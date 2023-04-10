Save your Primogems, the Genshin Impact Version 3.6 first phase banners features two must-have 5-star characters!

Genshin Impact 3.6 First Half Banners

Nahida and Nilou Character Banners

The posts on the HoYoLAB forums and official HoYoverse social media unveiled the banners that feature two impressive reruns. “Physic of Purity” Nahida (5-star Dendro Catalyst) and “Dance of Lotuslight” Nilou (5-star Hydro Sword) are both featured in their respective banners, and they are top-tier in each of their roles.

Dear Travelers, the event wishes "The Moongrass' Enlightenment," "Twirling Lotus," and "Epitome Invocation" will be available on April 12! See more details here: https://t.co/vpCXohidrd#HoYoverse #GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/2MZMElqZXz — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) April 10, 2023

Nahida and Nilou’s rerun banners, “The Moongrass’ Enlightenment” and “Twirling Lotus,” are scheduled to begin on April 12th, 2023 after the Genshin Impact Version 3.6 update up until May 2nd, 2023 5:59 PM Server Time.

Nahida functions like all of the other archons and fills a mostly supportive role in the party. She provides a consistent and reliable source of Dendro application and was highly valued upon her release due to the lack of choices for this role. Since then, though, more Dendro characters have become available. Alhaitham, for example, fits better in some team compositions as the primary Dendro source. That being said, Nahida is still a solid choice as she provides over 100% uptime on her Elemental Skill. Information on Nahida’s Talents, Skills, and more here.

Nilou is a reliable way to apply Hydro to enemies with both her Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst. The real crown jewel of her kit is actually in her passive talents, as she makes full use of the Hydro-Dendro reaction Bloom. Nilou’s whole identity revolves around turning the Dendro Cores that result from Bloom into Bountiful Cores while gaining extra synergy with Dendro characters with an Elemental Mastery built in her Talent. These Bountiful Cores not only burst sooner but also deal damage over a larger area. The damage dealt by these cores also scale off of Nilou’s Max HP, which means she’ll end up quite beefy as a tank. Read about Nilou’s Talents, Skills, and more here.

Dori is a great battery, while also providing healing on the side. She doesn’t require much investment to be a good support, but can be easily outperformed especially if the party she’s put in doesn’t match her niches. Seeing as this is the first time Dori will be featured since her release in Version 3.0 and she values Constellations, if you plan on having Dori as a constant presence in your team this is a great opportunity to start building up her constellations. Read about Dori’s Constellations, Talents, and more here.

Layla is also making her first appearance since her debut in Genshin Impact Version 3.2. She is a great Shield provider and also contributing to Cryo resonance, which would be extremely useful if you have a Cryo DPS like Ganyu or Kamisato Ayaka. If you don’t have Zhongli, Layla is a great option. Her Constellations also make her an even more valuable asset, providing shields to co-op teammates and damage buffs to your carries. Layla’s Skills, Talents, and more can be found here.

Kuki Shinobu fills an incredibly specific niche as the only Electro character that provides healing. This is important especially if you’re gunning for some Electro resonance in your party or your character pool is pinched in the Abyss. She also consistently applies Electro on enemies, and like the other 4-stars on this list, her usefulness is not gated behind Constellations.

Genshin Impact 3.6 First Phase Weapon Banner

The following weapons will be featured in the Genshin Impact Version 3.6 First Phase Weapon Banner:

A Thousand Floating Dreams (5-star Catalyst)

Key of Khaj-Nisut (5-star Sword)

Xiphos’ Moonlight (4-star Sword)

Favonius Greatsword (4-star Claymore)

Dragon’s Bane (4-star Polearm)

Sacrificial Fragments (4-star Catalyst)

The Stringless (4-star Bow)

The Nahida rerun banner, Nilou rerun banner,and the Weapon Banner featuring A Thousand Floating Dreams and Key of Khaj-Nisut are all scheduled to begin on April 12th, 2023 after the Genshin Impact Version 3.6 update up until May 2nd, 2023 5:59 PM Server Time.