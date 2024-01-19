You need to open Spotify this instant.

HoYoverse just revealed the new album-themed Namecard style for Genshin Impact, and you can get it for free! Here's how.

Genshin Impact Stellar Moments Album Namecard

The namecard, officially named “Album: The Stellar Moments”, takes inspiration from the cover of Stellar Moments, the official soundtrack of Genshin Impact.

The announcement of the namecard style came with directions on how all Travelers can acquire it.

Until January 31, 2024, listening to the newly released “The Stellar Moments Vol. 4” album on eligible streaming platforms will aid in unlocking the reward! When the total play count of 5,000,000 is reached, the namecard style will be awarded to all Travelers by January 31, 2024 via the in-game mailbox.

HoYoverse did not disclose whether the namecard would be obtainable if the views were not reached. However, not meeting the 5,000,000 threshold is slim, due to the popularity of the game, the quality of the tracks, and the preceding album releases.

Players can listen to the album on YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Music.

The Stellar Moments Vol.4 Tracklist

The album is made up of 26 tracks by HOYO-MiX, each one an original composition made for a Genshin Impact character. The full runtime is 48 minutes, 26 seconds.

Novatio Novena – Wanderer (Character Demo) Ashes of Anupadhisesa – Wanderer (Character Teaser) Whirling of Vairambhaka – Faruzan (Character Demo) Serene Contemplation – Lisa and Ayaka (Outfit Teaser) Immaculate Ardency – Yaoyao (Character Demo) Language of Eternity – Alhaitham (Character Teaser) Cogitation of Epochs – Alhaitham (Character Demo) By the Dawn's First Radiance – Dehya (Character Teaser) Fervent Flare – Dehya (Character Demo) Sunfrost Breeze – Mika (Character Demo) Empyrean Stairway – Kaveh (Character Demo) Whisper of Verdure – Baizhu (Character Teaser) In the Wake of Rain – Baizhu (Character Demo) Cat's Cosy Course – Kirara (Character Demo) Resplendent Couture – Klee and Kaeya (Outfit Teaser) Illusory Truth – Lyney (Character Teaser) Lustrous Trick – Lyney (Character Demo) Chasing the Wind – Lynette (Character Demo) Frigid Revery – Freminet (Character Demo) Eleusis Dicis Gratia – Neuvillette (Character Teaser) Parousia Diluvi – Neuvillette (Character Demo) Sonnet of Profundity – Wriothesley (Character Teaser) Nippy Bout – Wriothesley (Character Demo) Veritas Numquam Perit – Charlotte (Character Demo) Chantons a plusieurs – Furina (Character Teaser) Se mettre sur son trente-et-un! – Furina (Character Demo)

