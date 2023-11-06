Genshin Impact posted the Chevreuse reveal on their official accounts, setting her for a Genshin Impact 4.3 release.

“Executor of Justice” Chevreuse Official Reveal

"…Captain Chevreuse, once again I implore you, we must tighten up the Special Security and Surveillance Patrol's entry requirements. Right now, we count among our members petty crooks who have burgled all over the Court of Fontaine, street fighters…

Chevreuse, a character only previously mentioned in character voicelines by Freminet and Wriothesley, has finally been revealed as a playable character set to release on Genshin Impact Version 4.3! She is an Ousia-aligned Pyro character whose affiliation lies with the Special Security and Surveillance Patrol as its captain.

Unofficial data suggests that Chevreuse will be a 4-star character wielding a Polearm. Her Constellation is named “Sclopetum Ensiferum,” literally meaning “Sword-Bearing Rifle” in Latin.

Who are the Chevreuse voice actors?

Chevreuse's voice actors are currently unknown.

Chevreuse Official Introduction – Righteous Enforcer of the Law

“…Captain Chevreuse, once again I implore you, we must tighten up the Special Security and Surveillance Patrol's entry requirements. Right now, we count among our members petty crooks who have burgled all over the Court of Fontaine, street fighters whose only concern is getting rich, and even a bandit whose band of cronies almost succeeded in robbing a bank! If you hadn't personally caught him red-handed — scoping the place out under the guise of being an investor — they might very well have pulled it off… For pity's sake, we're supposed to be the Maison Gardiennage! Even if just to preserve our image, please consider doing something!”

— The ninth in a series of pleading letters sent to Chevreuse by Captain Grosrochard of the Gardes

“Behave yourself or the Patrol will get you!”

— A warning often issued to naughty Fontainian children from exasperated parents

Of course, those children are too young to understand how ridiculous such a thought is — that you might be dragged off by the Special Security and Surveillance Patrol for going to bed too late, eating snacks after brushing your teeth, or getting bad grades. In reality, the only people that the Patrol are really after are notorious criminals. As children grow older and come to learn this, these warnings quickly lose their effect.

…But some members of the Special Security and Surveillance Patrol can't help but resent this type of “education” when they notice children on the street quietly slipping away as they approach. As they see it, painting such a picture of the Patrol couldn't be more inappropriate. If people are allowed to keep saying such things, then the Patrol's infamous reputation will loom like a shadow over the children of Fontaine, and who knows how long it will stay there?

“What's wrong with that?”

This was Special Security and Surveillance Patrol Captain Chevreuse's response as she sat there dealing with official documents.

“I hope they'll always remember our ‘infamous reputation,' and understand the meaning behind it…”

“…That way, perhaps there won't need to come a day when I have to drag them away for real.”

Chevreuse will be playable on Genshin Impact Version 4.3.