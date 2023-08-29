HoYoverse is bringing one of Honkai Star Rail's best features to Genshin Impact: the better Daily Commissions, leaks suggest.

New Genshin Impact Dailies?

Note that the information discussed below is not official information.

Genshin Impact is improving its existing model for Daily Commissions, taking cues from its younger sibling, Honkai Star Rail. For players familiar with the Daily Missions in Honkai Star Rail, this will somewhat eliminate the monotony that Genshin Impact's daily quests eventually have. While you can continue to complete your Dailies as you've always done, this update introduces additional methods to achieve your daily objectives, thus adding a layer of variety to your regular 10-minute login to claim those sweet Primogems.

If Honkai Star Rail serves as any inspiration, we can expect the new Daily Commissions in Genshin Impact to feature tasks that go beyond the usual “defeat these enemies,” “talk to this NPC,” and “race the clock” missions. For players who do not want to interact with an NPC for several lines of dialogue, this might be great.

The progress will be handled with the new “Training Points,” and are accumulated via completing quests to collect certain items, opening chests across Teyvat, and collecting event rewards, among others. These Training Points can be used in place of completing the already existing Daily Missions. The leak reveals that the Training Points will expire and are only valid on the day on which they are generated. Training Points will be reset alongside the server reset time, but the exact specifics of these Training Points are currently unknown.

Again, it doesn't seem that the current way of doing Dailies will not be completely removed, so you can keep doing them as usual if you wish. If you've been content with your current way of tackling Daily Commissions, the unofficial information notes that this will remain. But for players looking for more variety, or for those who have enjoyed how Honkai Star Rail handles Dailies, this update will undoubtedly add more flavor.

The new Genshin Impact Daily Mission system is expected to be released on Genshin Impact Version 4.1, scheduled to go live on September 27, 2023.