In the latest Genshin Impact Developers Discussion, it was revealed that “Adventure Encounters” are being added to give players a new way to claim their Daily Commission rewards. This was initially leaked a few weeks ago, but now it's officially confirmed. Apart from this, other features are also being planned, like “One-Click Expeditions.”

New Genshin Impact Daily Commissions

“With the release of new areas, the amount of available content also gradually increases. In order to give everyone more options for playable content and playtime while preserving the game's original gameplay and rewards, the developers will make long-term adjustments and optimizations to various gameplay,” the Developers Discussion post read. “In the upcoming version, Travelers will be able to enjoy new content regarding Daily Commission rewards.”

This new way of doing your Genshin Impact Daily Commissions will come in the form of “Adventure Encounters.” After Travelers complete a quest, participate in an event, carry out exploration, or collect materials, they will earn Encounter Points. These Encounter Points can then be exchanged for the same rewards as your run-of-the-mill Genshin Impact dailies.

This new way of doing your Genshin dailies will be available to players who reach Adventure Rank 35 or complete Archon Quest Chapter II: Act III. Adventure Encounters will be added on Genshin Impact Version 4.1.

The developers also clarified that the claim attempts and reward cap for Encounter Points and Daily Commissions are shared. Claiming attempts can be mixed and matched – for example, you can claim one Encounter Points reward and claim the rest by completing three Daily Commissions.

The footnote on this part of the Genshin Impact Developer Discussion notes that following the release of these Adventure Encounters, player feedback and usage will be monitored for a better gaming experience.

Adventure Rank Ascension Reminder

To reduce the number of Travelers who are confused as to why they cannot level up their Adventure Rank, a prompt will be added to the Paimon Menu to aid these Travelers.

The flow of the Adventure Rank Ascension Challenge Stage is also being changed. “Travelers spend a relatively long time in the challenge stage and it is too time-consuming to retry the challenge,” said the Genshin Impact developers. This simplification will allow Travelers to reach the final challenge faster.

Strong opponents who require familiarity with their mechanics have also been removed. Now, Travelers with sufficiently upgraded characters, weapons, and artifacts will be able to complete the challenge.

These changes are coming to Genshin Impact Version 4.1.

Embattle Unlock Conditions and Rewards

The Adventure Rank requirement for “Embattle” has been lowered to 16 from 20 to allow Travelers to begin these quests and receive the rewards earlier. The rewards have also been adjusted to include Weapon Ascension Materials along with other enhancement materials to aid players in the early stages.

This is also coming to Genshin Impact Version 4.1.

Other Genshin Impact Optimizations

A brief question and answer portion closed out this Genshin Impact Developer Discussion, discussing future updates and optimizations to player QoL.

Q: When will One-Click Expeditions be available?

Related features are already under development, and we will simplify the operations of Expeditions, Forging, and Cooking, making it easier for Travelers to get the rewards and dispatch expeditions.

Q: There are too many enemies listed in my Adventurer Handbook. Finding a specific enemy in there takes a long time every time I'm farming for materials.

To improve Travelers' experience in finding enemies and obtaining the materials needed to level up, we are going to make some tweaks to the way Enemies work: The display of enemies wilt be adjusted to make it easier for you to locate.

Additionally, after tracking an enemy and re-opening the page, your previous choice will be retained and you won't have to go through the entire list again. You'll also be able to click bosses' icons on the map to view their respawn times.

Q: Enhancing Artifacts requires a lot of clicks, is it possible to add more boxes?