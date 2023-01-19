Mika is the newest addition to the Mondstadt roster as he becomes playable in Genshin Impact Version 3.5! Check out his skills, talents, materials and more below.

Mika Details

“Coordinates of Clear Frost” Mika is an upcoming 4-star Cryo Polearm slated for a Genshin Impact Version 3.5 release. His Ascension Stat is Bonus HP%, gaining up to 24% on max Ascension.

His Constellation is named “Palumbus” as per the official reveal, and it means “Wood Pigeon.” His birthday is currently unknown.

Note that most of the information below did not come from an official source and are subject to changes. It may not exactly represent Mika when he releases in Version 3.5.

Mika Ascension Materials

Fully leveling up Mika from 1 to 90 will require all of the materials below. Note that all of these are obtainable as of Version 3.4.

168 Jueyun Chili

Primary Ascension Materials (drops from Jadeplume Terrorshroom and Dendro Hypostasis): 1 Shivada Jade Sliver 9 Shivada Jade Fragment 9 Shivada Jade Chunk 6 Shivada Jade Gemstone

Fatui drops: 18 Recruit’s Insignia 30 Sergeant’s Insignia 36 Lieutenant’s Insignia

Setekh Wenut drops: 46 Pseudo-Stamens

420,000 Mora

412 Hero’s Wit + 2 Wanderer’s Advice (or equivalent EXP)

Mika Talent Materials

Each of Mika’s three battle talents will require the following materials to reach level 10. These are also available as of Version 3.4.

Fatui drops: 6 Recruit’s Insignia 22 Sergeant’s Insignia 31 Lieutenant’s Insignia

Talent Level-Up Materials: 3 Teachings of Ballad 21 Guide to Ballad 38 Philosophies of Ballad

Shouki no Kami (Scaramouche) Weekly Boss Drops: 6 Mirror of Mushin

1 Crown of Insight

1.6525 million Mora

Mika Skills

Normal Attack: Spear of Favonius – Point Passage

Normal Attack

Performs up to 5 consecutive strikes using his crossbow and spear.

Charged Attack

Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to lunge forward, dealing damage to opponents along the way.

Plunging Attack

Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

Elemental Skill: Starfrost Swirl

Mika uses his crossbow to attack, granting nearby active characters in your party Soulwind, which increases their ATK SPD.

Will take effect in different ways if Tapped or Held.

Tap

Fires a Flowfrost Arrow that can pierce though opponents, dealing Cryo DMG to enemies it comes into contact with.

Flowfrost Arrow DMG: 51.84% – 93.31% – 110.16% (lv 1-10-13)

Hold

Goes into Aiming Mode, locking on to an opponent and firing a Rimestar Flare at them, dealing Cryo DMG. When the Rimestar Flare hits, it will rise before exploding, launching Rimestar Shards into a maximum of 3 other opponents, dealing Cryo DMG.

Rimestar Flare DMG: 64.8% – 116.64% – 137.7% (lv 1-10-13)

Rimestar Shard DMG: 19.44% – 34.99% – 41.31% (lv 1-10-13)

“Stars burst ‘neath the frosted skies.”

This ability grants 13%-22%-25% ATK SPD (lv 1-10-13) for 12 seconds. The cooldown is 15 seconds.

Elemental Burst: Skyfeather Song

Derives the ability to spur his teammates on from the recited prayers of the knightly order, regenerating HP for all nearby party members. This healing is based on Mika’s Max HP, and will grant them the Eagleplume state.

Initial Healing: Talent lv 1: 12.17% Max HP + 1172.04 Talent lv 10: 21.9% Max HP + 23.83.31 Talent lv 13: 25.86% Max HP + 3223.38

Cooldown: 18 seconds

Energy Cost: 70 seconds

Eagleplume

When the Normal Attacks of characters affected by Eagleplume hit an opponent, Mika will help them regenerate HP based on his Max HP.

Characters affected by this type of state can only regenerate HP in this way once per short interval of time.

HP Regen: Talent lv 1: 2.43% Max HP + 233.95

Talent lv 10: 4.38% Max HP + 514.74

Talent lv 13: 5.17% Max HP + 643.43

Interval: 2.5 seconds

Duration: 15 seconds

“Carry hope when in dire straits, and keep vigil when all is well… For that pure white plume shall at last guide the lost wayfarers.”

Mika Passive Talents

Demarcation

Displays the location of nearby resources unique to Mondstadt on the mini-map.

Rapid-Fire Suppression

The Soulwind state caused by Starfrost Swirl will grant characters the Detector effect under the following circumstances and in the following ways, increasing their Physical DMG by 10%. If the Flowfrost Arrow hits more than one opponent, each additional opponent hit will generate 1 Detector stack. Each opponent hit by Rimestar Shards will generate 1 Detector stack.

The Soulwind state can have a maximum of 3 Detector stacks, and if Starfrost Swirl is activated again during this duration, the pre-existing Soulwind state and all its Detector stacks will be cleared.

Geomorphological Mapping

When a character simultaneously affected by Skyfeather Song‘s Eagleplume and Starfrost Swirl‘s Soulwind scores a CRIT Hit with their attacks, Soulwind will grant them 1 stack of Detector from Rapid-Fire Suppression. During a single instance of Eagleplume, 1 Detector stack can be gained in this manner.

Additionally, the maximum number of stacks that can be gained through Soulwind alone is increased by 1.

Requires Rapid-Fire Suppression to be unlocked first.

Mika Constellations

Contingency Factor

The Soulwind state of Starfrost Swirl can decrease the healing interval between instances caused by Skyfeather Song‘s Eagleplume state. This decrease percentage is equal to the ATK SPD increase provided by Soulwind.

Chaperone’s Ingress

When Starfrost Swirl‘s Flowfrost Arrow first hits an opponent, or its Rimestar Flare hits opponents, 1 Detector stack from Passive Talent “Rapid-Fire Suppression” will be generated.

You must have unlocked the Passive Talent “Rapid-Fire Suppression” first.

Reconnaissance Veteran

Increases the Level of Skyfeather Song by 3.

Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Sunfrost Encomium

When Mika’s own Skyfeather Song‘s Eagleplume state heal other party members, this will restore 3 Energy to Mika. This form of Energy restoration can occur 5 times during the Eagleplume state created by 1 use of Skyfeather Song.

Signal Arrow

Increases the Level of Starfrost Swirl by 3.

Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Companion’s Counsel

The maximum number of Detector stacks that Starfrost Swirl‘s Soulwind can gain is increased by 1. You need to have unlocked the Passive Talent “Rapid-Fire Suppression” first.

Additionally, characters affected by Soulwind will deal 60% more Physical CRIT DMG.

Other Mika Details

Mika’s Signature Dish is called “Surveyor’s Breakfast Sandwich,” obtained by cooking Adventurer’s Breakfast Sandwich with Mika.

Description: Mika’s specialty. The luxurious spread before you is a veritable hillock of ingredients, and as you take a small bite, each clearly-demarcated layer of flavor and savory spice spreads throughout your mouth, as if you have climbed some mountain of gourmet. Are these the culinary skills he has honed while with the Knights?

HoYoverse Introduction

The official Genshin Impact account introduced Mika with the following blurb on the HoYoverse website as well as other official Genshin Impact channels.

“I recruited Mika into the expedition team to hone his combat skills. As for why he reports directly to me… Well, since Jean isn’t with us, I needed someone trustworthy to deal with all the odd errands, hahaha.”

— Varka’s “explanation” to “Alder Knight” Frederica after a session of drinking.

Mika, who is a member of the Knights of Favonius Reconnaissance Company, always diligently fulfills all the duties that come his way.

Setting up tents, lighting fires for cooking, repairing equipment… Even Hertha, the logistics captain, has nothing but praise for Mika’s excellent efficiency.

Mika’s dedication to work is not due to a weak character or his inability to say no, but instead stems from the value that he attaches to teamwork, and a genuine desire to learn from his experienced colleagues.

“Helping everyone as much as possible benefits the entire team too!”

Mika’s favorite pastime is closely linked to his primary duty as a front-line surveyor.

That is: surveying unexplored regions, recording topographical data, and drawing accurate and effective maps.

“There is an abundance of resources here, but it is surrounded by monsters. Take note to exercise caution.”

Mika, whose dream is to become an expert cartographer, adds another annotation to the new version of the military map he is designing.