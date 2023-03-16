The Genshin Impact 3.5 second half banners feature two Cryo queens, Kamisato Ayaka and Shenhe, along with the new 4-star Mika!

Genshin Impact 3.5 Second Half Banners

Kamisato Ayaka and Shenhe Character Banners

The posts on various official HoYoverse accounts and social media reveal the full details of the banners that will feature “Lonesome Transcendence” Shenhe (5-star Cryo Polearm) and “Frostflake Heron” Kamisato Ayaka (5-star Cryo Sword)! The new 4-star character “Coordinates of Clear Frost” Mika will be present here as his debut banner.

Dear Travelers, the event wishes "The Transcendent One Returns," "The Heron's Court," and "Epitome Invocation" will be available on March 21! See more details here: https://t.co/Sbfa8htOsB#HoYoverse #GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/VXaKDbdBqf — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) March 16, 2023

Shenhe’s and Kamisato Ayaka’s rerun banners are scheduled for March 21st 6:00PM to April 11th, 2023 2:59 PM local server time.

Shenhe is a support for Cryo characters, providing huge damage buffs from her Elemental Skill. Not only this, but she also lowers the Cryo and Physical RES of enemies with her Elemental Burst. If your team revolves around Cryo DMG, then you’re sure to appreciate Shenhe as a member of your team.

Kamisato Ayaka is great at applying Cryo as even her Normal Attacks can be Cryo-infused by simply using her Sprint. Her damage output with her Elemental Skill and Burst is good, too. Matched with a constant Hydro applicator, such as her brother Ayato or Sangonomiya Kokomi, Ayaka performs well in a Freeze team. She has great flexibility in terms of weapons but is quite picky when it comes to Artifacts and sub-stats. Despite this, the farming can be worth it if she’s the primary carry in the party.

Mika also has some of the spotlight shone on him for this banner phase as he’s the newest addition to the playable roster. Like Shenhe, Mika is primarily a Cryo support, filling a niche by being able to grant the aprty an ATK SPD steroid through his Elemental Skill. He also provides healing via his Elemental Burst, making him a great buffer/healer while contributing towards Cryo resonance if you want those tasty, tasty crits.

Sucrose centers around one mechanic: Elemental Mastery. She can buff the entire team’s EM solely through her passive talent and requires very little farming and effort to bring her to a usable state. Sucrose was one of the first characters released, and has been overshadowed by her better 5-star counterparts. Nonetheless, Sucrose serves as a good substitute for Kaedehara Kazuha in teams that require him as a buffer. Funnily enough, Sucrose is the only non-Cryo character featured in these banners.

Diona is also a Cryo support, but her kit focuses on her providing shields, healing, and Energy to her team. She is highly valued mainly due to the fact that she has thick shields and that she can apply this on other party members in Co-Op simply by being C2. She’s also a great Cryo battery, which helps characters like Kamisato Ayaka and Ganyu who would like to have their Burst up as much as possible.

Genshin Impact 3.5 Second Phase Weapon Banner

The following weapons will be featured in the Genshin Impact 3.5 Second Phase Weapon Banner:

Calamity Queller (5-star Polearm)

Mistsplitter Reforged (5-star Sword)

Wine and Song (4-star Catalyst, event exclusive)

Sacrificial Sword (4-star Sword)

The Bell (4-star Claymore)

Favonius Lance (4-star Polearm)

Favonius Warbow (4-star Bow)

The Kamisato Ayaka rerun banner, Shenhe rerun banner, and the Weapon Banner featuring Calamity Queller and Mistsplitter Reforged all go live on March 21st 6:00PM until April 11th, 2023 2:59PM local server time.