The Charlotte reveal was posted on Genshin Impact official accounts, suggesting that the Fontainian journalist will be playable on Genshin Impact Version 4.2.

“Lens of verity” Charlotte Official Reveal

"…Euphrasie, three days ago, one of your journalists secretly followed a suspect all the way from the Court of Fontaine to Romaritime Harbor, and almost ended up being tied up and thrown into the sea by a gang of criminals. Whether or not there's any… pic.twitter.com/OaYGtCaESK — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) September 25, 2023

Players already got to meet her during an event even prior to Fontaine's release in Version 4.0, and now Charlotte is finally making her debut as a playable character!

Charlotte's Vision is confirmed to be Cryo, while unofficial sources suggest that she will be a 4-star Catalyst character. Her Constellation is Hualina Veritas, meaning “Crystalline Truth.”

Who are the Charlotte voice actors?

For the English voiceover, Charlotte is played by Maya Aoki Tuttle, known for her roles as Josha (The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom), Eido (Destiny 2: Lightfall), and P.A.I.G.E. (Kerbal Space Program 2).

Waki Azumi does Charlotte's JP voice. Her previous roles include Baobhan Sith (Fate/Grand Order), Suzuya and Kumano (Azur Lane), and Special Week (Uma Musume Pretty Derby).

Charlotte Official Introduction – “Your credible source of the unbelievable truth!”

Fontaine's famous newspaper The Steambird has a veritable legion of reporters it can call upon, each with their own area of expertise. Some specialize in celebrity gossip, others follow the word on the street, while others still focus on political affairs…

But among them all, there is one that stands head and shoulders above the rest thanks to her seemingly boundless reserve of energy and perseverance — the inimitable Charlotte.

Unswervingly committed to the principle that “nearer to the action is closer to the truth,” Charlotte has a habit of popping up literally anywhere and everywhere in Fontaine — from its widest avenues to its narrowest back alleys, its highest vantage points to its lowest subterranean vaults, even its tallest mountains to its deepest undersea caverns. She captures the “truth” with her Kamera, records it in her articles, and finally unveils it for all to see.

And when the “truth” comes out, she's met with a variety of different reactions ranging from applause, to embarrassment, to outright fury. There are even some who would resort to any means necessary to make a particular article connected to themselves disappear. Or alternatively, just make Charlotte disappear.

For this reason, the newspaper's Editor-in-Chief Euphrasie has on numerous occasions felt the need to distance Charlotte from the Court of Fontaine by sending her off on faraway “field reporting” jobs, only recalling her once the Maison Gardiennage or Special Security and Surveillance Patrol had finally managed to clear things up.

But despite all this, neither the toil of the job itself nor the pressure of external denunciations and threats has ever phased Charlotte in the slightest.

With her trusty companion Monsieur Verite by her side, she invariably carries out her journalistic duties with unfaltering fervor, rushing about in pursuit of all the “truths” out there just waiting to be discovered.