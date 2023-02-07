Patch 3.4 of Genshin Impact has finally arrived and with it comes many new additions to the game. One of the new additions to the game are the new character cards that have come to Genius Invokation TCG. These new character cards are Beidou and Klee. Between these two new character cards, most players became interested in Klee due to her unique mechanic and the complexity behind it. Because of this interest in the brand new Klee character card, many found that she had a lot of utility and damage to offer when used in tandem with other existing character cards. Furthermore, the damage she provided was enough to burn down one character of the opponent during the first round. However, due to the complexity of the mechanics of the card, players had a difficult time finding the perfect combination of character cards for her. Fortunately, after weeks of testing, players were able to figure out the perfect deck recipe for her card. With that, the Klee Aggro deck was born. That being said, let’s get into what the deck is and how it functions.

Deck Recipe – Klee Aggro

Character Cards:

Klee, Mona, Fatui Pyro Agent

Action Deck:

2 Gambler’s Earrings

2 Paimon

2 Liben

2 Chang the Ninth

2 Liu Su

2 Elemental Resonance: Woven Flames

2 Elemental Resonance: Fervent Flames

2 The Bestest Travel Companion!

2 Changing Shifts

2 Toss-Up

2 Strategize

2 I Haven’t Lost Yet!

1 Leave It to Me!

1 Calx’s Arts

2 Adeptus’ Temptation

2 Lotus Flower Crisp

Deck Breakdown

The way this deck works is that it presents multiple routes of play that the player can use depending on the character cards of the opponent. However, despite these multiple routes, it has a main goal of burning down at least one of the opponent’s character cards. To add to that, Klee is also capable of completely eliminating the opponent’s roster of character cards in one round. However, this is only possible should the stars align and Klee is able to deal sufficient damage to the other character cards of the opponent.

Because of the aggressiveness of the deck, the deck has a major advantage against decks without any elemental dice ramp. Considering that the deck has multiple ways to kill off an opponent’s character during the first round, it can be very difficult for the opponent to counter this deck’s strategies when they are at a deficit of elemental dice. In addition to this, decks that use the first round to set up such as Xingqiu and Beidou decks are forced to expend more resources to make sure that they can get their burst off safely or before their character cards bite the dust. In the case that the opponent should choose to force the set-up, the aggressiveness of the deck will punish them heavily and cripple their set up even further.

The way the deck works is that at the start of the game, either Mona or Fatui Pyro Agent will tank most of the damage while the burst of Klee is being set up. To set up Klee’s burst, the player can use the protection Mona provides with her elemental skill. When the protection has been set up, the player can use action cards and Klee’s elemental skill and normal attacks to provide lots of energy to Klee. Once Klee uses her Elemental Burst, Mona or Fatui Pyro Agent can then proceed to burn down the opponent’s character card. As such, the character card of Klee in this case can be considered the enabler of the deck as she allows the other character cards to pull off big damage attacks and eliminate the opponent’s character cards easily.

When looking at the action card deck, action cards such as Paimon, Liben, Elemental Resonance: Woven Flames, Gambler’s Earrings and I Haven’t Lost Yet! Help the deck to ramp up its elemental dice to gain an advantage over the opponent. This is especially important to the deck as it enables the deck to have enough resources to play very aggressively. Other action cards such as Changing Shifts, Elemental Resonance: Fervent Flames and Adeptus’ Temptation are used to enable Mona and Fatui Pyro Agent to one shot the opponent’s current active character card after setting up Klee’s elemental burst. In summary, the main game plan of this deck is to use Mona and Fatui Pyro Agent to provide protection and then switch to Klee to set up her elemental burst. In this case, it is alright for Klee to be eliminated as long as she is able to get her elemental burst off. Once Klee has used her elemental burst, either Mona or Fatui Pyro Agent will use their elemental burst to one shot the opponent’s current active character. The following rounds, Mona and Fatui Pyro Agent can carry the deck’s damage as the status applied by Klee’s elemental burst, Sparks ‘n’ Splash does not go away even if she gets eliminated.

When it comes to alternative character card options, Mona can be replaced by Xingqiu although this makes the deck more susceptible to interruption considering this variant of the deck requires that Klee stays alive. This is because she will serve as the main driver of the deck. Compared to the Mona variant, this will be more difficult to pilot against decks that interrupt set up decks such as Overload decks. On the other hand, Fatui Pyro Agent can be replaced by Bennett should the player feel that the deck needs a healer option. However, replacing Fatui Pyro Agent with Bennett makes the deck slower as Bennett just cannot provide the same amount of damage that Fatui Pyro Agent can. Because of this, using Bennett will also reduce the kill pressure applied towards the opponent as Bennett does not provide as much of a threatening presence as Fatui Pyro Agent. However, Bennett does provide a lot of utility in terms of buffing the damage dealt by other characters as well as topping up the current active characters.

Because the deck is very aggressive when it comes to its play style, the deck has multiple ways to open depending on what deck the opponent is running and what action cards the player opens.

The first opening play utilizes the synergy between Mona and Klee and the easy damage they can provide with their cheap skills. The play starts with choosing Mona as the starting active character. The required action cards in hand would be action card pairs such as Elemental Resonance: Woven Flames or Changing Shifts and The Bestest Travel Companion! or Toss-Up. These action cards would help ramp up elemental dice or fix the current draw elemental dice. With this, the line of play would be to use Mona’s Elemental Skill then switch to Klee afterwards. Klee will then use her Elemental skill so that she can use a Charged Attack the next turn. The usage of action cards is entirely dependent on the player as the character cards are the ones that play a major role in this play. Generally, when done correctly, this should allow for 2 vaporize reactions to go off and easily burn down an opponent’s current active character card. However, in some games, this may be difficult to go for as some players have seen this play one too many times and have countermeasures against it. Because of that, it is advised to be cautious when using this opening.

Another possible opening that can be used is when going against a Xingqiu set up deck. Considering how prevalent Xingqiu is as a set up card, this opening can be generally used to immediately counter them and cripple their setup. For this opening, Fatui Pyro Agent is the starting active character card. This is because Xingqiu generally applies a hydro to themselves when using their skill and Fatui Pyro Agent aims to capitalize from that. The action cards that should be opened with are Elemental Resonance: Woven Flames, The Bestest Travel Companion! or Toss-Up, and either Liu Siu or Adeptus’ Temptation. The line of play for this opening would be to use Fatui Pyro Agent’s Normal Attack which is then followed by either another Normal Attack or his elemental skill. This will generally fill up his energy and allow him to use his elemental burst on the first turn and deal massive damage towards the opponent’s Xingqiu which will make their set even harder to do.

There are other possible setups that this deck can do however, considering the state of the meta, these two are generally the most used openers as they are generally the stronger routes. However, do consider that opponents are due to counter these openers considering how prevalent this deck currently is considering that it is currently one of the best decks in the game.