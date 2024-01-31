Check out Xianyun's Kit that has the community comparing her to Bayonetta.

The adeptus Cloud Retainer is finally playable with the Genshin Impact Version 4.4 update under the name Xianyun. Check out the Xianyun Kit, Skills, Materials, Talents, Constellations, and more.

Genshin Impact – Xianyun Details

“A new resident in the city, you say? Oh, it's Cloud— I mean, Xianyun. Don't be fooled by her usual manner… She's someone you can truly rely on when the going gets tough. If you ever find yourself in trouble, just tell her — I'm sure she'd be willing to help.”

— Madame Ping

Cloud Retainer, now known as Xianyun, became playable in Genshin Impact Version 4.4. She is an Anemo 5-star character wielding a Catalyst.

Although she has been a long-time resident of Liyue in her adeptus form along with Ganyu and Shenhe, her Xianyun persona seems to be taking on the role of a “new resident in Liyue Harbor.” She has had other official appearances using her human form, most notably the “Story Teaser – Echoes of the Heart”.

Her Constellation is named “Grus Serena,” literally meaning Serene Crane in Latin. Xianyun's birthday is on April 11th.

Her Ascension Stat is Bonus ATK%, gaining up to 28.8% at max Ascension.

Who are the Xianyun voice actors?

Xianyun has the voice actors as Cloud Retainer.

This means she will most probably be voiced by Stephanie Panisello in the English voiceover. Her previous roles include Claire Redfield from the newer entries in the Resident Evil franchise, Betty Ross from What If…?, and several characters from Octopath Traveler II.

Mana Nakitomi might be her Japanese voice actress, who also played F-Sha from Neptunia Game Maker R:Evolution, Hamaji from Summertime Rendering, and Taiyo Hayakawa from Chainsaw Man.

Xianyun Ascension Materials

The following materials are needed to ascend and level Xianyun to Level 90. The Liyue Local Specialty is not yet available as of Genshin Impact Version 4.3.

168 Clearwater Jade (Yet to be released Liyue Local Specialty)

Primary Ascension Materials: 1 Vayuda Turquoise Sliver 9 Vayuda Turquoise Fragment 9 Vayuda Turquoise Chunk 6 Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone

Samachurl drops: 18 Divining Scroll 30 Sealed Scroll 36 Forbidden Curse

Hidden Beasts of the South drops: 46 Cloudseam Scale

420,000 Mora

412 Hero’s Wit + 2 Wanderer’s Advice (or equivalent EXP)

Xianyun Talent Materials

Each of Xianyun's three battle talents requires the following materials to be upgraded to Talent Level 10.

Samachurl drops: 6 Divining Scroll 22 Sealed Scroll 31 Forbidden Curse

Talent Level-Up Materials: 3 Teachings of Gold 21 Guide to Gold 38 Philosophies of Gold

All-Devouring Narwhal Weekly Boss Drops: 6 Lightless Eye of the Maelstrom

1 Crown of Insight

1.6525 million Mora

Xianyun Kit

Normal Attack: Word of Wind and Flower

Normal Attack

Summons swirling winds to perform up to 4 attacks, dealing Anemo DMG.

Charged Attack

Consumes a certain amount of Stamina and launches a Breeze Bolt in a straight line that deals Anemo DMG to opponents along its path.

Plunging Attack

Plunges towards the ground from mid-air, damaging all opponents in her path. Deals AoE Anemo DMG upon impact with the ground.

Elemental Skill – White Clouds at Dawn

Xianyun enters the Cloud Transmogrification state, in which she will not take Fall DMG, and uses Skyladder once.

In this state, her Plunging Attack will be converted into Driftcloud Wave instead, which deals AoE Anemo DMG and ends the Cloud Transmogrification state. This DMG is considered Plunging Attack DMG.

Each use of Skyladder while in this state increases the DMG and AoE of the next Driftcloud Wave used.

Skyladder

Can be used while in mid-air. Xianyun leaps forward, dealing Anemo DMG to targets along her path.

During each Cloud Transmogrification state Xianyun enters, Skyladder may be used up to 3 times and only 1 instance of Skyladder DMG can be dealt to any one opponent.

If Skyladder is not used again in a short period, the Cloud Transmogrification state will be canceled.

If Xianyun does not use Driftcloud Wave while in this state, the next CD of White Clouds at Dawn will be decreased by 3s.

Do not shake Cloud Retainer's hand too tightly; cranes are quite adept at gripping.

Elemental Burst – Stars Gather at Dusk

Brings forth a sacred breeze that deals AoE Anemo DMG and heals all nearby characters based on Xianyun's ATK. It will also summon the “Starwicker” mechanism.

Starwicker

Continuously follows the active character and periodically heals all nearby characters based on Xianyun's ATK.

Starts with 8 stacks of Adeptal Assistance. While Adeptal Assistance is active, nearby active characters will have their jump height increased.

When the active character completes a Plunging Attack, Starwicker will consume 1 stack of Adeptal Assistance and deal AoE Anemo DMG.

Only 1 Starwicker can exist simultaneously.

This is the newest invention in the “Lunastar Artifices” series, of which previous creations include the Supreme Cuisine Machine, the Snowdrift Mechanism, the Supreme Housekeeping Machine, the Floating Toting Device, and the Bloom Pruner. This series was intended for young humans Cloud Retainer held in great esteem, and so was not designed with a certain half-adeptus in mind. However, when offered Starwicker, a certain female disciple of hers had these emotionless words to say: “No thank you.”

Cloud Retainer thus had no choice but to keep it herself.

Xianyun Passive Talents

Crane Form

Increases gliding SPD for your own party members by 15%.

Not stackable with Passive Talents that provide the exact same effects.

Galefeather Pursuit

Each opponent hit by Driftcloud Waves from White Clouds at Dawn will grant all nearby party members 1 stack of Storm Pinion for 20s.

Max 4 stacks. These will cause the characters' Plunging Attack CRIT Rate to increase by 4%/6%/8%/10% respectively.

Each Storm Pinion created by hitting an opponent has an independent duration.

Consider, the Adeptus in Her Realm

When the Starwicker created by Stars Gather at Dusk has Adeptal Assistance stacks, nearby active characters' Plunging Attack shockwave DMG will be increased by 200% of Xianyun's ATK. The maximum DMG increase that can be achieved this way is 9,000.

Each Plunging Attack shockwave DMG instance can only apply this increased DMG effect to a single opponent. Each character can trigger this effect once every 0.4s.

Genshin Impact – Xianyun Constellations

Purifying Wind

White Clouds at Dawn gains 1 additional charge.

Aloof From the World

After using a Skyladder from White Clouds at Dawn, Xianyun's ATK will be increased by 20% for 15s.

Additionally, the effects of the Passive Talent “Consider, the Adeptus in Her Realm” will be enhanced: When the Starwicker created by Stars Gather at Dusk has Adeptal Assistance stacks, nearby active characters' Plunging Attack shockwave DMG will be increased by 400% of Xianyun's ATK. The maximum DMG increase that can be achieved this way is 18,000.

Each Plunging Attack shockwave DMG instance can only apply this increased DMG effect to a single opponent. Each character can trigger this effect once every 0.4s.

You must first unlock the Passive Talent “Consider, the Adeptus in Her Realm.”

Creations of Star and Moon

Increases the Level of Stars Gather at Dusk by 3.

Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Mystery Millet Gourmet

After using Skyladder 1/2/3 times during one White Clouds at Dawn Cloud Transmogrification state, when a Driftcloud Wave unleashed during that instance hits an opponent, it will heal all nearby party members for 50%/80%/150% of Xianyun's ATK. This effect can be triggered once every 5s.

Astride Rose-Colored Clouds

Increases the Level of White Clouds at Dawn by 3.

Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Cloudkeeper's Spirit

After Xianyun uses 1/2/3 Skyladders within one Cloud Transmogrification caused by White Clouds at Dawn, the CRIT DMG of a Driftcloud Wave created in this instance of Cloud Transmogrification will be increased by 15%/35%/70%.

Within 16s after Xianyun has used Stars Gather at Dusk, White Clouds at Dawn will not enter CD. This effect will be canceled once she has used White Clouds at Dawn 8 times.

Xianyun Official Introduction – Chivalrous Shadow, Shrouded in Cloud

“A new resident in the city, you say? Oh, it's Cloud— I mean, Xianyun. Don't be fooled by her usual manner… She's someone you can truly rely on when the going gets tough. If you ever find yourself in trouble, just tell her — I'm sure she'd be willing to help.”

— Madame Ping

Everyone has something to say about Xianyun: “That tall woman with the updone hair,” “that bespectacled artisan,” or perhaps “that talkative new neighbor.” They all say different things, but together they paint a picture of the impression she leaves — of someone who's witty, chatty, warm-hearted, and easy to get along with.

But that's not how Xianyun sees herself. In her own eyes, she's inarticulate, reserved, and unyieldingly proud. Aside from her mastery of mechanics and knack for making all kinds of little trinkets, it's an entirely different image from how others would describe her.

Some curious individuals, seeing how her mannerisms and bearing set her apart from ordinary folk, are convinced that she's a heroine — so they go around trying to uncover her heroic backstory and whether she goes by any other names.

Ask the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor's consultant, and with a wave of his hand, he'd say: “Xianyun? We're not well acquainted, but going by her name, she sounds like a good person.”

Ask Madame Ping from Yujing Terrace, and she'd nod and reply: “Xian… Oh, Xianyun? We've crossed paths, yes… She's a good person, you know. Once you've met, you'll find that your days seem to go by much more smoothly.”

Ask Ganyu, and she'd nod too: “She is a heroine, but a very discreet one — hence why she's living incognito in Liyue Harbor.”

Ask Shenhe, and she'd respond pensively: “Xianyun… Of course, she's a master. Whatever you do, you must not offend her.”

As it turns out, such speculations are not wrong. There's far more to Xianyun than meets the eye, but those who know the full story are few indeed. If someone was to address her as “Cloud Retainer”… Well, people would know her instantly, and you'd hear a torrent of praise flow her way: “Who doesn't know Cloud Retainer? Noble, brave, loyal, and wise… A most worthy friend if ever there was one!”

So try asking Xianyun herself then: “Are you a heroine? Surely you're not… an adeptus?”

You catch the new resident just as she's working on her latest invention, her pride and joy — what she calls an “Exquisite Mini Broth Pot.” She's too absorbed to take the question seriously, so she simply waves it off as a load of old nonsense and tells you not to bother her while she's busy.

As for what exactly an Exquisite Mini Broth Pot is… No one really knows, other than having been told that it brings out flavors much better than a regular soup pot. Likewise, none would know how profoundly it might impact Liyue Harbor's future gastronomic development. Suffice to say — if Xianyun says it'll be impressive, it'll be impressive alright.

Xianyun, or Cloud Retainer, is now playable on Genshin Impact 4.4.