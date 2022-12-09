By Diego Padilla · 2 min read

HoYoverse has finally dropped their drip marketing for the next patch and have officially revealed Alhaitham as the next playable character for patch 3.4 of Genshin Impact.

Alhaitham Announcement

Alhaitham ‧ Admonishing Instruction

Sumeru Akademiya Scribe The current scribe of the Sumeru Akademiya. This title may sound very impressive, but it's really because the Akademiya has a culture of using official titles to inflate one's ego.#GenshinImpact#Alhaithampic.twitter.com/fJB1UuPaz3 — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) December 9, 2022

People have been anticipating Alhaitham as a playable character because of his huge role in the story. In the upcoming version 3.4 of Genshin Impact, he is finally out of HoYoverse’s basement and can finally travel with the players in the world of Teyvat. With his announcement, this means that Alhaitham will be the third 5 star character that wields the power of Dendro. Traveller and Nahida were the only previous 5-star characters that use the power of Dendro.

In a Twitter post by the official Genshin Impact Twitter account, Kaveh talks about Alhaitham as the scribe of the Akademiya in Sumeru. However, he reiterates that though it may sound impressive, it is merely used to inflate his ego. This is because the Akademiya uses official titles to prop themselves up.

In the story of Genshin Impact so far, Alhaitham played a huge role in helping us save Sumeru. He played an important role in coming up with an elaborate plan to have us rescue Sumeru’s archon. He also used several of his connections to help out the Traveller and the Dendro Archon. Despite being affiliated with the Akademiya, Alhaitham still has a sense of what is right for the Akademiya.

A further Twitter post provides more detail into Alhaitham as a playable character.

◆ Alhaitham

◆ Admonishing Instruction

◆ Sumeru Akademiya Scribe

◆ Dendro

◆ Vultur Volans#GenshinImpact#Alhaithampic.twitter.com/dph0mWAHYS — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) December 9, 2022

In this character info post, Alhaitham has the title of Admonishing Instruction. This is in reference to his role in the story where he is usually seen giving off stern warnings about the dangers that lay ahead. In addition, this can also be seen in his plans where the plan needed to be executed properly or else things would go awry. His constellation is named Vultur Volans.

Currently, there is barely any information about the kit he will have as a playable character. What is currently known is that Alhaitham wields the power of Dendro. He also uses a sword as main weapon. This was seen in the story where he used the power of Dendro to assist the Traveller in their mystery solving and when he fought with Cyno in one of the cutscenes.

