Chevreuse is an upcoming playable character in Genshin Impact! Check out Chevreuse's Kit, Materials, Talents, and more.

Chevreuse will join the roster of playable characters in Genshin Impact Version 4.3! Check out the Chevreuse Kit, Materials, Talents, Constellations, and more here.

Chevreuse Details

Jump to: Materials | Skills | Talents | Constellations

“…Captain Chevreuse, once again I implore you, we must tighten up the Special Security and Surveillance Patrol's entry requirements. Right now, we count among our members petty crooks who have burgled all over the Court of Fontaine, street fighters whose only concern is getting rich, and even a bandit whose band of cronies almost succeeded in robbing a bank! If you hadn't personally caught him red-handed — scoping the place out under the guise of being an investor — they might very well have pulled it off… For pity's sake, we're supposed to be the Maison Gardiennage! Even if just to preserve our image, please consider doing something!”

— The ninth in a series of pleading letters sent to Chevreuse by Captain Grosrochard of the Gardes

“Executor of Justice” Chevreuse is a 4-star Pyro Polearm character. Before her official reveal she was only previously mentioned in character voicelines, particularly by Freminet and Wriothesley. She is Ousia-aligned nad her affiliation lies with the Special Security and Surveillance Patrol as its captain.

Her Constellation is named “Sclopetum Ensiferum,” literally meaning “Sword-Bearing Rifle” in Latin.

Her Ascension Stat is Bonus HP%, gaining up to 24% on max ascension.

Who are the Chevreuse voice actors?

Her voice actors are currently unknown.

Chevreuse Ascension Materials

To fully level Chevreuse up to level 90, she requires the following materials.

168 Lumidouce Bell

Primary Ascension Materials: 1 Agnidus Agate Sliver 9 Agnidus Agate Fragment 9 Agnidus Agate Chunk 6 Agnidus Agate Gemstone

Clockwork Meka drops: 18 Meshing Gear 30 Mechanical Spur Gear 36 Artificed Dynamic Gear

Millenial Pearl Seahorse drops: 46 Fontemer Unihorn

420,000 Mora

412 Hero’s Wit + 2 Wanderer’s Advice (or equivalent EXP)

Chevreuse Talent Materials

Each of Chevreuse's three battle talents requires the following materials to be upgraded to level 10.

Clockwork Meka drops: 6 Meshing Gear 22 Mechanical Spur Gear 31 Artificed Dynamic Gear

Talent Level-Up Materials: 3 Teachings of Order 21 Guide to Order 38 Philosophies of Order

All-Devouring Narwhal Weekly Boss Drops: 6 Lightless Eye of the Maelstrom

1 Crown of Insight

1.6525 million Mora

Chevreuse Kit

Jump to: Materials | Skills | Talents | Constellations

Normal Attack: Line Bayonet Thrust EX

Normal Attack

Performs up to 4 consecutive spear strikes.

Charged Attack

Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to lunge forward, dealing damage to opponents along the way.

Plunging Attack

Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

Skill: Short-Range Rapid Interdiction Fire

Chevreuse quickly shoulders her musket and fires at her opponent(s), dealing AoE Pyro DMG.

Hold to fire in a different fashion.

Hold

Enter Aiming Mode, locking a target in her sights to fire a precise interdiction shot. If Chevreuse has an Overcharged Ball, then she will fire the Overcharged Ball instead, dealing greater Pyro DMG in a larger area.

Chevreuse gains 1 Overcharged Ball every time a nearby character in the party triggers an Overloaded reaction, and can have up to 1 Overcharged Ball at a time.

For a short duration after Chevreuse fires a shot, she will continuously restore HP to the active character on the field. The amount healed is based on her Max HP.

Arkhe: Ousia

Periodically, after Chevreuse's Short-Range Rapid Interdiction Fire hits, a Surging Blade will be called forth that deals ousia-aligned Pyro DMG.

“Actually, training regulations only had the phrase “interdiction fire,” but the protagonist of this novel believes that even how stylish your terminology is can affect how motivated your troops are, which can put your opponents on the back foot right from the get-go… I think that's a good point, so I changed the regulations!”

Ultimate – Ring of Bursting Grenades

Chevreuse fires an explosive grenade at opponents with her musket, dealing AoE Pyro DMG. After the projectile hits, it will split into many secondary explosive shells.

The secondary explosive shells will burst after a short interval, dealing Pyro DMG to nearby opponents.

“Theoretically, a rectangular blast would be most efficient at destroying enemy formations. Unfortunately, the cross-section of an explosive shock wave is round, like most cakes. So, the secondary explosive shells can only be arranged like the fruit on a cake, forming a ring around the edge.”

Passive Skills

Double Time March

Decreases sprinting Stamina consumption for your own party members by 20%.

Not stackable with Passive Talents that provide the exact same effects.

Vanguard's Coordinated Tactics

When the Elemental Type of all party members is Pyro or Electro and there is at least one Pyro and one Electro Elemental Type each in the party:

Chevreuse grants “Coordinated Tactics” to nearby party members: After a character triggers the Overloaded reaction, the Pyro and Electro RES of the opponent(s) affected by this Overloaded reaction will be decreased by 40% for 6s.

Vertical Force Coordination

After Chevreuse fires an Overcharged Ball using Short-Range Rapid Interdiction Fire, nearby Pyro and Electro characters in the party gain 1% increased ATK for every 1000 Max HP Chevreuse has for 30s. ATK can be increased by up to 40% in this way.

Chevreuse Constellations

Jump to: Materials | Skills | Talents | Constellations

Stable Front Line's Resolve

When characters with the “Coordinated Tactics” status (not including Chevreuse herself) trigger the Overloaded reaction, they will recover 6 Energy. This effect can be triggered once every 10s.

You must first unlock the Passive Talent “Vanguard's Coordinated Tactics.”

Sniper Induced Explosion

After Holding Short-Range Rapid Interdiction Fire and hitting a target, trigger 2 chain explosions at the location where said target was hit. Each explosion deals Pyro DMG equal to 120% of Chevreuse's ATK. This effect can be triggered up to once every 10s, and DMG dealt by this skill is considered Elemental Skill DMG.

Practiced Field Stripping Technique

Increases the Level of Short-Range Rapid Interdiction Fire by 3.

Maximum upgrade level is 15.

The Secret to Rapid-Fire Multishots

After using Ring of Bursting Grenades, the CD for Chevreuse using Hold Short-Range Rapid Interdiction Fire is decreased by 100%. This effect is removed after Short-Range Rapid Interdiction Fire has been fired twice using Hold or after 6s.

Enhanced Incendiary Firepower

Increases the Level of Ring of Bursting Grenades by 3.

Maximum upgrade level is 15.

In Pursuit of Ending Evil

After 12s of the healing effect from Short-Range Rapid Interdiction Fire, all nearby party members recover HP equivalent to 10% of Chevreuse's Max HP.

After a party member is healed by Short-Range Rapid Interdiction Fire, they gain a 20% Pyro DMG Bonus and Electro DMG Bonus for 8s. Max 3 stacks. Each stack's duration is counted independently.

Other Chevreuse Details

Her Namecard's name is currently unknown.

Chevreuse's Special Dish is called “Sin: The Kind that Doesn't Need to be Dealt With” and is made by cooking Feast-O's with Chevreuse.

Effect: Increases all party members' Healing Bonus by 25% for 300s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Description: Chevreuse's specialty. There is something indubitably “sinful” about this dish from a health standpoint. As the leader of the Special Security and Surveillance Patrol, she will not lightly hand the task of dealing with sin to others — this is a matter of professionalism and personal ethics, after all. Sometimes, though, sharing such a solemn duty with one she trusts deeply is an… acceptable way of relieving stress.

Her outfit is called “Guardian's Gun.”

Chevreuse's outfit. The designers kept the uniform's classic black, white, and red color combination and added a bevy of accessories, but the result proved too heavy, which the captain protested. The final, fit-for-public-consumption version lacked most of those metal decorations.

Chevreuse is expected to be playable once Genshin Impact Version 4.3 goes live, scheduled on December 20, 2023. Details and images from Honey Impact.