too. Matched with a constant Hydro applicator, such as her brother Ayato or Sangonomiya Kokomi, Ayaka performs well in a Freeze team. She has great flexibility in terms of weapons but is quite picky when it comes to Artifacts and sub-stats. Despite this, the farming can be worth it if she’s the primary carry in the party.

On this half, the signature weapons for Ayaka and Shenhe are expected: Mistsplitter Reforged and the Calamity Queller.