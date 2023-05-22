The Genshin Impact Version 3.7 first phase banners feature some long-awaited Inazuman reruns, and have the newest character Kirara!

Genshin Impact 3.7 First Half Banners

Yoimiya and Yae Miko Character Banners

The official HoYoverse posts reveal the banners with 5-stars from Inazuma, “Frolicking Flames” Yoimiya (5-star Pyro Bow), and “Astute Amusement” Yae Miko (5-star Electro Catalyst). It will also feature the newest character, “Cat Upon The Eaves” Kirara (4-star Dendro Sword).

Dear Travelers, the event wishes "Tapestry of Golden Flames," "Everbloom Violet," and "Epitome Invocation" will be available on May 24! See more details here: https://t.co/Hb8Fb6WMd6#GenshinImpact #HoYoverse pic.twitter.com/O7MT5rrAl0 — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) May 22, 2023

Yoimiya is a DPS character, and despite her Bow weapon, you’ll be doing a lot of normal attacking as her. Her playstyle revolves around using her Elemental Skill (and maybe other party members) to buff her Normal Attacks, unleashing a barrage of arrows while proc-ing multiple Elemental Reactions with the Pyro applied by her attacks. She does well in mono-Pyro parties, but she can also do great with Vaporize comps when paired with Xingqiu or Yelan, and Overload with practically any character that can apply Electro off-field.

Yae Miko is an amazing source of single-target Electro damage, especially considering that being off-field does not affect her damage at all. Her Elemental Burst also offers great damage while refreshing her Skill cooldown. A big downside to her that many players dislike is her setup-dependent playstyle. Putting up all three of her turrets takes quite long and may make the difference in time-sensitive activities such as clearing the Spiral Abyss. With the recent emergence of Dendro characters, Yae Miko shines as one of the preferred sources for off-field Electro application in most Aggravate teams.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Chongyun may seem a little outdated, but niche teams still find his ability to turn the Normal Attacks of other characters in the party into Cryo DMG useful.

Yun Jin offers bonus ATK SPD to her party members at C6, a buff that is rare in the entire Genshin Impact roster. She can also do amazing things even before her C6, such as buff Normal Attack DMG and give shields.

Kirara is the newest playable character as of Version 3.7, and true to her delivery role, she aids a lot in exploration with her Talents. Of course, she also has ways to protect her cargo, and other characters in the party. She can provide shielding, and deals a lot of AoE Dendro DMG which allows you to be more flexible with the rest of your party.

Genshin Impact 3.7 First Phase Weapon Banner

The following weapons will be featured in the Genshin Impact Version 3.7 First Phase Weapon Banner:

Kagura’s Verity (5-star Catalyst)

Thundering Pulse (5-star Bow)

Akuoumaru (Claymore)

The Flute (4-star Sword)

Dragon’s Bane (4-star Polearm)

The Widsith (4-star Catalyst)

Rust (4-star Bow)

The Character Event Wish banners that feature Yoimiya and Yae Miko as well as the Weapon Banner that feature Kagura’s Verity and Thundering Pulse go live after the Version 3.7 update until June 13th, 2023 5:59 PM Server Time.